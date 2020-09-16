Your Talent Within | Bob Proctor

You're hardwired to do something. I truly believe that you have a tremendous talent within you.
Yet we will sit and say, "What do I love doing?"
People say, "How do you decide on a goal?" That's how you decide. "How do you decide on your purpose?" That's how you decide. What do you love doing?
Get rid of this stuff about what somebody else thinks, why do you care what somebody else thinks?
Terry Cole Whitaker wrote a book one time and the title of the book is a classic. The title of the book is What You Think of Me is None of My Business.
That's right, I hope you like me, but if you don't, it's your problem, not mine.
When you get in touch with yourself, really like yourself it's not too important what other people think.
The trick is to find out what are you hardwired to do?
What are you really good at, then dedicate your life to it.
1️⃣ Hit subscribe and be first to see new videos 👆
2️⃣ Share this with someone who needs to hear this 🤟
3️⃣ Leave a comment with your biggest takeaway👇
➡️ Join Bob for a FREE webinar 👉
#BobProctor
Check out our most popular playlists!
🔸 Thoughts Become Things:
🔹 Visual Wisdom:
🔸 Mindful Monday:
🔹 The Proctor Perspective:
🔸 You Were Born Rich:
🔹 Proctor Vibes:
🔸 The Search for Meaning:
🔹 The Higher Side of You:
🔸 Value from the Vault:
Don't forget to subscribe! 👉 👈
Connect with us!
▪️
▪️
▪️
▪️
▪️
1️⃣ Hit subscribe and be first to see new videos 👆
2️⃣ Share this with someone who needs to hear this 🤟
3️⃣ Leave a comment with your biggest takeaway👇
➡️ Join Bob for a FREE webinar 👉 https://bit.ly/2L51BTb
Seeing sign and positive dream at last manifestation failed why?
Ι know many people in Greece that i live that dared to study what they truly loved and now they are unemployed (or doing irrelevant jobs for 600€ in order to “survive”…)
Everyone is special. Don’t try to put a round peg in a square hole.
“Find out what you are really good at and dedicate your life to it.”
Perfectly said👌🏻
Your talent is remarkable! You matter ♥️💯
Thank you Bob And Sandy for changing my life forever
just beautiful, Bob 💙💜✩
I am currently “self-teaching” Bob Proctor program for a few months now and already seeing changes.I can personally say gosh darn it he’s right! Forging ahead for my amazing future! God bless you and the PGI.
When bob shouts its too loud and i can’t listen to it with earphones
Thanks so much this is great really has made my business boom i love heart and body natural
Yes they really are great
Wish this was longer I’m stuck I dont no
“What you think of me is none of my business”. 👌👌👌.I completely agree on this. Thank you Bob Proctor for sharing this video!!!
Loving it Bob Proctor what an influence you are and have been
I love when he shouts. So much emphasis and meaningful depth behind his voice 😀
Thank you, Bob.
👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻… Splendid !!!
I love being a Dad to my Son 🙌
Nobody:
Bob Proctor: *IF!…*
I had that very similar thing happen too, consider to not believe that it is over with, start again feeling good and refreshed, the dream and signs may be leading to something that is better coming later on instead. I am not sure what your situation is though, you may be able to discover why on your own too.
Hi Bob, I am actually watching “Born Rich Seminar” thank you so much for the gold mine!
Hi Bob, I am actually watching “Born Rich Seminar” thank you so much for the gold mine!
@TrinaryLs thnks 😊
We have interfere shortcut to success is to take advantage on other.