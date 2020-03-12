What We CAN and CAN’T Control During a Crisis

A lot of people have been asking me how I feel about the current state of the world, and how it's affecting me. Here are my thoughts, and how I am making connections to 2008 when the world was in a similar state (for very different reasons, obviously), and what I learned from those times, and how we can figure out how to deal with what's happening today.
Let me know if you agree with my sentiment in the comments below. Thanks, and here's to keeping our head up during this time, and keeping safe, too. I love you all.
Pat
The best time to build is now!!
Thanks bro..
I’m with you, Pat. This is the first time in two years that I feel like I may be able to spend some time on my online business content. I’m looking forward to it.
I’ve been a sideline observer to all this craziness lately, so I’m not having to fight panic or anything. But thank you for reminding me that giving people something to do is a valuable skill, too. That if we have a way to serve others by helping them forget the world for a little bit that we should do our best (Cub Scout motto!) to do so. Thank you Pat!
Great thoughts. Thanks for not doing “the sky is falling” dance. This is an opportunity to find that open window in the house with locked doors.
Calm, rational with a bit of silliness thrown in as well, exactly the way to speak of a somber topic like a pandemic. Was interesting to note you had the same feeling in the air as the GFC, I thought it would have been a bit more panicky/worrying with the additional threat to health as well.
I would hope this unites community and makes us more determined to care and share the love.
Next week shows for my channel will actually be focusing on mindful therapy to cope with the anxiety of the pandemic.
Hey Pat. Beautiful message and reflections here. I’m someone who loves change and usually deals well with uncertainty. This is however on a whole other level.
That said I also know in times of crisis there are always opportunities to step up, to help, to make an impact and to be bold. Creating is one of the best ways ever to do this for yourself and others. Keep on doing your amazing committed work and inspiring others to do this too. Nat xo
We’ve got this. Its a bump in the road. Great time to set up goals for next quarter as well as finish what I am currently working on…one being, studying the book ‘Will It Fly’. 🙂 Blessings to you, Pat.
Hi Pat, I love the idea of connecting with kids and growing stronger as a family during this time. Thank you for your constructive remarks!
9:23 You crack me up. A good sense of humor helps; and yours is great. On the flip-side, a serious, much-needed message in time of crisis. Thanks.
@7:52 That’s Exacly what I was thinking of Pat. People will have more time on there phones, so they will be browsing YouTube/App Store, Ect more.
I’ll do my best. It’s an interesting way of thinking about it with a lot of people being home and online. Time to crank out more videos that will make people happy.
Me and my friend plan on making a podcast talking about sports and even though most of the major sports league have been suspended were still going to push ourselves to get our podcast out there! Thanks for the advice Pat!
Hey Pat, my thoughts too. I’m still a bit paralyzed by all the chaos but I appreciate you being optimistic. I create content but mainly as a way to improve my skills and to build community. You have my ear and I pray you and your family remain safe.
I’m in the ESL learning space so this could be the biggest opportunity ever. I think plays, views and connections are going to skyrocket because most of the learners will fear going outside. They’ll want to take to the internet to learn, and that’s when I come in. Pretty lucky compared to traditional teaching.
To anyone who reads this…
~much love & be well~ ❤
p.s. Nice Message Pat!!! 💕
Wise words Pat. Time for gratitude for family, friends, and care of one another. Taking control of what is possible, form new habits, lean into new opportunities – solid advice! Stay safe, be well, #teamflynn for the win!
Pat, you said perfectly.
Every situation has both side, it’s all our mindset, where we take our focus
As usual you’re the beacon of light that shines in the sea of noise and uncertainty. Thank you for all that you do PF🙏🏼