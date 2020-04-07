The Opposite of Courage is Conformity | Bob Proctor

"I think we should make a few waves. We should stand out and be different. Not for the sake of being different, but because we ARE different. We all think different thoughts. And I believe we should start to think and build images in our mind of what we'd like to do and then set out and do it." -Bob Proctor

