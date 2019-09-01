What’s Your 2020 Vision? | Sandy Gallagher

You may know people who continually struggle to improve each year…

The salesperson whose sales are low and who is always struggling to do better—without success.

The athlete whose stats are subpar and don’t get much better no matter how many hours of practice he or she puts in.

The student whose marks are always at the ‘C’ level or even drop when pushed to study harder.

Why can’t they improve?

Let’s analyze this situation and discover the common error.

1. These people are trying desperately to change their END RESULT.

2. The RESULTS they’re getting are determined by their ACTIONS.

3. Their ACTIONS are continually being motivated by their mindset.

They do not understand that their RESULTS are a direct reflection of their thoughts, their beliefs, their habits—their mindset.

They are clutched by an unseen enemy because there is no understanding of their mindset, which is the actual cause of their results.

Their error is a common one: they are identifying with their present results, which is in harmony with their present mindset when they should focus on changing their current mindset.

However, by following the process we outline here: you will avoid this common error.

Instead of unconsciously focusing on your present results, each day, you will be motivated and driven by your desired results. By “raising your ceiling” and tuning in to what you want and who you want to be a few times a day, and taking small, bite-size actions daily, you are shifting your mindset to align with the results you really want in life.

It’s a simple and effective way to make a big move in 2020 and build momentum for a phenomenal new decade.

Download a printable version of the map for success here: print it out, and put it somewhere that you can see it. Then, follow it each day and watch your life evolve.

So…

Are you open, honest, and committed enough to make some changes in your daily habits to get what you really want in 2020?

Let us know if you’re committed to making 2020 a year for the books by leaving a comment below.

To your success,

Bob Proctor & Sandy Gallagher

