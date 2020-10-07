Top 5 NON-GENERIC Interview Questions to Ask On Your Podcast or Video Interviews

After over 1000 interviews and podcast episodes, I come to realize that there are a few questions that always get the best answers from my guests. Whether for video, audio or even text, here are my top 5 interview questions to ask. Let's take your content to the next level and stand out of the crowd and competition!

Items mentioned in this episode:

The Smart Passive Income Podcast:

AskPat (these are real life business coaching calls):

Never Split the Difference by Chris Voss (Amazon Affiliate Link):

-=-=-=-=-

Also, have you thought about starting your own podcast? Check out my famous podcasting tutorial here on YouTube, the #1 podcasting tutorial on the platform:

The podcasting equipment I use:

My video and live streaming equipment:

Also, follow me at these places below and say hi!

Personal site:

Instagram:

Twitter:

Cheers, and as always, #teamflynnforthewin