Unleash Your Greatness | Amazing Advice from Very Successful Students of Bob & Sandy

What's one thing that most successful people have in common? Many things but one of the key attributes that top performers share in any industry is they are all good students! They have gotten ahold of powerful ideas (from books, videos, teachers, mentors) and they STUDY and APPLY what they have learned.

Watch this segment from our recent Paradigm Shift event where two of our PGI leaders share their insights about lessons they've learned from Bob Proctor and Sandy Gallagher and how they have applied them in their lives.

19 Comments

  2. James Ryan
    James Ryan on January 31, 2020 at 4:56 pm

    Everyone has a potential to be great. Learn how to unlock it.

  3. Rodrigo Gomes Mensagens do Coração
    Rodrigo Gomes Mensagens do Coração on January 31, 2020 at 5:00 pm

    Thank vou very much!

  4. Erika K
    Erika K on January 31, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    Yes ! starting the day mentioning reasons why we are grateful NOW in this present moment and also those things we haven’t manifested yet but we know they are coming ♡

  5. Serpentaria
    Serpentaria on January 31, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    Great stuff as always. Thank you for sharing 😀

  6. Sagar Parui
    Sagar Parui on January 31, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    Brilliant

  7. DONALD MILLER
    DONALD MILLER on January 31, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    …” AMAZING “Thank You….

  8. shyde003
    shyde003 on January 31, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    Love this !

  9. J. Sole Music
    J. Sole Music on January 31, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    Another great video! Thank you!

  10. Niklas Nielsen
    Niklas Nielsen on January 31, 2020 at 8:46 pm

    Ty

  11. Michelle Roundtree
    Michelle Roundtree on January 31, 2020 at 9:16 pm

    Basically Faith without works is dead ❤️👍🏼 I like when he said “ we each have a dog in us and we are not letting it out”

    I’ve struggled for years and I’m now 49 y/o me and my husband just started our LLC and a non profit October 2019 We both have been employees all our lives. We took action and I can’t wait to see what more God has in store .

    I now listen to Bob Proctor daily and repeat several affirmations.

  12. Saleh Ibrahim
    Saleh Ibrahim on January 31, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    Goal has to be an obsession” 💫⭐️👍👌

  13. Daniel David
    Daniel David on January 31, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    Love the content Bob. Mykie and Arash are incredble ambassadors of your organization.

  14. Whole Reflections
    Whole Reflections on January 31, 2020 at 10:08 pm

    I’ve been reading and re-reading the first 10% of psycho cybernetics plus the preface and intro mostly listening to the you tube video daily and it really is a lot to digest, you can see how the biggest leaders use it.

  15. Sean Dalgetty
    Sean Dalgetty on January 31, 2020 at 11:27 pm

    I love how these videos come up when you’re in a real-time need amen thank you

  16. Sterling Lowery
    Sterling Lowery on February 1, 2020 at 3:33 am

    I like the part he speaks about how to “somewhat change our sub-conscience” with auto suggestion. My favorite words to describe ‘auto suggestion’ is Incantation, Omen, and Mantra. It seems true to me that if a person doesn’t program themselves, then they will be programmed. The Mind, the most powerful computer in the Universe, but didn’t come with a owner’s manual, and is not user friendly.

    Either way it was a Great Edutainment Motion PIcture. In my opinion it was an A+ 👍

  17. Babirye Mercy
    Babirye Mercy on February 1, 2020 at 5:15 am

    I love the how to here! Thank you! Provides greater clarity on how to actualize the lessons I’m learning from Sandy and Bob!

  18. Nico Moreno
    Nico Moreno on February 1, 2020 at 5:47 am

    Thanks so much for the awesome video Bob 🔥 This will definitely help me grow my Online Business and Manifest Money way faster!! Keep it up! 💯💯🙌

  19. Patrick Barnaby
    Patrick Barnaby on February 1, 2020 at 9:16 am

    07:31 “Bob told me there’s no chance your going to be successful unless you create discipline, and I said how do I do it? He said give yours self a command, and just give your self a command and do what say, make it simple.” – Arash Vossoughi