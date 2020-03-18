Top 10 Work from Home Productivity Tips (and How to Not Go Crazy!)

Work from home or remotely now? With over 12 years of experience working from home (after getting laid off in 2008 during a similar world crisis), I wanted to film this video to help you if you're having to work from home or remotely for the first time, especially if you know you'll be doing this for a while.
There are a ton of challenges you'll face working from home. How will you remain productive? How will you make sure you don't overwork yourself? How will you communicate with those around you, like kids, your partner or roommates?
I'm hoping this video helps you, and if you're in need of some more help, I made my books, Let Go (about my lay off), and Will It Fly (about starting a business) available for FREE for the next 5 days, which is all Amazon will allow. Links below after the time stamps:
10. Get into a Morning Routine, ASAP (1:33)
9. Find Your "Spot" (3:05)
8. Beware the Temptation to Work When You Shouldn't (3:57)
7. Know What You're Supposed to be Doing (5:27)
6. Choose to Eat Well (7:21)
5. Take Breaks (8:12)
4. Schedule All Parts of Your Day (9:27)
3. Control How you Intake the News (12:36)
2. Connect with People "Face to Face" (13:40)
1. Communicate with Those Around You (15:40)
Thanks for another great video 🙂 Stay safe in these Corona times!
Thanks Kenn! You as well!
I love the FIND YOUR SPOT!
Totally going for the “suit and tie”. Lol. Great vid Pat. Very motivating. Thanks
Great tips on how to structure your day and focus when you’re working from home.
I love “communicate with others” . Your live streams this week have meant so much to me! It helps a lot to know there are so many of us doing this together. It really lifts my spirits in this crazy time!
#4 has helped me so much. I schedule almost everything but move things around throughout the day if needed. 💪🏼
Start the morning pot LOL. I take the ‘work-at-home’ discipline too far. When I have a deadline, I like to stick with the project until it’s done. I do not like interruptions. But I am not married and I don’t have kids, so maybe that works for me. I like your method of discipline better. >sigh< something else I need to work on.
I am about to reach one year working from home so pretty much nothing compared to you but something that helped me is to understand that if I can’t work, if the inspiration is not there, I need to stop trying, do something else for a few hours and come back later.
I am still at the point where I do everything and I work very long days, so if one afternoon nothing is working right, it’s not a big deal.
Great tip!
Thank you! Great tips I liked # 7 I work from home sometimes and I need to break it up and go to the library or Starbucks – for a change in scenery.
Great video, Pat! I recently quit my job to start my own business and the first 2 weeks I felt so aimless and forlorn. You really take for granted the structure and comfort of a routine. Back on track now. 👍🏾
This video came in time! I struggle these days to get my work done. I can’t think clearly. I dont know what to do?! My projet is in the start, so I know that I have to be more productive, and thinking of it generates more stress!
I miss the energy I had in the beginning.
This video made me feel I am not alone. Thank you for the tips 🙂
Thanks you pat, i am having hard time Focusing on my work. I do follow checklist of works but still i was not as productive as i should. But after watching your videos, i got that where i was going wrong. Thanks man. ☺️ #teamflynn
You’re da man Pat! I somehow found myself seeing all your new releases right away. Keep up the good work
So….. after twelve years working from home it seems some of your routine is slipping. What’s with the beard? Lol. Love your vids, Pat. Gorgeous kids
Thanks for great video Pat! I teach at a university and plan to share this with my students to help them prep for the transition. Also… Where can I get my hands on one of those shirts?
Thanks for sharing Dustin! Also, Convertkit for the T Shirt!
Hey Pat! Thanks for this wonderful video. I am in India. I love your content.
I found your checklist concept very useful. Mentally check-in and check-out of work is going to be the key takeaway for me from this video. Please do share more value in theses times of crisis.
High effort vid that totally pays off. Entertaining and informative, amazing work
The most helpful tip is morning ritual. It’s bring you mentally to job. I have problem with that. I’m still sitting in pijamas ;p Thx Pat!
LOL – saves me time in the morning so I can help more people 😃
Definitely in need at this stage of our lives, great share Pat.
It’s been soo hard to focus while working from home! Usually, I wake up at 6 am, do my routine, go to work an ace my days. Now, I need like a week just to adapt and start doing something productive. It’s all about discipline.
Great video! I’m now working from home for three years – main challenge especially at the beginning was lack of social contacts resulting in the fact that too much work was discussed with my wife, And also one should not underestimate the effect of the social contacts one has in a company over the day, which are not there when you were working from home.
Stay safe!🏄🏽♂️☀️