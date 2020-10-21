The TRUTH About Video Podcasting – Watch Before You Start a Video Podcast

by | Digital Marketing

Video podcasting is hot right now, but before you learn how to start your video podcast as a beginner, please watch this video to cover some info you can use to make sure you don't waste your time, or money.

Video podcasts aren't for everyone, but when done right, they can add a lot of value to your brand and help you build your audience much faster.

0:00 Introduction
1:23 A Quick History of Video Podcasts
2:45 Why YouTube and Podcasts are Great Together
4:07 Benefits and Warnings About Video Podcasts
5:47 Turning Audio Podcasts into Great Videos
6:19 Turning Video in Audio Podcasts
7:16 The Micro-clip Strategy

The #1 Podcasting Tutorial on YouTube: (you can use this to get your audio setup correct, and just add video on top of that)

Sony ZV-1: (this is the camera I use more than anything nowadays to keep things simple, compact and lightweight. This is great for video podcasting).

5 Surprising Things about MKBHD:

Big thanks for coming in here to spend time with me while watching this video. Please consider subscribing, and if you're interested in my audio show, keep reading below…

Here are a couple of podcasts that I personally host (with over 65 million combined downloads) that will help you on your online business journey:

The Smart Passive Income Podcast:

AskPat (these are real life business coaching calls):

Also, have you thought about starting your own podcast? Check out my famous podcasting tutorial here on YouTube, the #1 podcasting tutorial on the platform:

The podcasting equipment I use:

My video and live streaming equipment:

Also, follow me at these places below and say hi!

Personal site:
Instagram:
Twitter:

#podcasting #videopodcasting #content

 

34 Comments

  1. dajok
    dajok on October 21, 2020 at 3:45 pm

    Great Topic. I’m excited to watch it.

  2. Wealthbuilderz TV
    Wealthbuilderz TV on October 21, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    Thanks for the tips. I appreciate them.

  3. str8Kim
    str8Kim on October 21, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    I think I am going to use that snippet tip instead of posting the entire episode…thx!!

  4. The American Prince Charles III
    The American Prince Charles III on October 21, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    Amazing advice on information with this growing trend, Pat. Bravo-Zulu!

  5. Grandma Goodie's Bible Stories
    Grandma Goodie's Bible Stories on October 21, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    Great advice for anyone to better serve our audience on YouTube or audio podcast. Churches putting a whole service up uncut could improve by applying this advice!😃

  6. Art Johnson
    Art Johnson on October 21, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    Just getting ready to launch a Podcast. You answered a lot of questions about how to leverage a Podcast into video. THANKS.

  7. Mark Savant Media
    Mark Savant Media on October 21, 2020 at 4:29 pm

    This is exactly what I’ve been doing and it’s been powerful in gaining new followers. I’ve been posting full length videos, but ive been considering setting up a second channel for “clips”.

    Great advice Pat!

  8. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on October 21, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    Thanks Mark, you’ve done a wonderful job with your podcast and how you’ve repurposed everything!

  9. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on October 21, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    Great! Glad to hear!

  10. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on October 21, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    Thanks Grandma Goodie! Awesome!

  11. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on October 21, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    Thanks so much!

  12. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on October 21, 2020 at 4:36 pm

    Awesome – that sounds like a good plan!

  13. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on October 21, 2020 at 4:36 pm

    You bet!

  14. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on October 21, 2020 at 4:36 pm

    Hope you like it!

  15. Mark Savant Media
    Mark Savant Media on October 21, 2020 at 4:37 pm

    @Pat Flynn hey thanks Pat! That really means a lot. Just working on being a bit better with each episode! 🙂❤

    Ps, I listened to this whole video 😁

  16. Soul Guru
    Soul Guru on October 21, 2020 at 4:54 pm

    It’s because of you Flynn I now have a weekly running podcast thank you 🙏🏽

  17. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on October 21, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    Awesome!

  18. Triple Gap
    Triple Gap on October 21, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    “Derpy Derp” Anyone else catch this easter egg? Pat, you are great. Thank you for this video.

  19. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on October 21, 2020 at 5:22 pm

    🤣🤣🤣

  20. Paul Jamison
    Paul Jamison on October 21, 2020 at 5:50 pm

    Great insights! Thanks, Green Industry Podcast

  21. Spanish and Go
    Spanish and Go on October 21, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    Hey Pat! Loved the tips. This definitely gets us thinking about how to better utilize our podcast for YouTube. We’ve thought about creating a separate channel for the podcast (Learn Spanish and Go), but sharing some video clips with select guests might be the better option on our main channel. Cheers! -Jim

  22. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on October 21, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    A separate channel could work for the full version. Thomas Frank does this for his main show, it won’t hurt but it’s an additional channel to pay attention to and manage which could add up to more time that could potentially be spent elsewhere.

  23. Spanish and Go
    Spanish and Go on October 21, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    @Pat Flynn Thanks for the reply! I dig Thomas’s work. I’ll have to check out his podcast channel for inspiration.

  24. Joe Miller
    Joe Miller on October 21, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    Good stuff! I’m going to cut up my long form interviews to better target on YouTube. Thanks Pat. Podcast = Titans of Transition

  25. Brittany White
    Brittany White on October 21, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    Awesome tips per usual Pat! I look forward to attending your podcast webinar tomorrow.

    Brittany Davis
    Freedom Focus Podcast

  26. Hard 2 Handle Sports
    Hard 2 Handle Sports on October 21, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    I am currently posting the whole show as well as small sections of the podcast as their own individual videos!
    My podcast is called Hard 2 Handle Sports podcast and I talk about all types of sports but mostly, NBA NFL and worldwide soccer. 👍🏾

  27. No sitting on the sideline Dad
    No sitting on the sideline Dad on October 22, 2020 at 12:03 am

    thank you pat for the great advice. I’m going to do what you suggested. my podcast is No Sitting On The sideline Dad

  28. Lanaire
    Lanaire on October 22, 2020 at 12:11 am

    Great video! Recently bought some video equipment for my podcast. I think clips is the way to go after watching this. My podcast is called Lynckup.

  29. Sue Vizcarra Life Coach
    Sue Vizcarra Life Coach on October 22, 2020 at 1:40 am

    Thank you Pat. Currently enrolled in your PUP course. Ordered equipment, drafted description and created artwork in Canva.

  30. Kari Lewis
    Kari Lewis on October 22, 2020 at 1:59 am

    I’ll be using the video snippet concept for my Podcast “On the Ends”. Thanks a lot for all your tips and ideas.

  31. BENADO EFFECTS
    BENADO EFFECTS on October 22, 2020 at 2:52 am

    This is great, and love the information provided. Makes a lot of sense. I have just started my audio podcast ”it’s all about the tone” and was wondering if I should include a video podcast with it. Your video here just gave me an idea. Thank you for that. I would appreciate it if you checked my podcast and let me know what you think. Thanks.

  32. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on October 22, 2020 at 3:23 am

    What’s the name of your show?

  33. BENADO EFFECTS
    BENADO EFFECTS on October 22, 2020 at 3:33 am

    @Pat Flynn it’s all about the tone.

  34. Fiyah Life
    Fiyah Life on October 22, 2020 at 4:59 am

    This was so helpful. I was just in my room brainstorming ideas for my new video podcast show and then your video showed up on my homepage, meant to be. I loved the tips you gave at the end. Thank you so much.