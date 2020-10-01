The Starting Point | Bob Proctor

Thomas Troward talked about the starting point. I love that man's work. I truly love it. Now, the starting point is such a magnificent concept. It's something that you can read over and over and over again. He says, it's an old saying, that "order is Heaven's first law". And like many other old sayings, it contains a much deeper philosophy that appears immediately on the surface. Order is Heaven's first law. Calm. Everything positive you can think of. You can speak in superlatives all day long, and you'd still fall short. You're talking about something beyond the scope of our vocabulary.

All of our words in our vocabulary are third dimensional words. And when you get into talking about God, Spirit, Infinite, you don't have a word in your vocabulary to describe that. You've gone beyond the third dimension. We're talking about something that's so good, you can't even describe it. That's a heavenly state.

Now, he says getting things into a better order is the great secret of progress. It's the great secret of progress. If you want to make progress, make order essential in your life. Got to have order. We're now able to fly through the air, not because the laws of nature have been altered, but because we have learned to arrange things in the right order to produce this result. If all things are possible, we've always been able to fly. It was because we learned to arrange things in the right order to produce that result. Well, if you want to get a result you haven't got, if you want a result beyond where you're at, you got to get things into a better order.

Things themself had existed from the beginning of the world. What was wanting was the introduction of the personal factor. You'll hear people say, "God will do it." God will not do it. You got to do it. God works to and through you, but you got to do it. It doesn't matter what's happened in the past. You and I are creative beings. We can go in our mind and we can take herself there, and we say, "I'm going to do this. I'm going to bring this into form. I can see it. I can see it. If I can roll it in my head, I can roll it in hand." Get serious, for goodness sake. You're the most powerful creature on the planet.

