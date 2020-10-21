The TRUTH About Video Podcasting – Watch Before You Start a Video Podcast

Video podcasting is hot right now, but before you learn how to start your video podcast as a beginner, please watch this video to cover some info you can use to make sure you don't waste your time, or money.
Video podcasts aren't for everyone, but when done right, they can add a lot of value to your brand and help you build your audience much faster.
0:00 Introduction
1:23 A Quick History of Video Podcasts
2:45 Why YouTube and Podcasts are Great Together
4:07 Benefits and Warnings About Video Podcasts
5:47 Turning Audio Podcasts into Great Videos
6:19 Turning Video in Audio Podcasts
7:16 The Micro-clip Strategy
The #1 Podcasting Tutorial on YouTube: (you can use this to get your audio setup correct, and just add video on top of that)
Sony ZV-1: (this is the camera I use more than anything nowadays to keep things simple, compact and lightweight. This is great for video podcasting).
5 Surprising Things about MKBHD:
Big thanks for coming in here to spend time with me while watching this video. Please consider subscribing, and if you're interested in my audio show, keep reading below…
Here are a couple of podcasts that I personally host (with over 65 million combined downloads) that will help you on your online business journey:
The Smart Passive Income Podcast:
AskPat (these are real life business coaching calls):
Also, have you thought about starting your own podcast? Check out my famous podcasting tutorial here on YouTube, the #1 podcasting tutorial on the platform:
The podcasting equipment I use:
My video and live streaming equipment:
Also, follow me at these places below and say hi!
Personal site:
Instagram:
Twitter:
#podcasting #videopodcasting #content
Great Topic. I’m excited to watch it.
Thanks for the tips. I appreciate them.
I think I am going to use that snippet tip instead of posting the entire episode…thx!!
Amazing advice on information with this growing trend, Pat. Bravo-Zulu!
Great advice for anyone to better serve our audience on YouTube or audio podcast. Churches putting a whole service up uncut could improve by applying this advice!😃
Just getting ready to launch a Podcast. You answered a lot of questions about how to leverage a Podcast into video. THANKS.
This is exactly what I’ve been doing and it’s been powerful in gaining new followers. I’ve been posting full length videos, but ive been considering setting up a second channel for “clips”.
Great advice Pat!
Thanks Mark, you’ve done a wonderful job with your podcast and how you’ve repurposed everything!
Great! Glad to hear!
Thanks Grandma Goodie! Awesome!
Thanks so much!
Awesome – that sounds like a good plan!
You bet!
Hope you like it!
@Pat Flynn hey thanks Pat! That really means a lot. Just working on being a bit better with each episode! 🙂❤
Ps, I listened to this whole video 😁
It’s because of you Flynn I now have a weekly running podcast thank you 🙏🏽
Awesome!
“Derpy Derp” Anyone else catch this easter egg? Pat, you are great. Thank you for this video.
🤣🤣🤣
Great insights! Thanks, Green Industry Podcast
Hey Pat! Loved the tips. This definitely gets us thinking about how to better utilize our podcast for YouTube. We’ve thought about creating a separate channel for the podcast (Learn Spanish and Go), but sharing some video clips with select guests might be the better option on our main channel. Cheers! -Jim
A separate channel could work for the full version. Thomas Frank does this for his main show, it won’t hurt but it’s an additional channel to pay attention to and manage which could add up to more time that could potentially be spent elsewhere.
@Pat Flynn Thanks for the reply! I dig Thomas’s work. I’ll have to check out his podcast channel for inspiration.
Good stuff! I’m going to cut up my long form interviews to better target on YouTube. Thanks Pat. Podcast = Titans of Transition
Awesome tips per usual Pat! I look forward to attending your podcast webinar tomorrow.
Brittany Davis
Freedom Focus Podcast
I am currently posting the whole show as well as small sections of the podcast as their own individual videos!
My podcast is called Hard 2 Handle Sports podcast and I talk about all types of sports but mostly, NBA NFL and worldwide soccer. 👍🏾
thank you pat for the great advice. I’m going to do what you suggested. my podcast is No Sitting On The sideline Dad
Great video! Recently bought some video equipment for my podcast. I think clips is the way to go after watching this. My podcast is called Lynckup.
Thank you Pat. Currently enrolled in your PUP course. Ordered equipment, drafted description and created artwork in Canva.
I’ll be using the video snippet concept for my Podcast “On the Ends”. Thanks a lot for all your tips and ideas.
This is great, and love the information provided. Makes a lot of sense. I have just started my audio podcast ”it’s all about the tone” and was wondering if I should include a video podcast with it. Your video here just gave me an idea. Thank you for that. I would appreciate it if you checked my podcast and let me know what you think. Thanks.
What’s the name of your show?
@Pat Flynn it’s all about the tone.
This was so helpful. I was just in my room brainstorming ideas for my new video podcast show and then your video showed up on my homepage, meant to be. I loved the tips you gave at the end. Thank you so much.