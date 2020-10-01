The Starting Point | Bob Proctor

Thomas Troward talked about the starting point. I love that man's work. I truly love it. Now, the starting point is such a magnificent concept. It's something that you can read over and over and over again. He says, it's an old saying, that "order is Heaven's first law". And like many other old sayings, it contains a much deeper philosophy that appears immediately on the surface. Order is Heaven's first law. Calm. Everything positive you can think of. You can speak in superlatives all day long, and you'd still fall short. You're talking about something beyond the scope of our vocabulary.
All of our words in our vocabulary are third dimensional words. And when you get into talking about God, Spirit, Infinite, you don't have a word in your vocabulary to describe that. You've gone beyond the third dimension. We're talking about something that's so good, you can't even describe it. That's a heavenly state.
Now, he says getting things into a better order is the great secret of progress. It's the great secret of progress. If you want to make progress, make order essential in your life. Got to have order. We're now able to fly through the air, not because the laws of nature have been altered, but because we have learned to arrange things in the right order to produce this result. If all things are possible, we've always been able to fly. It was because we learned to arrange things in the right order to produce that result. Well, if you want to get a result you haven't got, if you want a result beyond where you're at, you got to get things into a better order.
Things themself had existed from the beginning of the world. What was wanting was the introduction of the personal factor. You'll hear people say, "God will do it." God will not do it. You got to do it. God works to and through you, but you got to do it. It doesn't matter what's happened in the past. You and I are creative beings. We can go in our mind and we can take herself there, and we say, "I'm going to do this. I'm going to bring this into form. I can see it. I can see it. If I can roll it in my head, I can roll it in hand." Get serious, for goodness sake. You're the most powerful creature on the planet.
“Order is heavens first Law.” So damn true. 🔑 Speak life into your life. I AM abundant, I AM rich, I AM orderly, I AM the best, I AM valuable, I AM prosperous, I AM! Make it of order!
The man speaking the truth!
Everything has a starting point
I was having a bad thought and doubting about myself. And then the notification appeared right straight into my phone. This video has helped me a lot it has served its purpose. Thank you 💯
Show Bob Proctor. Um grande abraço meu querido.
Amen faith without works is dead . God has already given us the tools . We have to work the tools . Thank you Bob.
This was electrifying once again Proctor… You’re the most powerful creature on the planet dammit!!!
“Beautiful”, “Beautiful,” even more beautiful than yesterday’s Knowledge☆
If school was like this I would be on time every day 😂🌟
Exactly what I wanted to hear! TFS! Much love! 💚🙏
First of all, thank you so much for the content you produce. It’s appreciated. 🙏😇
As suggested in many of our scriptures and mythologies, both literally and allegorically, our higher self communicates with our lower self via signs and symbols…and our letter glyphs are prime examples. Yet, we’ve allowed ourselves to be lead astray by our obsession with their phonetic associations, rather than recognizing what they represent visually.
Most of my work has been focused on rediscovering this wisdom and using it to help myself and others better innerstand who we are and why we are having this physical experience.
With that said, the quoted phrase does, indeed, contain deeper wisdom.
“Order is heaven’s first law.”
Order = fully reflected dimension | energy reflected (i.e. the creation of a dimensional physical plane as a reflection of mental energy)
Heaven = heightened power | descending energy normalized (i.e. the energy of consciousness descending to power the soul/mind)
First = frequency | incarnate reflect vibrational vessel or game (i.e. the initial manifested thought within the dimensional plane)
Law = consciousness not (unconscious) wave (i.e. a subconscious program that influences all nodes of consciousness in their co-creation of reality as a reflection of the collective mind)
**
This also brings the word “chaos” to mind…
chaos = see heightened not | full vibration (i.e. know not the full physical, vibrational experience…thus, unmanifested energy.)
“Out of chaos will come order” is essentially stating that all manifested form begins as unmanifested energy…and frequency (i.e. thought) is the catalyst of this conversion. 🤔
☝️ The power of our “words” or “sword”. 😇
✨🗝️✨
I’m a mess right now 😭
I must put my stuff in order 😭
“ May our parents live more than 100 years with good health & prosperity !! Ameen! ❤️❤️❤️ “
When Bob speaks I feel like he speaks to my soul and bones🙌
Is there an instrumental version of this video? jk awesome cinematics thou!
Thank you Sir Bob for saying about Starting point.
does anyone know the best book to read for Thomas Troward?
Loveeeeeeeeeeeeeeed it! May Allah bestow us all with his choicest of Blessings! Aameen!🌹🌹
“Get serious for goodness sake.. you’re the most powerful creature on the planet!!”
🤣😅😂
So do I
No idea where are you from?
Please bob share the name of that book which is shown in starting of this video “MY HEROS”
The creative process in the individual