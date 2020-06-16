The Imagination Frequency | Bob Proctor

by | Success

"There" is a place! Don't let it fade. When your mind goes there, make up your mind it's going to stay there because it IS a place. I don't care what the thought is. Doesn't matter what the image is. If your mind can go there, you can physically go there. Let's understand frequency is a level of vibration. Everything vibrates. Everything moves. Although they may appear to be still, they aren't. They are moving so fast they appear to be still. Every frequency is hooked up to the one above and the one below. There's no line of demarcation. Now do you want to know what that means? Watch this video and find out!

33 Comments

  1. Proctor Gallagher Institute
    Proctor Gallagher Institute on June 16, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    ➡️ Get your ticket to Paradigm Shift 👉 http://bit.ly/2m8xa5e

  2. Pratik Gadage
    Pratik Gadage on June 16, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    You are frist teacher.
    Thank you sir…..
    The secret rebuild my self.
    🤲🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

  3. Pratik Gadage
    Pratik Gadage on June 16, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    Imagine – knowing – create consinious – act – results.

  4. Complex Foundation
    Complex Foundation on June 16, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    When you can see it, you can have it…

  5. Andrey Zenperial
    Andrey Zenperial on June 16, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    Thoughts are things☀️ Don’t forget that…

  6. Erin Glidden
    Erin Glidden on June 16, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    Thank you ❤️

  7. Andros Greene
    Andros Greene on June 16, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    Im always thirsty for this info absolutely timeless love you bob and sandy and the pgi team

  8. Berry Nick
    Berry Nick on June 16, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    Wow this is a truly visual video that has just taken me off my seat!!! I want more of this Bob!!

  9. Daniel Sanchez
    Daniel Sanchez on June 16, 2020 at 4:23 pm

    Napolean Hill
    Earl Nightingdale
    Bob Proctor

    I am thankful to live in the same time frame that Bob Proctor lives in. He was supposed to deliver his messages and I am supposed to receive it. All of this is because we aligned our frequencies and we are tuned into each other. This is amazing.

  10. corey winds
    corey winds on June 16, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    I want to be a great beat maker I manifested 8,000 dollars worth of studio equipment in my bedroom… so far

  11. handsomefatboy
    handsomefatboy on June 16, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    Perfectly said! 👌👌

  12. handsomefatboy
    handsomefatboy on June 16, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    Bless this man. May Mr. Proctor live to be 200! I ended up finding him trying to fight my anxiety and now my mind is on another path to life!!

  13. Talking life
    Talking life on June 16, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    Where ever our mind can go, we also can go there ..
    Every frequency is hooked up to the one above and the on below
    Your thoughts my thoughts are everywhere
    An idea is a thought stretching towards a purpose,
    You are what you think

  14. Angel N. Scott
    Angel N. Scott on June 16, 2020 at 4:56 pm

    This man is incredible, he gets me so fired up.

  15. Kshitij Chhokar
    Kshitij Chhokar on June 16, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    @corey winds @kshitijchhokar

  16. Roshni Javiad
    Roshni Javiad on June 16, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    One of my favorite Mentors; not spared a single video or article. Thank you for all the information Bob!

  17. Daniel David
    Daniel David on June 16, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    I’ve been dreaming with my eyes wide open Bob. Thanks to you partner.

  18. Jonathan Hatfield
    Jonathan Hatfield on June 16, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    Bob Proctor here is a fist bump for you 👊 !!!! With your teachings and Hill’s book. The dream I’m living is bigger then the dreams I ever had👊

  19. zinable beatz
    zinable beatz on June 16, 2020 at 5:35 pm

    Your Beats are not great RiGHT NOW.
    Meditate, ask yourself what do i need to learn and u will be watchin great videos of mixing in a few hours or minutes.
    NormEnder (famous rapper in turkey) called me Dr. Dre from Switzerland cuz of my Beats.
    You know why? Cuz ask myself, WHAT DO I NEED TO KNOW, LEARN!
    You are vibrating in a *im sad cuz they say it is not good / scared* state.
    Change it, your soul makes this music. Music is the language of the soul.
    Vibrate higher, focus and u will hear what i hear.
    One day u will agree, never give up.

  20. Hippie Soul IN DA BUILDING
    Hippie Soul IN DA BUILDING on June 16, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    W Clement Stone

  21. Kim Markou
    Kim Markou on June 16, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    That’s fantastic! Good for you! Love to hear success stories!

  22. Kim Markou
    Kim Markou on June 16, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    Public schools do their best to squash imagination in children.

  23. Beverly Marsh
    Beverly Marsh on June 16, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    I found him too when I was experiencing great anxiety. I couldnt study him then as mucj as I wanted to, but now im much better and chill and love hearing his videos. Glad you re better ❤

  24. Martha Felser
    Martha Felser on June 16, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    i am sure you are a great producer & beat maker. if you wanna make a remix from one of my songs, get in contact with me
    🙂

  25. Myriam Valenzuela
    Myriam Valenzuela on June 16, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    Focused imagination paired with feeling literally materializes in your reality right before your eyes ❤️❤️❤️ most wonderful ride of your life

  26. The Spiritual Coach
    The Spiritual Coach on June 16, 2020 at 8:22 pm

    Just like you tune your radio to enter into a frequency, you also tune your energy into a frequency.

    In every moment of every day we are constantly changing and aligning to frequencies we are picking up on. We have so much power that we posses, we can tap into higher vibrational energies that align us to incredible outcomes if we simply get that frequency fine tuned.

    😊🙏❤

  27. Kevin Carton
    Kevin Carton on June 16, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    This is one of the most inspiring videos I’ve ever watched. SO much power packed into 5 minutes. WOW. ✨

  28. Demelza Fraher
    Demelza Fraher on June 16, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    So powerful Bob… I always say cancel clear and delete and each time we have a negative thought replace it with a positive taught . Or just imagine a flower

  29. S7ven Da Don Official
    S7ven Da Don Official on June 16, 2020 at 11:07 pm

    I’m going to start getting on the frequency i want this very moment, good info as always

  30. handsomefatboy
    handsomefatboy on June 17, 2020 at 2:50 am

    Beverly Marsh thank you so much! It’s awesome to see someone on a similar journey. I’ve been listening to him nonstop and now because of him Im listening to the likes of Napoleon Hill, Andrew Carnegie, Earl Nightingale etc… I was just someone trying to dig out of a hole now I’m actually reaching for the stars. I hope your journey becomes a great adventure because I BELIEVE mine will. Good luck and have fun with it!!

  31. Dennis Diamond B. Belvis
    Dennis Diamond B. Belvis on June 17, 2020 at 3:39 am

    Thank you very much, sir. I love the information and motivation. 1x

  32. Beverly Marsh
    Beverly Marsh on June 17, 2020 at 5:19 am

    @handsomefatboy thanks!! Pls listen on YT to “it works! The little red book that makes your dreams come true” , fantastic little gem 🙂

  33. Richard Brown
    Richard Brown on June 17, 2020 at 6:47 am

    That’s so cool, thanks you for posting what you manifested