You’re a mass of Energy | Bob Proctor

Understand, you're a mass of energy and you do function on frequencies. Just like your phone functions on a frequency, you function on frequency. And if we could photograph you, this is what you would look like.

Semyon Kirlian, the year I was born perfected a form of photography where you can photograph mass and it'll photograph the energy coming from mass. Like a plant, anything, anything has an energy. Everything moves, nothing rests. Well, you're a mass of living energy, a very high speed of vibration. Okay?

Now what we want to do is understand the law of vibration. The law of vibration decrees that everything moves, nothing rests. Listen, a body in a coffin is moving. It is not dead as we understand dead. It is moving. And if it wasn't moving, it would never change to dust. How does it change the dust? It changes to dust because create or disintegrate. It's disintegrating. It's moving. But it's very alive. Make no mistake about it.

Look at that glass. Now you've walked on the beach. That glass used to be sand. It's the same energy now as it was then, the difference is it's moving at a different speed, so we put a different name on it. It's called glass. Yet, energy, you understand its energy, and because of the speed it's vibrating at, we call it glass. But it used to be sand. Yet, we put it in a hot enough situation, it would be called air, either or gas. You cannot destroy it, but you can certainly change the vibration.
You're dealing with infinite. No beginning, no end. Get it in your head. You. You are a created being. No limit to what you can do. There's an infinite number of vibration, of frequencies. There's no end to it.

    You and everything around you is composed of energy and particles. Your outer world is just a reflection of your inner world. Use the powerful tools within you and the mind to bring your dreams to reality! Thanks Bob for inspiring me to help others 🙏🏽☘️

    Absolutely EPIC!! I will never stop studying the Divine Laws of Life. Thank you Sir. Blessings!!

    Aren’t we all energy for sure 💚🧚‍♀️🌱

    Raise your frequency to the abundance frequency.

    Thank you Bob!!! It’s all about our Energetic State!!!

    Good Morning From Thailand🇹🇭🌈🥰🔆❤️🕉💕Have a good health and Happy day💕

    Thank you. I appreciate you. PEACE

    No limits. Quantum propel yourself to a new dream, a new dimension. 💫

    Your abrupt shouting in an Over dramatic tone is counterproductive.. js

    This is beautiful. It gave me hope. It made me want to hug my phone🧿

    love your energy..especially when you talk about energy🤗

    Bill Cipher should de-evilize

    No time no space energy just is Moses met with this energy I AM THAT I AM.

    Got to love this being posted today of all days. We are in control of only us, I always remember Bob saying, “People don’t resist change, they resist being changed.” Thank you Bob!

    Bless you my child.

    I learn than when I help others with one of your videos is great, but first I need to put your concepts within me rather than to put others first. I am committed to take risks. I have never been a quitter. Infinite TY

    “NO BEGINNING NO END!!, you are a CREATIVE being!!!, GET IT IN YOUR HEAD!!!”……….my phone 📱 fell off my hands…..I have got it in my head….. thanks Bob.

    You’re a wizard Bobby ⚡️💥🔥

    “ May our parents live more than 100 years with good health & prosperity !! Ameen! ❤️❤️❤️ “

    I really love seeing videos of bob when he sits down and talks in his library room, this is why i watch his old videos on repeat instead. I should not let that get in the way but i dont like extras like sound effect etc being added but i guess some do, i will watch these once i fully understand the old videos i cant wait to meet bob one day

    @queenbabycat 3 he is making a point that is all, due to his age his voice has simply gained more bass and pitch too and that is why he can sound so loud. The point is, you have got the power to lower the volume and ultimately did you get his message that is what matters a message may come loud or quietly but its about adapting to the situation

    Love it.

    I think so.

    I definitely believe in the power of visualisation and just shared a video where I describe how I used it “unwittingly” when I got into the best shape of my life. It makes sense when you think about how we are just pure energy, actually,

    LoL

    SIR PLZZ TELL I INCREASED MY HEIGHT THROUGH LAW OF VIBRATION I AM SOOO DEPRESSED🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏