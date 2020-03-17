That’s Good

by | Success

There's a habit I want to encourage you to adopt – a habit that W. Clement Stone formed of saying – "That's Good!"

Because, there is ALWAYS something good.

Whenever we are inundated with negativity, it is essential that we go back to the basics.  

I look at the basics as to what Ray Stanford said to me.  He said, 'Bob, you are the only problem you'll ever have and baby, you're the only solution.'

It took me a long time to understand what Ray meant, but he's right. 

It is always our perception that's the problem; it is easy to blame everything outside ourselves, the government, the virus, your partner, or spouse.  

Understand there is good in everything and it is our responsibility to keep our attitudes right.

-Bob Proctor

#BobProctor #ThatsGood

21 Comments

  1. Sead Medilovic Vena
    Sead Medilovic Vena on March 17, 2020 at 12:45 am

    The way we see things 😁, that’s good

  2. limjahey
    limjahey on March 17, 2020 at 12:45 am

    Wow love this Bob, love Earls voice 🙂

  3. Rap Legends Ent
    Rap Legends Ent on March 17, 2020 at 12:47 am

    That’s true. Great content keep up the good work stay healthy enjoy the music ☮️🎧🎤🔊✊👌💪👍💯💯

  4. Joy In The Workplace
    Joy In The Workplace on March 17, 2020 at 12:48 am

    That’s Good FAITH OVER FEAR <3

  5. Imperfectcalm *
    Imperfectcalm * on March 17, 2020 at 12:53 am

    That’s good 😁

  6. Karina
    Karina on March 17, 2020 at 12:56 am

    With everything going on rn, I’m gonna do my best to incorporate the response of “that’s good” no matter the conversation and focus on the positive aspects of any topic I may be talking about with others. There is so much good in this world and people are so fixated on whats going “wrong” that they fail to recognize the good that is going on. I feel like one individual who is focusing on all the positive things going right in this world is more powerful than hundreds of people who are in a negative state of mind. So let’s bask in all the wonderful things life has to offer us even if the majority of the world is in a state of fear, we owe it to ourselves because everything is always working out in our favor!

  7. Tyler
    Tyler on March 17, 2020 at 12:56 am

    amazing content it was really entertaining

  8. Jane Kowack Triboletti
    Jane Kowack Triboletti on March 17, 2020 at 1:05 am

    Thank you, Bob! That’s Good! I needed to hear that again.

  9. Nathalie P
    Nathalie P on March 17, 2020 at 1:07 am

    This is VERY good, I needed this tonight 🙂

  10. 369 Rising
    369 Rising on March 17, 2020 at 1:08 am

    Good has always been my favorite saying regardless but especially during trying times. Intuitively I know he is absolutely right. He gives me peace knowing I am not alone. His voice is soothing to my soul and so easy to follow so much so that I am caringly and delightfully swept forward in the flow. Ah! Thank you.

  11. Stay Focussed
    Stay Focussed on March 17, 2020 at 1:21 am

    Thanks Bob, that recording of Earl’s is amazing to listen to.

  12. Kevin King Child Of God
    Kevin King Child Of God on March 17, 2020 at 1:35 am

    Sead Medilovic Vena yess!

  13. Wendy Barker
    Wendy Barker on March 17, 2020 at 1:36 am

    Reminds me of one of my favorite stories “the Hedley Kow” that story when we read it together as a family everyone laughed because the old lady was so much like me LOL I see life in a different light ….. Perhaps there are just some people who are naturally different 😉 I know many people think I walk around with my head in the clouds never seeing the truth but to me there is always a silver lining it’s odd to me when others don’t see it for what it truly is or ask why I am always smiling ….. I ask them why not ? Everyone should at least most of the time

  14. Srijan Sharma
    Srijan Sharma on March 17, 2020 at 1:51 am

    That’s good✌️😄

  15. K C
    K C on March 17, 2020 at 1:54 am

    How relevant to drop some Earl on us, bravo. Thank you!

  16. Monnaojang Senye
    Monnaojang Senye on March 17, 2020 at 2:05 am

    Hahah ” that’s good Bob”

  17. shay brown
    shay brown on March 17, 2020 at 2:29 am

    That’s good

  18. Beverly D
    Beverly D on March 17, 2020 at 2:46 am

    This is much needed these days. Thank you, Bob! You’re the best!

  19. Babu Nagargoje
    Babu Nagargoje on March 17, 2020 at 4:22 am

    That was really good !😀

  20. Khaled Mahmassani
    Khaled Mahmassani on March 17, 2020 at 6:10 am

    Timeless! 🙏 thank you , and be safe

  21. Tess Downey
    Tess Downey on March 17, 2020 at 8:22 am

    Perfect for these troubling times. Thank you 🙏