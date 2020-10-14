This is the Best Email Marketing Software for 2021

Choosing the best email marketing software can be difficult! In this video, I'm going to share my #1 pick for the best email platform whether you're a beginner, or have used email marketing services for a while.

Here is the criteria I used to make this selection:

1. Easy to use

2. Reliable

3. Top-notch customer service

4. Built-in Tools

5. Affordable Price

Click the link below to use ConvertKit, my top recommended email software that I've been using since 2014. You can sign up now and get your first 1000 subscribers for free, or migrate EASILY from your current email service provider:

(The link above is an affiliate link, which means I earn a small commission – at no extra cost to you – if you end up moving forward with a payment plan down the road. Thanks so much in advance!)

@emailmarketingsoftware #emailmarketing

-=-=-=-=-

Listen to podcasts? Here are a couple of podcasts that I personally host (with over 65 million combined downloads) that will help you on your online business journey:

The Smart Passive Income Podcast:

AskPat (these are real life business coaching calls):

Also, have you thought about starting your own podcast? Check out my famous podcasting tutorial here on YouTube, the #1 podcasting tutorial on the platform:

The podcasting equipment I use:

My video and live streaming equipment:

Also, follow me at these places below and say hi!

Personal site:

Instagram:

Twitter:

Cheers, and as always, #teamflynnforthewin