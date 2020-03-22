The Daily Quarantine Q&A Cast with Pat Flynn

Help me pick a name for this daily morning show. Going live, 8am, every day, as long as we're in this situation. Here for you!

 

4 Comments

  1. Anil Agrawal
    Anil Agrawal on March 22, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    LoL 😆 Pat, you grew beard? 🧔 Ran out of shaving 🪒 cream I guess 🧐 #justkidding

  2. Bo Bernal
    Bo Bernal on March 22, 2020 at 10:35 pm

    Thank you very much Pat. Inspired by your willingness & follow-through is inspiring to me! Blessings to you and your family

  3. Hameo
    Hameo on March 23, 2020 at 12:08 am

    This is the first I’ve seen the beard.. It’s growing on me…

  4. Cool Gray Cats
    Cool Gray Cats on March 23, 2020 at 12:14 am

    Pat, you are a good man.