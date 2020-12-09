20 Things To Be Grateful For All-year Round! – Personal Development – Mind Movies

Quick question…Have you found it difficult to feel an appreciation for life this year? I ask because I know that 2020 has been a hard year for many of us, which can make focusing on the things you feel grateful for pretty challenging. But the truth is that choosing gratitude when times are tough is exactly what can help you turn things around! Plus, cultivating a state of gratitude is one of the best manifestation techniques out there. So if you’re ready to shift your mind into a more positive, grateful state and to overcome any obstacles then make sure to watch my video for 20 things to be grateful for all year round. Reading this list outloud will instantly give you a positive boost in energy and mood, so check it out now!

Gratitude is a wonderful aspect of personal development and to make sure you continue to make gratitude a priority, I would love to offer you the perfect tool set to retune your mind to the frequency of gratitude! We know it can be difficult to consistently express appreciation and thankfulness, especially with the way the world is right now, which is exactly why we've created the Rich With Gratitude System! This 3-part program is packed with our most powerful tools and technologies for shifting your mind into an unbreakable gratitude mindset! Go here to try it out now!

If you enjoyed this video, be sure to check out our variety of Law of Attraction and personal development playlists! If you’re looking for even more information about gratitude and how it can benefit you just check out our Gratitude playlist here!

Hi! I’m Natalie Ledwell, personal development teacher, bestselling author and co-founder of Mind Movies. Here, you’ll find powerful Law of Attraction tools, visualization techniques, guided meditations, and the best self-improvement tips to help you manifest your best life.