The Best Live Streaming Software for Mac (and a Secret Weapon)

After weeks of broadcasting daily, I can safely say I found the best live streaming software for Mac. It's called Ecamm Live, and it's super easy to use, and it includes a lot of amazing features. Let me show you…
Get Ecamm Live here: (affiliate link)
My live streaming equipment (cameras, lights, audio, etc.):
Streaming software for PC users:
Catch me live, every day at 8am PT (11am ET) here on YouTube while we're stuck in quarantine and you might need help with your online business, social media or entrepreneurial endeavors.
To win a Elgato Stream Deck (15 button), if you're watching this video within a week after it's published, hit LIKE, subscribe (and hit the bell notification icon), and finally make sure you leave a comment describing the community you're bringing together online. Who are they? What are they about and what are their commonalities?
I hope you, as their leader, will consider going live for them if you haven't already, and make sure you check out Ecamm live, because it's awesome!
#ecammlive
See you on THE INCOME STREAM at 8am every morning! Come in, ask questions, get answers, and join #TeamFlynn!
-=-=-=-=-
Listen to podcasts? Here are a couple of podcasts that I personally host (with over 65 million combined downloads) that will help you on your online business journey:
The Smart Passive Income Podcast:
AskPat (these are real life business coaching calls):
Also, have you thought about starting your own podcast? Check out my famous podcasting tutorial here on YouTube, the #1 podcasting tutorial on the platform:
The podcasting equipment I use:
My video and live streaming equipment:
Also, follow me at these places below and say hi!
Personal site:
Instagram:
Twitter:
Cheers, and as always, #teamflynnforthewin
Great video – hope for one for PC as well! 🙂
Wow, very cool! I’ll have to check this out
hey, i’d love to have a chance to win that 15 button deck, i’m bringing together a blockchain community that i frequent and teaching others about decentralized blogging over centralized platforms like wordpress. thanks! thanks for sharing this!
Was just trying to start streaming. Thanks for this
Nice setup! Definitely would try and reach to the content creator community interested in adding more value through Video to their brand or business. love the sound effects lol
Great tool Pat! My podcasts are going to be interviews with older, wiser men that are in a community that I started 8 years ago. We continue to meet weekly for coffee and donuts and these guys, average age 65+, oldest now 89, wouldn’t even think of missing these gatherings. The effect of us gathering for 8 years has carried over to their relationships, have helped to heal fathers and sons and so much more.
I want my podcasts to attract men who otherwise would remain as withheld, silent “cavedwellers” i.e. what I call the “World War II syndrome” of men who have such beautiful and helpful stories to tell, and help them to engage and have their stories be heard and shared with others to build their legacy while inspiring and encouraging both their listeners and the men sharing their stories.
Thanks for your massive contribution to my podcasting career and, at age 81, I feel like finally, I have found my “niche” in which I can share what I have learned that will bring the unsung “heroes” out of hiding to benefit others with their stories…
Best to you, your team and your family,
Bert Botta
Just use OBS. It’s free and it does pretty much all of that 🙂
Best live streaming software, and best live streaming YouTube-guide as well!!
Thank you Pat!!! I was so hoping you’d share this with us! This is exactly what I’m looking for right now. I’ll be live streaming weekdays in April as part of my Happy at Home series to connect through scrapbooking, cardmaking and craftiness as I bring scrapbookers together to help all of us be happy at home!
Great info! Especially at the time when everybody wants to go live 🙂
Hi @Alex Sol, what is OBS? I’d like to find a tool for PC as well. Thanks in advance
This is awesome and timely! I was doing livestreams somewhat regularly, but took a break a few months ago because I wanted to increase the quality of the productions – much like what you demonstrated here. I tried OBS but was not able to get it working correctly on my MacBook Pro. I had already scheduled a livestream for tomorrow evening when I saw this video pop up in my notifications today. Heading over to check out Ecamm Live now.
My channel focuses on travel which is enough of a challenge these days. I’m hoping to use weekly livestreams to build community by getting a number of viewers together at the same time for real-time interaction. My experience in the past has been that only a small percentage of viewers tune into livestreams, but that those who do are passionate. Looking forward to moving forward with this now!
Hey, Pat heads up, your ecamm live affiliate link is broken.
Thanks Pat, i have been livestreaming with OBS but this Ecamm looks much nicer. I have a youtube channel aimed at cloud developers and i like livestreaming to connect with them in a more organic and natural way.
AMAZING PAT! I have a community of mums and dad’s that I help by connecting them together and motivate them to keep working towards their dreams. You’ve inspired me to put together a live show in a more creative way. Thank you so much 💜
Thanks for the info, Pat! Like many pastors, I’ve been doing some livestreams on Sunday mornings using OBS. Response has been very positive despite my newbie-ness. I think ecamm might work better to allow other folks to lead worship, prayer, etc. remotely using Skype. Anyway, blessings to you and yours. Stay safe.
Affiliate Link for ecamm in the description isn’t working for me, getting a 404 page fyi. I found it through the blog post suppose to be from smartpassiveincome domain and not patflynn domain for anyone wondering! Great video!
Appreciate the amazing info in this vid! Confession time… I’ve neglected content for too long – 2020 is the year! My community-to-be are renegade marketers by bringing humour to the benign and boring: Cranking spreadsheets into overdrive, good communication, scheduling, and delegating. The everyday stuff that we’re all doing but isn’t sexy enough to publish about. 💪🏼
Thanks for the great content Pat! We just ordered the pro version of Ecamm Live and hope to get the stream deck. Our community is a comedy education platform to help comics and fans alike learn comedy from the pros. Keep up the inspiring work!
Thank you for all the live streams Pat! So encouraging to watch you every day and your passion for helping others. And since I’ve been watching, I’ve been wondering how you do all the magic on screen, and this video was fantastic to show all the “behind the scenes!” Thank you!
What a time, to be alive! There’s so much coming out!
This adds so much value to , The Income Stream, it’s making me want to switch to Mac! But now I see OBS & will check it out. GG could have fun with the kiddos in real time!
I JUST switched over to a Mac, so this helps a ton! I’m rebooting my podcast to help highlight, signal boost and uplift Black women creatives and entrepreneurs. The Black Synergee Podcast!
Great Tools! Thank You! I definitely must add YouTube Live for my Audience. I help the Dental Profession have less pain and avoid disability with basic anatomical knowledge, better Posture and exercise recovery systems specifically for their stress filled jobs..