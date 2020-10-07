Top 5 NON-GENERIC Interview Questions to Ask On Your Podcast or Video Interviews

After over 1000 interviews and podcast episodes, I come to realize that there are a few questions that always get the best answers from my guests. Whether for video, audio or even text, here are my top 5 interview questions to ask. Let's take your content to the next level and stand out of the crowd and competition!
Brilliant as always .These questions are so useful in a number of topics and instances. …I’ve even seen some of them used to create rapport in job interviews.
Great questions. Always a challenge when you have those guests that don’t fill air time or get off track, so these strategies make a lot of sense.
I’m finally diving into to Pat’s book SUPERFAN’S today. It’s been great. Popped over the watch this video, commented and then he responded to me…which is what Pat preaches in the book’s chapter “Return Every Handshake”. I’m always thankful for Pat’s kindness, and was very impressed that Pat continues to practice what he preaches. Thanks again Pat. You inspire us all.
Thank you for these tips! I love all of the questions and especially the variety on asking how they felt (feeling/emotional), what went through their mind (thinking/logical), and what they felt in their gut (feeling/physical). Hits the different thinking styles!
