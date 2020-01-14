What Frequency are You Thinking on? | Bob Proctor

by | Success

Join us for our upcoming Paradigm Shift LIVE Stream event 👉

This event has been sold out for months, but you can purchase a LIVE Stream ticket and enjoy the entire weekend seminar from the comfort of your own home – or wherever you are in the world!

This is NOT a motivational event.

Although, it will most certainly motivate, this is about something far more important than motivation.

There’s a very real enemy you’re dealing with – we're ALL dealing with – one that’s strategizing against you, holding you tightly bound to the comfort of your current results.

[Your Paradigm]

At the end of this three day seminar you’ll be equipped and ready to conquer your PARADIGMS in pursuit of the life you really want.

The weekend will be spent updating your programming so that you can upgrade your life.

You’ll never again be shackled by circumstance, artificial boundaries or a weak self-image.

You will be given the tools and strategies necessary to create ANYTHING YOU WANT FOR YOUR LIFE.

Tools and strategies that are targeted, precise, detailed, and specific.

I invite you to register and fully engage in every minute of this study. Don’t allow your paradigms one more moment of victory in your life.

Get more details on paradigms and purchase your LIVE Stream ticket here:

You'll also receive a 30 day replay of the entire event.

28 Comments

  1. Proctor Gallagher Institute
    Proctor Gallagher Institute on January 14, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    WANT MORE??? Join Bob and Sandy for an entire weekend during our next Paradigm Shift event! 👉 LIVE Stream from anywhere in the world! 👉 http://bit.ly/2m8xa5e

  2. Precious Ephraim
    Precious Ephraim on January 21, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    Yes I want to join it live all the way from Nigeria

  3. ANIKET CHAKRABORTY
    ANIKET CHAKRABORTY on January 21, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    Thank you sir for helping me teach how to make the correct decision at the correct time. I am reading chapter 5 of Think and Grow Rich.

  4. Andros Greene
    Andros Greene on January 21, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    I love this information its always new to my ear

  5. jlynngambler
    jlynngambler on January 21, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    Damn Bob and Sandy…I just turned down the perfect job opportunity on paper. It was safe, it’s what I know, but my soul doesn’t want it anymore! Wow!

  6. Full Time Freedom
    Full Time Freedom on January 21, 2020 at 8:42 pm

    Thank you so much Bob. I appreciate the videos. I remember when I was on the lowest frequency possible, Thank God I changed my mind/vibration/frequency and my results are magnificent.

  7. Positive Manifestation
    Positive Manifestation on January 21, 2020 at 8:46 pm

    Love from Saginaw MI

  8. Hanna RAOUL
    Hanna RAOUL on January 21, 2020 at 8:50 pm

    Thank you for this talk and thank you again for your videos and the prosperity meditation that helps me progress in the process of “knowing how do I’m doing when I fall” and transforms the events. Discipline in this field is only taking place.
    Thank you very much to all.

  9. vedvyas bhoi
    vedvyas bhoi on January 21, 2020 at 8:56 pm

    Thank you so much 💕😊 Bob….

  10. Ym Army
    Ym Army on January 21, 2020 at 9:22 pm

    BOB PROCTOR BACK ON HIS CONSISTENCY STREAK 🔥✊🏿

  11. Bob Barker
    Bob Barker on January 21, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    You don’t need a phone to communicate. I’ve linked many times with Eckhart Tolle and I firmly believe we will work together soon!

  12. AngelLove1327
    AngelLove1327 on January 21, 2020 at 10:17 pm

    LOVE YOU BOB THANK YOU FOR SHOWING ME THE LIGHT !!!

  13. Reem Productions
    Reem Productions on January 21, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    Keep it up Bobby I appreciate the uploads

  14. Wise Solace
    Wise Solace on January 21, 2020 at 10:30 pm

    Hey bob!!!

  15. Lien Lael
    Lien Lael on January 21, 2020 at 10:39 pm

    I’ve made my decision. ❤

  16. Martha Smith
    Martha Smith on January 21, 2020 at 10:50 pm

    I see images and visions!

  17. kid freeze
    kid freeze on January 22, 2020 at 12:00 am

    Powerful and inspiring. Thank you!

  18. Liberated Ministries
    Liberated Ministries on January 22, 2020 at 12:38 am

  19. jimdhernandez
    jimdhernandez on January 22, 2020 at 1:50 am

    This is it right here 🔥👍

  20. Christa Bello
    Christa Bello on January 22, 2020 at 1:59 am

    The FREQUENCY we choose to think on, determines the REALITY we manifest.
    Friends, no matter how life might be throwing challenges at you, strive to ONLY FOCUS your THOUGHTS on your desired reality, then you WILL manifest just the same.

  21. Ayres
    Ayres on January 22, 2020 at 2:18 am

    How you changed it?

  22. Full Time Freedom
    Full Time Freedom on January 22, 2020 at 3:01 am

    @Ayres I was a student of Bob’s for a year. Applied knowledge and repetition make a huge difference. Find a mentor, stick with them, study the same material over and over, just like Bob has done for 58 years. The Science of getting rich is a great program and was the foundation of the programs that we used in the coaching program. Hope that helps.

  23. Nico Moreno
    Nico Moreno on January 22, 2020 at 4:53 am

    Thanks so much for the awesome video Bob 🔥 This will definitely help me grow my Online Business and Manifest Money way faster!! Keep it up! 💯💯🙌

  24. jlynngambler
    jlynngambler on January 22, 2020 at 5:02 am

    Christa, I’m working on this very thing. I’m getting better each time, but any tips?

  25. SALEEM KHAN
    SALEEM KHAN on January 22, 2020 at 5:23 am

    @jlynngambler Even I’m waiting for those precious tips.

  26. jlynngambler
    jlynngambler on January 22, 2020 at 6:17 am

    @SALEEM KHAN Everyone seems to have things that work for them, so I like using their ideas. Some work better than others for me. Either way, it takes consistently. It gets better each time, we can do it 😄!

  27. Jessica Brady
    Jessica Brady on January 22, 2020 at 7:28 am

    Christa Bello 🙏

  28. Jessica Brady
    Jessica Brady on January 22, 2020 at 7:38 am

    Thank you so much for these videos I’m very thankful for them