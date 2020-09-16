Your Talent Within | Bob Proctor

You're hardwired to do something. I truly believe that you have a tremendous talent within you.

Yet we will sit and say, "What do I love doing?"

People say, "How do you decide on a goal?" That's how you decide. "How do you decide on your purpose?" That's how you decide. What do you love doing?

Get rid of this stuff about what somebody else thinks, why do you care what somebody else thinks?

Terry Cole Whitaker wrote a book one time and the title of the book is a classic. The title of the book is What You Think of Me is None of My Business.

That's right, I hope you like me, but if you don't, it's your problem, not mine.

When you get in touch with yourself, really like yourself it's not too important what other people think.

The trick is to find out what are you hardwired to do?

What are you really good at, then dedicate your life to it.

