The 7 Easiest Ways to Get People to Like You More

Whether it's for business, or for your personal life, these 7 things will help you get more people to like you.

Why is this important? Because the more people that like you, the more people you can serve, and it's when you serve more people that you begin to see incredible joy and success in your life.

"No one has ever become poor by giving." -Anne Frank

So, as vain as it sounds, it's important to get people to like you. Yes, you can get more subscribers, more followers, get more business, have more friends – but ultimately, it should always come from a place of service and helping more people.

Unless you only pay attention to the first 20 seconds of the video, then you'll find that all of these things can actually be done for free.

Items and resources mentioned in this video:

How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie:

The Income Stream (my daily morning show):

Learn People's Names Fast (from Jim Qwik):

5 Minutes of Raw, Uncut Footage:

Superfans by Pat Flynn:

Join me on my

Timestamps for this video:

2:12 – Use Names

4:52 – Use "You" in Groups

6:37 – Be Vulnerable

8:51 – Be Weird

11:02 – Show Up Consistently

13:03 – The "What's Up?"

16:28 – Smile

-=-=-=-=-

Listen to podcasts? Here are a couple of podcasts that I personally host (with over 65 million combined downloads) that will help you on your online business journey:

The Smart Passive Income Podcast:

AskPat (these are real life business coaching calls):

Also, have you thought about starting your own podcast? Check out my famous podcasting tutorial here on YouTube, the #1 podcasting tutorial on the platform:

The podcasting equipment I use:

My video and live streaming equipment:

Also, follow me at these places below and say hi!

Personal site:

Instagram:

Twitter:

Cheers, and as always, #teamflynnforthewin