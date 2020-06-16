The Imagination Frequency | Bob Proctor

"There" is a place! Don't let it fade. When your mind goes there, make up your mind it's going to stay there because it IS a place. I don't care what the thought is. Doesn't matter what the image is. If your mind can go there, you can physically go there. Let's understand frequency is a level of vibration. Everything vibrates. Everything moves. Although they may appear to be still, they aren't. They are moving so fast they appear to be still. Every frequency is hooked up to the one above and the one below. There's no line of demarcation. Now do you want to know what that means? Watch this video and find out!
You are frist teacher.
Thank you sir…..
The secret rebuild my self.
🤲🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Imagine – knowing – create consinious – act – results.
When you can see it, you can have it…
Thoughts are things☀️ Don’t forget that…
Thank you ❤️
Im always thirsty for this info absolutely timeless love you bob and sandy and the pgi team
Wow this is a truly visual video that has just taken me off my seat!!! I want more of this Bob!!
Napolean Hill
Earl Nightingdale
Bob Proctor
I am thankful to live in the same time frame that Bob Proctor lives in. He was supposed to deliver his messages and I am supposed to receive it. All of this is because we aligned our frequencies and we are tuned into each other. This is amazing.
I want to be a great beat maker I manifested 8,000 dollars worth of studio equipment in my bedroom… so far
Perfectly said! 👌👌
Bless this man. May Mr. Proctor live to be 200! I ended up finding him trying to fight my anxiety and now my mind is on another path to life!!
Where ever our mind can go, we also can go there ..
Every frequency is hooked up to the one above and the on below
Your thoughts my thoughts are everywhere
An idea is a thought stretching towards a purpose,
You are what you think
This man is incredible, he gets me so fired up.
@corey winds @kshitijchhokar
One of my favorite Mentors; not spared a single video or article. Thank you for all the information Bob!
I’ve been dreaming with my eyes wide open Bob. Thanks to you partner.
Bob Proctor here is a fist bump for you 👊 !!!! With your teachings and Hill’s book. The dream I’m living is bigger then the dreams I ever had👊
Your Beats are not great RiGHT NOW.
Meditate, ask yourself what do i need to learn and u will be watchin great videos of mixing in a few hours or minutes.
NormEnder (famous rapper in turkey) called me Dr. Dre from Switzerland cuz of my Beats.
You know why? Cuz ask myself, WHAT DO I NEED TO KNOW, LEARN!
You are vibrating in a *im sad cuz they say it is not good / scared* state.
Change it, your soul makes this music. Music is the language of the soul.
Vibrate higher, focus and u will hear what i hear.
One day u will agree, never give up.
W Clement Stone
That’s fantastic! Good for you! Love to hear success stories!
Public schools do their best to squash imagination in children.
I found him too when I was experiencing great anxiety. I couldnt study him then as mucj as I wanted to, but now im much better and chill and love hearing his videos. Glad you re better ❤
i am sure you are a great producer & beat maker. if you wanna make a remix from one of my songs, get in contact with me
🙂
Focused imagination paired with feeling literally materializes in your reality right before your eyes ❤️❤️❤️ most wonderful ride of your life
Just like you tune your radio to enter into a frequency, you also tune your energy into a frequency.
In every moment of every day we are constantly changing and aligning to frequencies we are picking up on. We have so much power that we posses, we can tap into higher vibrational energies that align us to incredible outcomes if we simply get that frequency fine tuned.
😊🙏❤
This is one of the most inspiring videos I’ve ever watched. SO much power packed into 5 minutes. WOW. ✨
So powerful Bob… I always say cancel clear and delete and each time we have a negative thought replace it with a positive taught . Or just imagine a flower
I’m going to start getting on the frequency i want this very moment, good info as always
Beverly Marsh thank you so much! It’s awesome to see someone on a similar journey. I’ve been listening to him nonstop and now because of him Im listening to the likes of Napoleon Hill, Andrew Carnegie, Earl Nightingale etc… I was just someone trying to dig out of a hole now I’m actually reaching for the stars. I hope your journey becomes a great adventure because I BELIEVE mine will. Good luck and have fun with it!!
Thank you very much, sir. I love the information and motivation. 1x
@handsomefatboy thanks!! Pls listen on YT to “it works! The little red book that makes your dreams come true” , fantastic little gem 🙂
That’s so cool, thanks you for posting what you manifested