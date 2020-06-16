The Imagination Frequency | Bob Proctor

"There" is a place! Don't let it fade. When your mind goes there, make up your mind it's going to stay there because it IS a place. I don't care what the thought is. Doesn't matter what the image is. If your mind can go there, you can physically go there. Let's understand frequency is a level of vibration. Everything vibrates. Everything moves. Although they may appear to be still, they aren't. They are moving so fast they appear to be still. Every frequency is hooked up to the one above and the one below. There's no line of demarcation. Now do you want to know what that means? Watch this video and find out!

