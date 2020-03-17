There's a habit I want to encourage you to adopt – a habit that W. Clement Stone formed of saying – "That's Good!"
Because, there is ALWAYS something good.
Whenever we are inundated with negativity, it is essential that we go back to the basics.
I look at the basics as to what Ray Stanford said to me. He said, 'Bob, you are the only problem you'll ever have and baby, you're the only solution.'
It took me a long time to understand what Ray meant, but he's right.
It is always our perception that's the problem; it is easy to blame everything outside ourselves, the government, the virus, your partner, or spouse.
Understand there is good in everything and it is our responsibility to keep our attitudes right.
-Bob Proctor
The way we see things 😁, that’s good
Wow love this Bob, love Earls voice 🙂
That’s true. Great content keep up the good work stay healthy enjoy the music ☮️🎧🎤🔊✊👌💪👍💯💯
That’s Good FAITH OVER FEAR <3
That’s good 😁
With everything going on rn, I’m gonna do my best to incorporate the response of “that’s good” no matter the conversation and focus on the positive aspects of any topic I may be talking about with others. There is so much good in this world and people are so fixated on whats going “wrong” that they fail to recognize the good that is going on. I feel like one individual who is focusing on all the positive things going right in this world is more powerful than hundreds of people who are in a negative state of mind. So let’s bask in all the wonderful things life has to offer us even if the majority of the world is in a state of fear, we owe it to ourselves because everything is always working out in our favor!
amazing content it was really entertaining
Thank you, Bob! That’s Good! I needed to hear that again.
This is VERY good, I needed this tonight 🙂
Good has always been my favorite saying regardless but especially during trying times. Intuitively I know he is absolutely right. He gives me peace knowing I am not alone. His voice is soothing to my soul and so easy to follow so much so that I am caringly and delightfully swept forward in the flow. Ah! Thank you.
Thanks Bob, that recording of Earl’s is amazing to listen to.
Sead Medilovic Vena yess!
Reminds me of one of my favorite stories “the Hedley Kow” that story when we read it together as a family everyone laughed because the old lady was so much like me LOL I see life in a different light ….. Perhaps there are just some people who are naturally different 😉 I know many people think I walk around with my head in the clouds never seeing the truth but to me there is always a silver lining it’s odd to me when others don’t see it for what it truly is or ask why I am always smiling ….. I ask them why not ? Everyone should at least most of the time
That’s good✌️😄
How relevant to drop some Earl on us, bravo. Thank you!
Hahah ” that’s good Bob”
That’s good
This is much needed these days. Thank you, Bob! You’re the best!
That was really good !😀
Timeless! 🙏 thank you , and be safe
Perfect for these troubling times. Thank you 🙏