Starting a Podcast? 5 Surprising Things They Don’t Tell You Before You Launch – How to Start

Starting a podcast? Great! Unfortunately, you're going to be surprised by a few things, and I want to make sure you're prepared. In this video, I'd like to share 5 surprising things about podcasting no one is going to tell you.

After 10 years of doing this, my goal is to help you get started with your podcast, the right way. If you'd like to cheat sheet with all the steps required to start your show, download that here:

Additionally, if you'd like to watch my podcasting tutorial on YouTube (the #1 most downloaded tutorial on YouTube!) check it out here:

Finally, for a list of equipment I use to podcast:

Listen to podcasts? Here are a couple of podcasts that I personally host (with over 65 million combined downloads) that will help you on your online business journey:

The Smart Passive Income Podcast:

AskPat (these are real life business coaching calls):

Also, have you thought about starting your own podcast? Check out my famous podcasting tutorial here on YouTube, the #1 podcasting tutorial on the platform:

The podcasting equipment I use:

My video and live streaming equipment:

31 Comments

  1. Marko - WhiteBoard Finance
    Marko - WhiteBoard Finance on September 3, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    Thanks Pat!

  2. Scully's House of Thrillers
    Scully's House of Thrillers on September 3, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    You know I’m listening.

  3. Gonzo with Seanzo
    Gonzo with Seanzo on September 3, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    First view 🤣🤣

  4. Gonzo with Seanzo
    Gonzo with Seanzo on September 3, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    Guess not… love your content Pat

  5. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on September 3, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    Thanks Gonzo!

  6. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on September 3, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    Thanks Scully!

  7. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on September 3, 2020 at 10:15 pm

    I appreciate you Marko!

  8. Misty Matthews
    Misty Matthews on September 3, 2020 at 10:22 pm

    So Nice 💘💘💘💘💘💘

  9. Jason Thompson
    Jason Thompson on September 3, 2020 at 10:36 pm

    Serious TRUTH about the social media part. If you’re early in your journey too most of your social media following is just your friends and they’ll already listen… or they don’t care because they’ve already heard all of your insight 🤷🏽‍♂️😄

  10. Jaime Russo
    Jaime Russo on September 3, 2020 at 10:37 pm

    Lovely 😍💋 💝💖❤️

  11. Margaret McLaren
    Margaret McLaren on September 3, 2020 at 10:53 pm

    It’s crazy that there aren’t any good podcast analytics. I could see why I guess, considering how many different places people can listen to them. I would think it’d have been overcome by now, but clearly not.

  12. Leoni Roberts
    Leoni Roberts on September 3, 2020 at 10:54 pm

    13:43 I love that. Do you love me? 😍💋 💝💖❤️

  13. Dole Whip Dad
    Dole Whip Dad on September 3, 2020 at 11:09 pm

    Thanks Pat! Great info!

  14. Jamie Velasquez
    Jamie Velasquez on September 3, 2020 at 11:15 pm

    Great info, like always! Thanks Pat!

  15. Dustin Bakkie
    Dustin Bakkie on September 3, 2020 at 11:52 pm

    Pat, you always have the BEST shirts! Thanks for another fantastic video

  16. Fabiano Pina
    Fabiano Pina on September 3, 2020 at 11:58 pm

    Pat, am I your student? I don’t know if I am

  17. Manny • R&B Singer 🇩🇴
    Manny • R&B Singer 🇩🇴 on September 4, 2020 at 12:22 am

    I honestly the most important point is to never stop. I think so many people like you said will Pod Fade so if you don’t stop you’ll have an edge on your competitors.

  18. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on September 4, 2020 at 12:22 am

    You’re not sure if you purchased my course? If you need to check email help@teamspi.com!

  19. Suchit Yadav
    Suchit Yadav on September 4, 2020 at 12:47 am

    Hey Pat,I am 17 year old .Can I start my podcast .

  20. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on September 4, 2020 at 1:01 am

    No reason you can’t, I was interviewed on an 11 year olds show once. You can do this!

  21. Suchit Yadav
    Suchit Yadav on September 4, 2020 at 1:08 am

    @Pat Flynn Thanks Pat ! I will start working on it today .

  22. mlb62102
    mlb62102 on September 4, 2020 at 1:19 am

    Omg, I love your shirt!!! Pho is my favorite food ever!!!

  23. Rex Torres
    Rex Torres on September 4, 2020 at 1:30 am

    Hi Pat! Surfing around YouTube I found THIS video! Haha! #teamreplay! Cheers, Pat!

  24. Robert Huggins
    Robert Huggins on September 4, 2020 at 2:17 am

    Point 5 was the most illuminating. Send a video request for a review. The other four points are powerful. It is handy to know that the metrics are not very useful. I am not starting a podcast. The topics, however, are as good for a Youtube Channel as they are for anything other broadcasting methods. Am I correct?😁

  25. Jade Choi - Million Dollar Challenge
    Jade Choi - Million Dollar Challenge on September 4, 2020 at 3:22 am

    Anyone starting an online business in 2020?🙋‍♀️

  26. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on September 4, 2020 at 4:11 am

    Thanks Robert! YouTube having more access to analytics is a huge plus, but otherwise the tips should be applicable here, too!

  27. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on September 4, 2020 at 4:11 am

    No way! How’d you find me?

  28. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on September 4, 2020 at 4:11 am

    Thank you! And Pho Pho life! 🙂

  29. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on September 4, 2020 at 4:12 am

    I mean it’s a good reminder for them to check out the show they already know, but other than that, it’s not a huge win.

  30. Christopher Shawn Shaw
    Christopher Shawn Shaw on September 4, 2020 at 4:35 am

    Ouch… You punched me! 🤜😳 🤣

  31. Marie Designz
    Marie Designz on September 4, 2020 at 8:53 am

    Started my podcast in April using Podbean. Thank you for these tips!