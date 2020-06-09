Where Do Paradigms Come From? | Bob Proctor

by | Success

Join us for the Paradigm Shift Virtual Seminar 👉 👈 where you will discover how you can transform your finances, health and lifestyle when you change your mental programming—your paradigm. This seminar synthesizes decades of study, application and teaching to explain what paradigms are, how they guide every move you make, how to identify your paradigms – and most importantly how to make a Paradigm Shift.

Over the course of the two-and-a-half-day seminar Bob and Sandy will zero in on how to replace a paradigm that doesn’t serve you well with a new one that frees you to create the life you really want. Once your paradigm shifts, you will expose yourself to a brand new world of power, possibility and promise.

Get more details on paradigms and purchase your virtual ticket here:

23 Comments

  2. Personal Growth Now
    Personal Growth Now on June 9, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    Pure and brilliant. 💜. Escape the matrix, create your new reality.

  3. G-man
    G-man on June 9, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    Thanks Bob, I was just thinking of this! ✌🏼& 💕

  4. Erin Glidden
    Erin Glidden on June 9, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    Thank you!

  5. Ximma Too
    Ximma Too on June 9, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    at least you gave us affirmation program to reprogram our subconcious thnx bob💗

  6. Karen C.
    Karen C. on June 9, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    Thank you, Bob! Your teachings are life changing! 💕

  7. Hanna RAOUL
    Hanna RAOUL on June 9, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    🙂 thank you

  8. Mwithaga, Henry
    Mwithaga, Henry on June 9, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    Thanks a million Bob!

  9. TheOnly_ Stonee
    TheOnly_ Stonee on June 9, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    Got it!

  10. Being Brandy
    Being Brandy on June 9, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    Thank you Bob! I am thankful for this message and appreciate your videos 🌟

  11. Yohanez Theos
    Yohanez Theos on June 9, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    My take away point, “A paradigm is a multitude of thoughts fixed in our minds…”
    The content In this channel is top notch.

  12. Figguz 90
    Figguz 90 on June 9, 2020 at 7:39 pm

    Change your Paradigms and you’ll change your future.

  13. Joanne Sees
    Joanne Sees on June 9, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    Seriously I used to watch these videos and think I would learn everything I need to know, but watching the seminars has clarified EVERYTHING FOR ME! I 100% RECOMMEND THEM TO EVERYONE!

  14. Trish Se
    Trish Se on June 9, 2020 at 8:54 pm

    Thank you!!!

  15. Brendan Abrams
    Brendan Abrams on June 9, 2020 at 10:36 pm

    What does this have to do with anything I am tired I am depressed I am angry this dosnt do much of anything.

  16. Myriam Valenzuela
    Myriam Valenzuela on June 9, 2020 at 10:59 pm

    You were the first person that ever taught me about paradigms. From the first time I heard that word I googled the meaning, and held it as part of my everyday vocabulary to teach my kids, my yoga students and my coaching clients.
    Thank you for helping me change my paradigms ❤️

  17. Christine's T private
    Christine's T private on June 9, 2020 at 11:31 pm

    I’ve been taking action now for 3 weeks and everyday I’m so much closer to my goal, the Universe keeps giving me signs. thank you so much, Bob 💜💜

  18. Reem Productions
    Reem Productions on June 10, 2020 at 2:56 am

    Keep it up Bobby 👍

  19. Infomercial GuideTV
    Infomercial GuideTV on June 10, 2020 at 3:35 am

    You have to change your paradigm “ your thought process “ serious not trying to be funny.

  20. Infomercial GuideTV
    Infomercial GuideTV on June 10, 2020 at 3:37 am

    Proctor Gallagher Institute … you all have helped me so much. Since I’ve started following you on all platforms I have created several streams of income and so much more. Too much to type here. Thank you for all that you do ! 🙌🏽

  21. Nandipha Khemese
    Nandipha Khemese on June 10, 2020 at 5:45 am

    Ever since you said All lives matter I can’t look at you the same. It’s disappointing. Unsubscribes to proctor institute

  22. Rihanna Sharma
    Rihanna Sharma on June 10, 2020 at 6:18 am

    Where to watch his seminar.
    Please help

  23. Aishwarya V
    Aishwarya V on June 10, 2020 at 10:05 am

    Good information. Background music is very distracting.