THIS Made Us $23,000 in a Single Day! (New Product Launch Details)

by | Digital Marketing

Keeping you up to date inside the factory does of my business, I'm excited to share the results of a new product launch in my physical product business, the SwitchPod! Here's what happened when we released a new product, and how it was able to perform so well.

Here's the link to the Switchpod!

Also, get the ballhead with the switchpod together at:

27 Comments

  1. Nicolae Stratulat
    Nicolae Stratulat on January 30, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    First here, deserve to be followed…))) Great video mate ✊🙏

  2. Reza Eivazzadeh
    Reza Eivazzadeh on January 30, 2020 at 7:34 pm

    Wish the best for U pat❤

  3. PTProgress
    PTProgress on January 30, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    Bought it as soon as the email came in 😂 Perfect addition to the SwitchPod! Congrats on the success Pat!

  4. Equals Cash
    Equals Cash on January 30, 2020 at 7:56 pm

    I remember when I saw your Switchpod crowdfunding campaign I was like WTF I can’t believe something like that doesn’t exist already… Great job, execution is the most important thing!

  5. Ossama Arvayani
    Ossama Arvayani on January 30, 2020 at 8:24 pm

    Can someone send me a photo of how the switchpod would look like mounted on top of a camera cage? Like a top handle? Just curious😂

  6. Henri de Jong
    Henri de Jong on January 30, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    Lots of respect to the both of you. Up to the next product.👍

  7. Kevin Fremon
    Kevin Fremon on January 30, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    This is amazing!! Congrats on such a big day. I can’t wait to get my hands on this new ball head!!

  8. Clinton Munkres
    Clinton Munkres on January 30, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    Great Job! Next accessory…The Switchpod Fastdraw Belt Holster. Pew pew pew!

  9. Fixepedia
    Fixepedia on January 30, 2020 at 8:39 pm

    Cool… At the time i thought it should come with the Tripod, but it actually is better as an accessory 😉 Congrats.

  10. We Love Libraries
    We Love Libraries on January 30, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    Good for you!

  11. Cory Steiner
    Cory Steiner on January 30, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    I think I’m gonna put the Switch Pod on my Affiliate site tonight. Any idea when the ball head will be on Amazon? Thanks and Congrats

  12. Dominik Harman
    Dominik Harman on January 30, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    Pat I’d love to get switchpod, it looks rad! But 35usd shipping? :(((

  13. SimonWYHuang
    SimonWYHuang on January 30, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    Definitely love your stuff Pat!
    But like someone in the comment mentioned, maybe you can create a sales funnel to gain more sales inside your website.

    I know it’s built with Shopify, so I’d recommend you try working with Zipify App, made by Ezra Firestone.

  14. Gene Radzik
    Gene Radzik on January 30, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    Congrats Pat and Caleb! Love our switchpod and all the content / community you’ve created! #teamflynn

  15. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on January 30, 2020 at 10:43 pm

    Should be on Amazon after we begin shipping in mid-Feb, so I’m guessing early March. It takes time for Amazon to receive items and catalog them for us.

  16. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on January 30, 2020 at 10:43 pm

    Thanks so much!

  17. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on January 30, 2020 at 10:43 pm

    Thanks Kevin! Love your videos!

  18. Ausy
    Ausy on January 30, 2020 at 10:55 pm

    Have you / can you make a video about running successful crowdfunding campaigns?

  19. Cory Steiner
    Cory Steiner on January 30, 2020 at 11:25 pm

    @Pat Flynn Honored and I can then just put a link in my link. Thanks. Just put this on my site – A revolutionary device for handheld vlogging or when needing a small travel tripod. Brilliantly engineered for outstanding function and ease of carry. Often used as is or attach a ball head or cell phone tripod mount.

  20. The perfect French with Dylane
    The perfect French with Dylane on January 30, 2020 at 11:50 pm

    Congrats! That’s amazing!

  21. Roberto Blake
    Roberto Blake on January 31, 2020 at 1:35 am

    You should do more videos on the process of making your own product and also on Shopify! This is amazing and I would love to do a case study on the SwitchPod Brand!

  22. Karol Garley
    Karol Garley on January 31, 2020 at 4:08 am

    WOW…. Just watching this makes me want to start a YouTube channel! 🤔😏🙂

  23. Bolton Ebikes
    Bolton Ebikes on January 31, 2020 at 4:10 am

    Ordered! 🙂

  24. Jimmy Chang
    Jimmy Chang on January 31, 2020 at 4:52 am

    I have the Switchpod and love it. It got more attention at CES than any other gear I brought.

  25. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on January 31, 2020 at 5:01 am

    Thanks Jimmy!

  26. Ellen Pham
    Ellen Pham on January 31, 2020 at 10:33 am

    I agree! I would love to learn more about how you found the right manufacturer and navigated the legal side of running an e-commerce and product business.

  27. Ellen Pham
    Ellen Pham on January 31, 2020 at 10:39 am

    Congrats, Pat! It’s really inspiring to see what hard work, creativity and listening to your customers can do. Looking forward to hearing about what else you’ve learned along the way!