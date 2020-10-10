TWO MAJOR Content Creation Problems – SOLVED with This Tool! (YouTube, Podcasts, Blogs and More)

When it comes to content creation, there are a lot of problems that can hold us back. In particular, feeling the weight of that upcoming deadline, and how to keep all of your content organized. in this video, I'll be showing you how to, using a free software (Google Sheets) create a single tool that you can use to solve both of these problems.
My team and I use a content creation and management strategy just like this one to keep us orgnized and ahead of schedule.
Just follow the instructions in this video, and you'll be all set and ready to go!
Here are some keyword research resources to help you get started with that, too:
SEO Simplified on my podcast:
5 Keyword Research Tools:
-=-=-=-=-
Listen to podcasts? Here are a couple of podcasts that I personally host (with over 65 million combined downloads) that will help you on your online business journey:
The Smart Passive Income Podcast:
AskPat (these are real life business coaching calls):
Also, have you thought about starting your own podcast? Check out my famous podcasting tutorial here on YouTube, the #1 podcasting tutorial on the platform:
The podcasting equipment I use:
My video and live streaming equipment:
Also, follow me at these places below and say hi!
Personal site:
Instagram:
Twitter:
Cheers, and as always, #teamflynnforthewin
MY GUY!!! That’s some good stuff! I’m going to watch this again in front of my computer. Thanks for sharing! ❤️
Totally helpful! I used to know Excel pretty well and I still have it but it’s changed quite a bit. And I want to get more on Google drive for when I am able to have people help. So this was a great tutorial I followed along and created my own content creation spreadsheet! Fun! Thanks Pat!
You have drastically changed my life today. Thank you.
Awesome Pat. I created something similar about contacting people in SM, unfortunately I didn’t use it much. Just do it right? Thanks for all the helpful info. 🙂
I drank the Google kool-aide a long time ago and use their apps for LOTS of things but you showed me some Sheets tricks had no idea you could! Appreciate the video!
My friend this is low tier tool, please please please go check out Notion.so It is FAR better for databases and tracking content creation. I created my omnichannel strategy in it, and one of the greatest things is that every line in the database table is it’s own page/document. No longer do you have to use separate tools.
Interesting use of a spreadsheet but I do have a question: why use a spreadsheet as a project management tool instead of apps designed for that very thing, such as Trello or Asana? Thanks Pat.
This is going to be so so helpful. I feel like I just took a crash course on productivity. Mic drop.
This is perfect. Thanks for sharing this Pat. Just created it for myself.
PAT! THANK YOU so much for this idea, HOWEVER, being that I am a DATABASE guy, may I perhaps suggest one way of taking this a step further and maybe improving upon the Google/Excel spreadsheet idea by creating this as a DATABASE instead of a workbook? THE REASON why is because first of all, you can enter the data easier in a TABLE using a FORM, which can be created as part of a relational database such as Microsoft Access. You can easily create a table for the “Status” field (Not started, Working, Finished Creating, etc) , and link these as a “dropdown” field as well. Once you have this as a table in a database, you can always retrieve a subset of your data with a query (“SELECT”) and then EXPORT that data from Access to Excel into a spreadsheet. The beef I have with Excel is that the data is too easy to edit or change accidentally, where in a database you really need to know what you’re doing before you can UPDATE or DELETE a row. Let me know what you think! Either way, a great idea, PAT! PS. Another database which can be used is Microsoft SQL Server, but not everybody has access to that.
For the Data validation part you can set the Cell Range (for your example) to Sheet1!C2:C1000 that way every cell under the Status title will have the drop down menu.
I love both short and long contents of Pat
I´ve been using something similar to my videos about 2 years ago, but this only confirms that i´m on the right path!! thanks man. Btw, i got some good tricks and ideas from this video.
Debonair Live Streams you can view it here. An easier way for your folks to view your content.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1MplRdsfmTGMXBSKyUgdEtbAWJMrVVwdQsGr5KZQjgw8/edit
Righteous! I had no idea I could do the drop downs. I am always learning from you. You rock!
I love Google Sheets tips. I’m adding a column with a drop-down for blog categories to make it even easier to search or sort for similar topics.
@Evelyn The Hosting Journey This is great! Thank you for sharing! I like how you can also share your lead magnets in the sheet.
You’ve made it to Rock Star status!
In case that was ever a goal❤😎
Just here to help, but thank you!!
Awesome Gail, glad this helped spark something!
Glad to help!
Awesome, glad it was helpful Alexander!
I’m doing more short form – I miss doing them!
Great tip, thank you Carl!
Oh nice! Perhaps something like Typeform even to initiate posts and such to pop them in here. Thanks Rex!
Thanks so much! And Well done!
Woo! Mic drops are great! 🙂
Project management tools are awesome, and likely preferred by many. However, they can cost money, and can sometimes complicate the process, too. We use Trello as well, but for easy, high-level views of massive amounts of data all in one place, nothing beats a good ol’ spreadsheet in my opinion! Thanks Andre!
Low tier is what I was going for. Notion, or Airtable are other options that are far superior, but also come with either a price tag, or major confusion for many non-technie types.
Just Nike it! (Just do it) 🙂 – thanks Dawn!
I got you! Thanks so much!
Awesome – mission accomplished!
Thanks Evelyn! Always great to see you here! 🙂
Glad it was helpful!
Any time!
@2:28 freezing panes the quick way, I’ve learned something new and useful today! … and @5:09 I didn’t know that, too! Thanks Pat!!!
@Pat Flynn Yes, and that’s exactly why. I appreciate everything you do!
Simple and easy way to keep thoughts and plans organized! Thx
.Here Pat Flynn delivers simple actionable advice that will make a significant impact on productivity. Thanks for the tricks & tips! Asset management & planning is instrumental to success & efficiency. Implementing this weekend!
@Pat Flynn Yeah confusion I get, but notion is free for all now. Just costs for more advanced things 🙂
Yet another amazing tip and strategy from you Pat! I will be implementing this for sure! Organization like this will free up some space in my head 🤣