Why You MUST Start a Podcast (The Biggest Opportunity Since Blogging) – Podcasting Tips

Podcasting is the biggest opportunity for growing a following and building a business today, for several reasons covered in this video. As Seth Godin says, "podcasting is the new blogging". If you're thinking of starting a show, watch this video so you know exactly why this is the right decision for you right now.
Great episode. Thanks for encouraging. We are at 20 episodes with the #Antipreneur Show. whew.
What are your thoughts between podcasts and YT channels? My biggest hesitation is that it’s not easily searchable so people can’t find you when they’re looking for what you do. I love that YT is searchable, recommends you to others, and is still social.
I started my podcast and it’s GREAT!!!
A podcast is the best way I’ve found to directly connect with people.
Seriously Pat! Stop validating the voice in the back of my head about podcasting. Lol
Thanks so much Pat , I’ve started a podcast 3 years ago , by following some of your ideas , just need a little advice to take it to the next level , I’m not a businessman just a guy with a opinion , my podcast is really unusual (variety based ) show , would like to know the best way to make income ( passive or otherwise )
And FYI, according to Dictionary.com niche is pronounced the nich way not the neesh way. Just random tidbit.
*Interesting. Didn’t know you started your podcast that long ago.* 🤔
I have only uploaded 5 podcast episodes so far. I cringe when I listen to them. But as you said I have to be bad if I am going to get good. I have started to see an upward trend in my tiny audience. Thank you for all of the information that you share that helps all of us.
Tara Wagner Coaching this is a great question. Like integrating my podcast and YouTube together is something I’m looking to pursue.
Pat, you are the reason I started podcasting totally randomly! Now I have over 100 episodes. I am starting a new one, now with planning and strategy. Thank you very much for the inspiration and impact!
Ive been sitting on releasing my first episode for weeks now because I felt that it was to cringey for myself to listen, much less anyone else.
THANK YOU FOR THIS VIDEO & FOR CARING. I plan on dropping my first episode this week now, you’ve been a huge inspiration.
You can record a video of yourself doing the podcast then repurpose the audio for podcast platforms.
Pat’s the main man! I wouldn’t have known where to begin if it weren’t for him. I bow down to you Pat and I can’t wait till you can finally free your calendar and share your story with the Will Within Podcast family. Until then, BE BLESSED!
Exciting to figure this out!
I am starting to build an audience on YouTube, and I was inspired by you to start a podcast. I bought some equipment, but I haven’t started yet. I have a part-time job still, so it’s hard to find extra time. I have made the commitment to post one YouTube video every Sunday and continue to update my blog. I will find a way to make podcasting a part of my brand. I have been watching your videos on podcasting to learn as much as I can. I was at VidSummit. Thanks for the SwitchPod; it has come in handy with my projects.
Best thing that happened for me. Continually deepening a bond with a 15+ year high school friend.
Pat, I want to thank you, and a few other podcasters, for being such an encouragement to me to stay with it. I immigrated to the USA in 2018 and didn’t know anyone here, but I wanted to get my message out. That’s when I found your podcast and decided I want to do this too. I faced a few challenges that year with my youngest son being diagnosed with cancer and journeying with him to health and a huge disappointment during that time. But I stayed with it. I kept listening and watching and even when I felt I couldn’t do another episode, nearly in tears, I would stay with it. I just celebrated 6000 listens. Not a big audience but every day I just hop on to inspire people all over the world. What an amazing privilege. Thank you for your message. (Sorry for the long comment.)
Thanks, Pat. Very encouraging video. Now I know I can have more than one podcast instead of trying to blend my interests.
@Massive Online Profits the main thing to keep in mind with this is that if you do this, you have to avoid doing anything visual or else it’s a bad experience for listeners. There’s nothing worse than listening to an audio and knowing that the person you’re listening to is doing something you can’t see. There’s a real disconnect when that happens.
We started the seed group podcast to share with other people as as entertainment educational and informational and we’re finally stretching out a little bit more but thank you so much for what you doing
Hey Pat, I would like to give you a big thankyou for answering my questions and pointing me in the right direction and also helping me get game enough to start a YouTube channel. Maybe a podcast is next 👍
Me and my partner started one last month☺️