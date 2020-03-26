We’re Alone, Together. Day 10 of Quaranteam Q&A with Pat Flynn

It looks like things aren't going to get back to normal for quite a while, but at least this stream is here to help you start your day and answer your questions during this rough patch in history. We got this, as long as we can support each other!
Please note: all SuperChats will be donated to the San Diego Food Bank at the end of the month. Thank you for your donations!
Hello Pat! Ready to learn something new. Trying to grow my decal school – channel
Hi! Starting my Event Village platform. Looking for ideas and inspiration
awww man…for some reason I didn’t get the reminder… 😕 BUT I clicked the ‘like’ button anyway! ✌😎
Pat, thanks for another stream of excellent advice. Today’s highlights: Dealing with fear of doing the wrong thing (20 & 35 min. in); external hard drives & file storage (33 min.); Patreon (37); find your niche and superpower if you’re in A/V space (42); market saturation (50); podcasts vs. blog/vlogs (51 min.) QuaranTeam Flynn for the win!
Thank you so much for doing these! Your generosity in sharing info and guidance through your webinars, website, livestreams, youtube videos, etc, is greatly appreciated.
Day 10 double digits!
yesss PLEASEE FREE VIRTUAL 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🌶
Great show Pat. Thumbs……UP! 🙂