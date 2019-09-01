Spend or Save Money? (A Business Owner’s Dilemma) – Day 231 of The Income Stream #entrepreneurship

How do you know when to spend money, or save money when building your business? Maybe you'd like to invest in a VA (virtual assistant), but maybe you're bootstrapping and don't have the funds. But what if your VA opened up more time so that you could earn more money?

What about in your education? What about in software? There's an equation based on time that we need to discuss, and today we're going to have an open forum about what makes sense to spend money on, and what makes sense to save.

Also, there are other SMART solutions that could have you meet in the middle, too. What do I mean? You have to watch to find out.

#businesstips #entrepreneurtips #businessowner

-=-=-=-=-

Listen to podcasts? Here are a couple of podcasts that I personally host (with over 65 million combined downloads) that will help you on your online business journey:

The Smart Passive Income Podcast:

AskPat (these are real life business coaching calls):

Also, have you thought about starting your own podcast? Check out my famous podcasting tutorial here on YouTube, the #1 podcasting tutorial on the platform:

The podcasting equipment I use:

My video and live streaming equipment:

Also, follow me at these places below and say hi!

Personal site:

Instagram:

Twitter:

Cheers, and as always, #teamflynnforthewin