There's a habit I want to encourage you to adopt – a habit that W. Clement Stone formed of saying – "That's Good!"

Because, there is ALWAYS something good.

Whenever we are inundated with negativity, it is essential that we go back to the basics.

I look at the basics as to what Ray Stanford said to me. He said, 'Bob, you are the only problem you'll ever have and baby, you're the only solution.'

It took me a long time to understand what Ray meant, but he's right.

It is always our perception that's the problem; it is easy to blame everything outside ourselves, the government, the virus, your partner, or spouse.

Understand there is good in everything and it is our responsibility to keep our attitudes right.

-Bob Proctor

