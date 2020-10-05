The ULTIMATE Home Video Studio for Live Streaming, Zoom & Presentations 3 Camera Setup in Small Area

Welcome to my ultimate home video studio tour! You can do a lot with a tiny space, and in this video I want to share my 3 camera setup that blows people away when I'm live streaming, for zoom calls and virtual conferences and presentations. This may seem a bit over the top, but I hope that after watching this you can pull one or two things to help you take your video to the next level, and really make an impression on your audience.
0:00 Introduction
1:09 Overview
1:40 Video Equipment
5:20 Lighting Equipment
9:44 Audio Equipment
12:12 Live Video Gear and Tutorials
Equipment mentioned in this video (note that most of these links are affiliate links – thank you for supporting the channel by using these links, at no extra cost to you!):
-=-=-= STREAMING SOFTWARE =-=-=-
Ecamm Live (Mac Only):
Ecamm Live Demo video:
StreamYard is a great alternative to Ecamm that can help you do the same things:
OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) is a free version of a streaming tool you could use to do something similar as well:
-=-=-= CAMERA STUFF =-=-=-
LOGITECH BRIO WEBCAM (1:48):
(cheaper alternatives to above webcam):
Logitech c920:
Logitech c930:
SONY ZV-1 (2:37):
(cheaper alternative to above point & shoot camera):
Sony RX-100 IV:
SWITCHPOD:
CANON EOS-R (3:35):
Canon EF 20mm f/2.8 USM Wide-Angle Fixed Lens:
NINJA ATAMOS MONITOR:
ELGATO CAM LINK 4k (4:06):
-=-=-= LIGHTING STUFF =-=-=-
APUTURE 120dII LIGHTING KIT (5:34) :
Aputure Mini Light Dome:
Softbox Grid Diffuser:
ICE LIGHT (6:41):
SANSI RGB LED FLOOD LIGHT (8:22):
String Light Accents (9:14):
-=-=-= AUDIO STUFF =-=-=-
RODE NTG SHOTGUN MICROPHONE (9:50):
(Here's a better one that could also plug in USB, instead of XLR – RODE VideoMic NTG):
RODECASTER PRO (11:04):
Rodecaster Pro demo video and first impression:
-=-=-= STREAMING STUFF =-=-=-
STREAM DECK (12:12): (note: comes in 6, 15 or 32 button)
Ecamm Live (Mac Only):
Ecamm Live Demo video:
StreamYard is a great alternative to Ecamm that can help you do the same things:
OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) is a free version of a streaming tool you could use to do something similar as well:
-=-=-=-=-
Listen to podcasts? Here are a couple of podcasts that I personally host (with over 65 million combined downloads) that will help you on your online business journey:
The Smart Passive Income Podcast:
AskPat (these are real life business coaching calls):
Also, have you thought about starting your own podcast? Check out my famous podcasting tutorial here on YouTube, the #1 podcasting tutorial on the platform:
The podcasting equipment I use:
My video and live streaming equipment:
Also, follow me at these places below and say hi!
Personal site:
Instagram:
Twitter:
Cheers, and as always, #teamflynnforthewin
I really needed this. Thank you for sharing 😊😊
Thanks Pat, really helps!!!
Camera 1. Camera 2 anaaaad Camera 3 – lingo from Warner Bro’s studio.
long time pal ..i 1st started with WordPress
Thanks Pat! Well-timed, I just submitted an application for funding for my studio and will follow your advice for the set up. #Quaranteam #TeamReplay and #teamflynnforthewin!!
Been waiting for this bad boy!
Epic Gardening – Why is he a ‘bad boy’?
Thank you Pat. Interesting to see how the setup has evolved since day one.
Looks great! I love that you dont need a lot of space either. Thanks Pat 🔥🔥
Excellent video Pat. Always dig behind the scenes stuff; especially from people I admire👍🏼
Thank you So Much for this Patt. I kept asking for it and finally it’s here. 😆 Thank you So much for this. It’s a Huge Help for me. I pray you get to the top of your Niche and Stay there for years to come. 😊😊
Wow. So cool. Quite a difference from when we built your first studio. Looks really good man. I’m surprised you can get so many sources using the MacBook Pro. 😳 Your quality is off the charts. 🤘😎 Really enjoying your journey.
Nice overview Pat, do I feel a “Going Live in 3 Sessions” w Pat Flynn coming soon? Machete Man! 🙂
Hey ridulously great and generous video.
Thanks to you I’m going a little bit of all of this on a micro level. Can you share your rodecator settings with the heil 40? I use that mic with my rodecaster and I want the best settings. Its good as is but if you have a tip or any help it will be greatly appreciated.
I need this! Perfect timing
Been using ecamm and two camera with a video mixer. Loving it.
Ok. So talk about perfect timing. I have heard so many people talk about the Rodecaster Pro. I thought it was a mic. lol… Embarassing. So, now I have one. Just arrived. Once I get the right flippin cord, I will be good to …well, I can at least turn it on. So, your video basically just rocks. Period. Thank you!
You’re the greatest virtual communicator on the planet
Great video! Thank you, Pat. Question: How do you deal with the heat being generated by all the equipment and gear being used? Do you have an a/c unit running while you work, record or livestream? If yes, then how do you deal with the noise generated by the a/c? I have been using a Rode Video Mic along with Ecamm, but my audio results are poor 🙁 And of course I don’t have all the equipment you use… how could I fix my issue? Thank you so much for your help.
Pat you are the SHIZZLE! Thank you so much for this!
So cool Pat. Thanks!
Do you use that space your non camera time too? e.g writing, planning etc? Or is this just for filming only?