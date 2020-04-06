The 7 Easiest Ways to Get People to Like You More

Whether it's for business, or for your personal life, these 7 things will help you get more people to like you.
Why is this important? Because the more people that like you, the more people you can serve, and it's when you serve more people that you begin to see incredible joy and success in your life.
"No one has ever become poor by giving." -Anne Frank
So, as vain as it sounds, it's important to get people to like you. Yes, you can get more subscribers, more followers, get more business, have more friends – but ultimately, it should always come from a place of service and helping more people.
Unless you only pay attention to the first 20 seconds of the video, then you'll find that all of these things can actually be done for free.
Timestamps for this video:
2:12 – Use Names
4:52 – Use "You" in Groups
6:37 – Be Vulnerable
8:51 – Be Weird
11:02 – Show Up Consistently
13:03 – The "What's Up?"
16:28 – Smile
Pat you taught me so much about online marketing and growing my online business. you genuinely improved my life in more than you can imagine. thank you. you inspired me to launch a channel about financial freedom and making money from home. i would love if you keep an eye out for it
Love the t-shirt!
“How to Win Friends and Influence People” is a great book Pat. Right now (on my night stand) I have Dale Carnegie’s “How to Stop Worry and Start Living.” I’m finding it very applicable given the circumstances we find ourselves in now.
nice play on Part Two of “How To Win Friends and Influence People,” Pat. haha
Oh dear! Guess I’m not showing up! Grrrr….been building a website for 5 years and doing SFS for, I don’t know, maybe 2 years. So embarrassed to admit this!
That thumbnail is just hilarious 😂
*You have to be yourself, authentic, real, and willing to help others.* 😉
Darn it! I have been spending money to get people to like me for years. I wish I would have seen this video before that. 😂
That’s so true pat. Thank you for being for us. I really like you for your valuable content. #staysafe #stayhome
I *love* the suggestion to reach out to five people/commenters in their DMs with a quick message of thanks. So smart, and that feels so good; purposeful and helpful. Also… “Resting boring face” a.k.a. “Resting beard face” is hilarious. 🙂
Resting Beard Face. Totally using that. Lol. This was great Pat. 1-7 are so solid. Thanks for doing what you do. Appreciate you.
“You’re my son, and I love you.” 😭😭😭
Pat, you said my name and I did, I got excited! Love watching your content. Thanks so much for your efforts!
Great content as always Pat!🔥 Thank you for being so consistent and genuinely generous as well🤘🏼🤘🏼
Hahahah! @9:37 “Don’t Tell Her That”
Really enjoyed this video Pat! I to read How to Win Finds and Influence People and it helped me so much throughout my life and career! I’m weird too!! Hahaha!
Appreciate you very much as I journey into the Podcast arena!! Thank you for all you do!
Thanks Debbie, you’re a rockstar!
😆😆”…but I also told him not to tell her that”. Smart move.
You’re amazing Meo, way to take action and achieve your goals!
Pat, another great video with tips that are easy to implement. Love that all of these strategies are free!
High five for teaching Keoni that weird is good! And good job leading by example! 😀
SO much value in this, thanks Pat!
That’s the only reason I decided to like you in the first place… now I’m re-thinking it 🙂
Yes! It worked lol! 😁
“I’m weirdly myslef” love that! Thanks Pat❤🔥
Meo checked out your channel congrats on starting looking forward to your success.