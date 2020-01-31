Unleash Your Greatness | Amazing Advice from Very Successful Students of Bob & Sandy

What's one thing that most successful people have in common? Many things but one of the key attributes that top performers share in any industry is they are all good students! They have gotten ahold of powerful ideas (from books, videos, teachers, mentors) and they STUDY and APPLY what they have learned.
Watch this segment from our recent Paradigm Shift event where two of our PGI leaders share their insights about lessons they've learned from Bob Proctor and Sandy Gallagher and how they have applied them in their lives.
And if you are ready to take your life to the next level right now
Everyone has a potential to be great. Learn how to unlock it.
Thank vou very much!
Yes ! starting the day mentioning reasons why we are grateful NOW in this present moment and also those things we haven’t manifested yet but we know they are coming ♡
Great stuff as always. Thank you for sharing 😀
Brilliant
…” AMAZING “Thank You….
Love this !
Another great video! Thank you!
Ty
Basically Faith without works is dead ❤️👍🏼 I like when he said “ we each have a dog in us and we are not letting it out”
I’ve struggled for years and I’m now 49 y/o me and my husband just started our LLC and a non profit October 2019 We both have been employees all our lives. We took action and I can’t wait to see what more God has in store .
I now listen to Bob Proctor daily and repeat several affirmations.
Goal has to be an obsession” 💫⭐️👍👌
Love the content Bob. Mykie and Arash are incredble ambassadors of your organization.
I’ve been reading and re-reading the first 10% of psycho cybernetics plus the preface and intro mostly listening to the you tube video daily and it really is a lot to digest, you can see how the biggest leaders use it.
I love how these videos come up when you’re in a real-time need amen thank you
I like the part he speaks about how to “somewhat change our sub-conscience” with auto suggestion. My favorite words to describe ‘auto suggestion’ is Incantation, Omen, and Mantra. It seems true to me that if a person doesn’t program themselves, then they will be programmed. The Mind, the most powerful computer in the Universe, but didn’t come with a owner’s manual, and is not user friendly.
Either way it was a Great Edutainment Motion PIcture. In my opinion it was an A+ 👍
I love the how to here! Thank you! Provides greater clarity on how to actualize the lessons I’m learning from Sandy and Bob!
Thanks so much for the awesome video Bob 🔥 This will definitely help me grow my Online Business and Manifest Money way faster!! Keep it up! 💯💯🙌
07:31 “Bob told me there’s no chance your going to be successful unless you create discipline, and I said how do I do it? He said give yours self a command, and just give your self a command and do what say, make it simple.” – Arash Vossoughi