The 7 Easiest Ways to Get People to Like You More

by | Digital Marketing

Whether it's for business, or for your personal life, these 7 things will help you get more people to like you.

Why is this important? Because the more people that like you, the more people you can serve, and it's when you serve more people that you begin to see incredible joy and success in your life.

"No one has ever become poor by giving." -Anne Frank

So, as vain as it sounds, it's important to get people to like you. Yes, you can get more subscribers, more followers, get more business, have more friends – but ultimately, it should always come from a place of service and helping more people.

Unless you only pay attention to the first 20 seconds of the video, then you'll find that all of these things can actually be done for free.

Items and resources mentioned in this video:

How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie:

The Income Stream (my daily morning show):

Learn People's Names Fast (from Jim Qwik):

5 Minutes of Raw, Uncut Footage:

Superfans by Pat Flynn:

Join me on my

Timestamps for this video:

2:12 – Use Names
4:52 – Use "You" in Groups
6:37 – Be Vulnerable
8:51 – Be Weird
11:02 – Show Up Consistently
13:03 – The "What's Up?"
16:28 – Smile

-=-=-=-=-

Listen to podcasts? Here are a couple of podcasts that I personally host (with over 65 million combined downloads) that will help you on your online business journey:

The Smart Passive Income Podcast:

AskPat (these are real life business coaching calls):

Also, have you thought about starting your own podcast? Check out my famous podcasting tutorial here on YouTube, the #1 podcasting tutorial on the platform:

The podcasting equipment I use:

My video and live streaming equipment:

Also, follow me at these places below and say hi!

Personal site:
Instagram:
Twitter:

Cheers, and as always, #teamflynnforthewin

 

25 Comments

  1. Meo Salati - Financial Freedom Journey
    Meo Salati - Financial Freedom Journey on April 6, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    Pat you taught me so much about online marketing and growing my online business. you genuinely improved my life in more than you can imagine. thank you. you inspired me to launch a channel about financial freedom and making money from home. i would love if you keep an eye out for it

  2. Rebecca Young
    Rebecca Young on April 6, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    Love the t-shirt!

  3. Lazy Rick
    Lazy Rick on April 6, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    “How to Win Friends and Influence People” is a great book Pat. Right now (on my night stand) I have Dale Carnegie’s “How to Stop Worry and Start Living.” I’m finding it very applicable given the circumstances we find ourselves in now.

  4. rap and combat.
    rap and combat. on April 6, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    nice play on Part Two of “How To Win Friends and Influence People,” Pat. haha

  5. Susanna Wood
    Susanna Wood on April 6, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    Oh dear! Guess I’m not showing up! Grrrr….been building a website for 5 years and doing SFS for, I don’t know, maybe 2 years. So embarrassed to admit this!

  6. Christian S.
    Christian S. on April 6, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    That thumbnail is just hilarious 😂

  7. Passive Income Tom
    Passive Income Tom on April 6, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    *You have to be yourself, authentic, real, and willing to help others.* 😉

  8. KarmaCashflow
    KarmaCashflow on April 6, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    Darn it! I have been spending money to get people to like me for years. I wish I would have seen this video before that. 😂

  9. PACKPIXEL
    PACKPIXEL on April 6, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    That’s so true pat. Thank you for being for us. I really like you for your valuable content. #staysafe #stayhome

  10. Ellen M. Gregg
    Ellen M. Gregg on April 6, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    I *love* the suggestion to reach out to five people/commenters in their DMs with a quick message of thanks. So smart, and that feels so good; purposeful and helpful. Also… “Resting boring face” a.k.a. “Resting beard face” is hilarious. 🙂

  11. JUST SAMSON
    JUST SAMSON on April 6, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    Resting Beard Face. Totally using that. Lol. This was great Pat. 1-7 are so solid. Thanks for doing what you do. Appreciate you.

  12. JC CraftMage
    JC CraftMage on April 6, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    “You’re my son, and I love you.” 😭😭😭

  13. Sarah Bowen
    Sarah Bowen on April 6, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    Pat, you said my name and I did, I got excited! Love watching your content. Thanks so much for your efforts!

  14. Peasant Uprising
    Peasant Uprising on April 6, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    Great content as always Pat!🔥 Thank you for being so consistent and genuinely generous as well🤘🏼🤘🏼

  15. Mike Glover
    Mike Glover on April 6, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    Hahahah! @9:37 “Don’t Tell Her That”

  16. Debbie Mason
    Debbie Mason on April 6, 2020 at 8:06 pm

    Really enjoyed this video Pat! I to read How to Win Finds and Influence People and it helped me so much throughout my life and career! I’m weird too!! Hahaha!
    Appreciate you very much as I journey into the Podcast arena!! Thank you for all you do!

  17. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on April 6, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    Thanks Debbie, you’re a rockstar!

  18. Full Wealthy Life - Shari Kaye
    Full Wealthy Life - Shari Kaye on April 6, 2020 at 8:40 pm

    😆😆”…but I also told him not to tell her that”. Smart move.

  19. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on April 6, 2020 at 8:58 pm

    You’re amazing Meo, way to take action and achieve your goals!

  20. Dani Galbraith
    Dani Galbraith on April 6, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    Pat, another great video with tips that are easy to implement. Love that all of these strategies are free!

    High five for teaching Keoni that weird is good! And good job leading by example! 😀

  21. Rosie
    Rosie on April 6, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    SO much value in this, thanks Pat!

  22. Rob - Good Habit Living
    Rob - Good Habit Living on April 7, 2020 at 1:02 am

    That’s the only reason I decided to like you in the first place… now I’m re-thinking it 🙂

  23. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on April 7, 2020 at 1:14 am

    Yes! It worked lol! 😁

  24. Aurelie Ho
    Aurelie Ho on April 7, 2020 at 2:00 am

    “I’m weirdly myslef” love that! Thanks Pat❤🔥

  25. JonesRandomKnowledge
    JonesRandomKnowledge on April 7, 2020 at 9:42 am

    Meo checked out your channel congrats on starting looking forward to your success.