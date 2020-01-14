You Have Infinite Potential | Bob Proctor

Join us for our upcoming Paradigm Shift LIVE Stream event 👉

This event has been sold out for months, but you can purchase a LIVE Stream ticket and enjoy the entire weekend seminar from the comfort of your own home – or wherever you are in the world!

This is NOT a motivational event.

Although, it will most certainly motivate, this is about something far more important than motivation.

There’s a very real enemy you’re dealing with – we're ALL dealing with – one that’s strategizing against you, holding you tightly bound to the comfort of your current results.

[Your Paradigm]

At the end of this three day seminar you’ll be equipped and ready to conquer your PARADIGMS in pursuit of the life you really want.

The weekend will be spent updating your programming so that you can upgrade your life.

You’ll never again be shackled by circumstance, artificial boundaries or a weak self-image.

You will be given the tools and strategies necessary to create ANYTHING YOU WANT FOR YOUR LIFE.

Tools and strategies that are targeted, precise, detailed, and specific.

I invite you to register and fully engage in every minute of this study. Don’t allow your paradigms one more moment of victory in your life.

Get more details on paradigms and purchase your LIVE Stream ticket here:

You'll also receive a 30 day replay of the entire event.

  1. Proctor Gallagher Institute
    Proctor Gallagher Institute on January 14, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    WANT MORE??? Join Bob and Sandy for an entire weekend during our next Paradigm Shift event! 👉 LIVE Stream from anywhere in the world! 👉 http://bit.ly/2m8xa5e

  2. Claudia Sumerakova
    Claudia Sumerakova on January 22, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    Proctor Gallagher Institute I registered and I’m so excited. Can’t wait to achieve everything in my life that I want. I ll be streaming from the U.K. Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

  3. J. Sole Music
    J. Sole Music on January 22, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    Salute!!

  4. Rodrigo Gomes Mensagens do Coração
    Rodrigo Gomes Mensagens do Coração on January 22, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    Thank vou very much!:👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏🙌

  5. Andros Greene
    Andros Greene on January 22, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    Absolutely magnificent.

  6. john carroll
    john carroll on January 22, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    Thank you for sharing your time experiences and wisdom with us
    Namaste 🙏🙏🙏

  7. Laid-back Languages
    Laid-back Languages on January 22, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    Bob your videos have helped me to live my passion. Understanding paradigms has been amazing. Thank you

  8. W.M. MaGustavo
    W.M. MaGustavo on January 22, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    Along my journey I have come to realize that our breath is super powerful. Most of us just use the upper part of our lung system but if we can begin to develop a practice in which we start breathing into the lower part of our lung system by taking deep conscious belly breaths and working the diaphragm, we will begin to tap into the present moment more often which is where all of our power lies and we will also begin to have more clarity mentally which at the end of the day will afford us tons of ease and ability to do exactly what we need to do when we need to do it – abundance baby! Much love 💯

  9. Serpentaria
    Serpentaria on January 22, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    I want to make my first one million dollars! 💰💰💰

  10. Space for the Soul
    Space for the Soul on January 22, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    I want to.find my dream house (see my list) and sign the rental contract within a week. 😘

  11. dopeNL
    dopeNL on January 22, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    Great stuff And thank you 🙏
    However any idea 💡 what the price is? 🤩

  12. Angela Ramirez
    Angela Ramirez on January 22, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    What is the price you have to pay? And how exactly can you match your frequency to what you want?

  13. Marvelous Southstar
    Marvelous Southstar on January 22, 2020 at 8:24 pm

    Facts!!!

  14. MsReallu
    MsReallu on January 22, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    I have been working with the law of attraction for 2 months now. And i must say i am now always giddy with happiness and love. I wake up happy i feel the happiness in my bones. Its become a beautiful part of my life. Nothing has changed or manifesting at the moment but this feeling of happiness and love is everything to me. Just 2 months ago i was thinking of killing myself and i watched the secret and i worked hard to find my block’s and i turned them into love. I sing dance and shake my booty. I am happy. No effort involved. I am loving it. Thank you so much for your integrity and positive influence on my life. Just keep changing the world. you rock😁😍😋😇

  15. Troy Henderson
    Troy Henderson on January 22, 2020 at 8:45 pm

    Reframe both your social programming and limited believes in order to contiune your pilgrim’s progress. To know your own worth means you are not arrogant and you are not suicidal.

  16. TheBoots72
    TheBoots72 on January 22, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    You first have to pay for a ticket, and than you can maybe find out what price you have to pay ..

  17. Positive Manifestation
    Positive Manifestation on January 22, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    Love from Saginaw MI

  18. vectus humanus
    vectus humanus on January 22, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    👍🏻🇧🇷

  19. vectus humanus
    vectus humanus on January 22, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    👍🏻🇧🇷

  20. Skyler Peters
    Skyler Peters on January 22, 2020 at 9:51 pm

    The price is taking the first step to what you desire and embrace change from what i understand. There is always a hidden message behind what people say or dnt say. Even when you read a book! So take that 🚶 step and believe that you are worthy to receive it, Amen💝 Hope this helps with your desire!

  21. samuel Jerome
    samuel Jerome on January 22, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    I am changing my paradigm by doing repetition of reading listening saying watching thinking the same thing. I have been at it for a year now. Can’t wait to see where I am after 5 to 10 years of daily repetition
    1/22

  22. Oh Jetty
    Oh Jetty on January 22, 2020 at 10:30 pm

    Serpentaria Trust me, the fact that you are watching this makes me believe you will.

  23. Kalula Kstone
    Kalula Kstone on January 22, 2020 at 11:07 pm

    Thank you so much Bob Proctor

  24. Ethan Denton
    Ethan Denton on January 23, 2020 at 12:02 am

    What is the price? Making a committed decision? Or working toward it? Or something else? @Proctor Gallagher Institute

  25. Nico Moreno
    Nico Moreno on January 23, 2020 at 7:56 am

    Thanks so much for the awesome video Bob 🔥 This will definitely help me grow my Online Business and Manifest Money way faster!! Keep it up! 💯💯🙌

  26. Diana
    Diana on January 23, 2020 at 8:25 am

    ”Fun is shallow and short lived, happiness runs deep and is long lasting.”

  27. lisa spagnuolo
    lisa spagnuolo on January 23, 2020 at 10:02 am

    What will you do with your million dollars?