Why You MUST Start a Podcast (The Biggest Opportunity Since Blogging) – Podcasting Tips

Podcasting is the biggest opportunity for growing a following and building a business today, for several reasons covered in this video. As Seth Godin says, "podcasting is the new blogging". If you're thinking of starting a show, watch this video so you know exactly why this is the right decision for you right now.

Also, to get the rest of the videos in this series (which will not be published on YouTube), click here. Video 2 comes out Thursday, March 5th.

Also, if you happen to be reading this, share what podcasts you listen to in the comments below!

-=-=-=-=-

Subscribe to this YouTube channel:

-=-=-=-=-

Want to learn more about the smart way to make money online and start a successful online passive income business (without ripping people off or being dishonest)? Then make sure to visit the Smart Passive Income getting started page below: