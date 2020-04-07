The Opposite of Courage is Conformity | Bob Proctor

by | Success

"I think we should make a few waves. We should stand out and be different. Not for the sake of being different, but because we ARE different. We all think different thoughts. And I believe we should start to think and build images in our mind of what we'd like to do and then set out and do it." -Bob Proctor

24 Comments

  1. melissa Osborn
    melissa Osborn on April 7, 2020 at 7:39 pm

    Thank you Bob you are a wonderful teacher .

  2. moshood ajibola
    moshood ajibola on April 7, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    Amazing!!!!

  3. Michael W. Connor
    Michael W. Connor on April 7, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    Thank you Bob 🙌🏾💯

  4. Erika K
    Erika K on April 7, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    There’s nothing we cannot do or have, look at others for inspiration but never to put yourself down! ❤

  5. Beauty Of Life Beauty Of Life
    Beauty Of Life Beauty Of Life on April 7, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    Awww! Thanks a lot for this Bob

  6. Morgan Blue
    Morgan Blue on April 7, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    This vid relates perfectly to latest interview with David icke on London Real

  7. badasscop44
    badasscop44 on April 7, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    Dog whistle to NOT go along with whats going on. THINK PEOPLE WHAT IS REALLY GOING ON!!!

  8. Jessica Brady
    Jessica Brady on April 7, 2020 at 7:56 pm

    Thank you ❤️

  9. MAI EVE Gresham
    MAI EVE Gresham on April 7, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    I just adore you, Mr. Proctor! Gratitude to your beautiful soul and wise mind and shining spirit!

  10. Cicera Vania Andrade
    Cicera Vania Andrade on April 7, 2020 at 8:17 pm

    Qual o sentido de tudo?
    A resposta está gritando dentro de nós, porque não ouvir? O preço a pagar será bem menor do que os benefícios ganhos com a atitude certa.

  11. Loading Gamez
    Loading Gamez on April 7, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    I feel like this is another sign for us all to take note that covid 19… Is not as it seems..

  12. VIAL
    VIAL on April 7, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    Incredible interview!!!!!

  13. Triztan 369
    Triztan 369 on April 7, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    Exactly, but the video has been gone now.

  14. hajar mastaki
    hajar mastaki on April 7, 2020 at 8:42 pm

    @Triztan 369 you can find it on David icke’s bitchute

  15. Self Reliance Life NZ
    Self Reliance Life NZ on April 7, 2020 at 8:45 pm

    wow, amazing! thank you.

  16. Ibrahim Abdi
    Ibrahim Abdi on April 7, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    Earl Nightingale is the most phenomenal speaker

  17. A Florida Son
    A Florida Son on April 7, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    I did not see it, but I’ve caught many of Brian’s videos as he goes to war with YouTube. I wish I could reach out, grab him, and tell him to remember everything that many of his guests have talked about. He needs to calm down and look for the good. I understand why he is angry, but none of us can help anyone when we’re that kind of angry. Like Dr. Joe Dispenza says, You can’t feel love, and then get out in traffic and start flipping people off.

  18. Arthur
    Arthur on April 7, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    It’s true, nobody thinks for themselves anymore. They listen to the news, but how do they really know? They just accept everything they hear as fact.

  19. emeraldmayy
    emeraldmayy on April 7, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    I love this video. Everyone should see this. Big changes in the world right now it’s time to be courageous and question why we are living the way we are.

  20. Jeff Hulett
    Jeff Hulett on April 7, 2020 at 11:03 pm

    Does anyone really know why we turn our clocks back and forward, is it really necessary? I have refused to do this for the last ten years.

  21. A Klop
    A Klop on April 8, 2020 at 12:34 am

    “Wonderful book”. Do u say this about hindu gurus? Wonderful ppl who have educated me?

  22. Tanya Dimitrievich
    Tanya Dimitrievich on April 8, 2020 at 12:50 am

    Love this so much! Thank you.

  23. E.A. Abe Preisinger
    E.A. Abe Preisinger on April 8, 2020 at 4:48 am

    Tenth Commandment: “Though shall not covet” Isn’t covet a synonym for envy?

  24. Wendy Barker
    Wendy Barker on April 8, 2020 at 10:20 am

    Thank you this is beautiful