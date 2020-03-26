We’re Alone, Together. Day 10 of Quaranteam Q&A with Pat Flynn

Digital Marketing

It looks like things aren't going to get back to normal for quite a while, but at least this stream is here to help you start your day and answer your questions during this rough patch in history. We got this, as long as we can support each other!

Please note: all SuperChats will be donated to the San Diego Food Bank at the end of the month. Thank you for your donations!

 

8 Comments

  1. RDI
    RDI on March 26, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    Hello Pat! Ready to learn something new. Trying to grow my decal school – channel

  2. Melissa Frantz
    Melissa Frantz on March 26, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    Hi! Starting my Event Village platform. Looking for ideas and inspiration

  3. Louis b
    Louis b on March 26, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    awww man…for some reason I didn’t get the reminder… 😕 BUT I clicked the ‘like’ button anyway! ✌😎

  4. Grandma Goodie's Bible Stories
    Grandma Goodie's Bible Stories on March 26, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    Pat, thanks for another stream of excellent advice. Today’s highlights: Dealing with fear of doing the wrong thing (20 & 35 min. in); external hard drives & file storage (33 min.); Patreon (37); find your niche and superpower if you’re in A/V space (42); market saturation (50); podcasts vs. blog/vlogs (51 min.) QuaranTeam Flynn for the win!

  5. Megan Smith
    Megan Smith on March 26, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    Thank you so much for doing these! Your generosity in sharing info and guidance through your webinars, website, livestreams, youtube videos, etc, is greatly appreciated.

  6. Ursula Szeles
    Ursula Szeles on March 26, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    Day 10 double digits!

  7. Monica McGahan
    Monica McGahan on March 26, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    yesss PLEASEE FREE VIRTUAL 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🌶

  8. Kent Faver
    Kent Faver on March 26, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    Great show Pat. Thumbs……UP! 🙂