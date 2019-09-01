The Vacuum Law of Prosperity (Chapter 10) 📖 You Were Born Rich Audio Book | Bob Proctor

Bob Proctor is widely regarded as one of the living masters and teachers of The Law of Attraction and is featured in the blockbuster hit, The Secret. Having worked in the area of mind potential for close to 60 years, he has transformed the lives of many through his books, seminars, courses, and personal coaching.

In 1984 Bob Proctor wrote the book You Were Born Rich, which went on to become recognized worldwide as one of the most comprehensive personal development books available. It gives you a complete, proven system for using the potential you have locked inside of you to achieve financial, emotional, physical, and spiritual prosperity.

Shortly after writing You Were Born Rich back in the '80s (long before audiobooks were a thing) Bob Proctor stepped into a studio to make an audio recording of this international bestseller, but reasons unknown, the audio version was never released.

Fast forward to today, these original recordings were recently discovered in the Proctor Gallagher Institute archives, and for the first time ever, we are officially releasing them to the world right here on our YouTube channel!

