Top 10 Work from Home Productivity Tips (and How to Not Go Crazy!)

Work from home or remotely now? With over 12 years of experience working from home (after getting laid off in 2008 during a similar world crisis), I wanted to film this video to help you if you're having to work from home or remotely for the first time, especially if you know you'll be doing this for a while.

There are a ton of challenges you'll face working from home. How will you remain productive? How will you make sure you don't overwork yourself? How will you communicate with those around you, like kids, your partner or roommates?

I'm hoping this video helps you, and if you're in need of some more help, I made my books, Let Go (about my lay off), and Will It Fly (about starting a business) available for FREE for the next 5 days, which is all Amazon will allow.

10. Get into a Morning Routine, ASAP (1:33)

9. Find Your "Spot" (3:05)

8. Beware the Temptation to Work When You Shouldn't (3:57)

7. Know What You're Supposed to be Doing (5:27)

6. Choose to Eat Well (7:21)

5. Take Breaks (8:12)

4. Schedule All Parts of Your Day (9:27)

3. Control How you Intake the News (12:36)

2. Connect with People "Face to Face" (13:40)

1. Communicate with Those Around You (15:40)

My office when I first started (circa 2008-2009):

More resources to help you at this moment of time:

