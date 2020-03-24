Remember Who You Are | Bob Proctor

You HAVE an intellect. You LIVE IN a physical Body. You ARE a spiritual being. That's WHO YOU ARE. Your spiritual DNA is perfect. It's the core of who you are. It requires no modification and no improvement. There is absolute perfection within you. Everything that you can imagine, you can do.
And even those things you haven't imagined yet. Remember that!
#BobProctor
**For more visit our website: **
Subscribe for more:
Check out our most popular video series!
1. Search for Meaning Series:
2. The Higher Side of You:
3. Value from the Vault:
Social Media & Website:
Website:
Thank you 🙏 for everything! 🤟
Having gone through a rough depression, I have finally discovered who I am, what my passions are, and how I want to share it with the whole world🌟honestly I have never been happier❤️
All the power is within us and within the mind! Let’s take back our power and create the life we want. Thank you Bob for inspiring me to make videos and help people 😁
I would love to listen to this every day, Sir Bob Proctor. I love you, Thank you
Who else believes Bob is one of the best mentors for universal laws? Much respect to him.
I recieve mails daily from proctor Galleher institute.. love you guys..
💖💖 without the contrast of deep ugly and sometimes horrific depression, most people probably wouldn’t know how to truly be happy and experience joy.
I do. 👍👍
*You’ve got all you’ll ever need! The trick is to become aware of what you’ve already got.*
FOCUS ON GOOD HEALTH 💗💗💗
Thank you, Bob, thank you , PGI! Inspiring, as always 🙏
@Finesse Muse 🙏🙌🙌
The most tricky part is that you have to lose yourself to find yourself in the spiritual being. Thank you my very good sir
We really need some videos like so on this time!
Stay at home people!
GOD Bless Us
I think Bob is amazing!
Almost time to spring into action! Who’s with me?
Some people in life deserve more than one lifetime, and Bob is one of them
Really? Isn’t that self imposed imprisonment without trial?
This thought is just beautiful. We are a necessary part in this world.❤
I LOVE YOU SO MUCH Mr. BOB PROCTOR (Yess I’m screaming it lol) 🤣😍😘🥰💗🙏🌍🕉😋
Agreed I am perfect 😉 I am the perfect me 🙂 !!!!! Last night I beheld an insight ……. Just as the water is forever so is the life force ….. It has no beginning and no end ….. I can not think of a time my thoughts were not ….. And also can not imagine a time those thoughts will be no more … I am part of that in which I came from and that in which I will return
That’s inspiring stuff! How did you make the discovery??
Olá Bob , sou do Brasil , tenho assistidos seus videos todos os dias. Eles estão me ajudando muito. Sinceramente o Senhor , ajudou muito para que eu pudesse vencer o medo e a ansiedade. No momento tenho uma dúvida dentro de mim.
Eu estou confusa em relação a que caminho seguir no lado profissional.
Saí de uma jornada longa de depressão e graças a Deus, ao remédio e a você estou me sentindo muito bem agora!!
Bob , eu gosto muito de arte. Mas estou procurando qual caminho seguir, e penso,penso,penso e penso. Por fim paro na dúvida e não consigo sair dela.
O que devo fazer?
Obrigado por está me ajudado com seus vídeos.
Muito obrigado.
24/03/2020. Brasil.
That’s not just Good ….That’s GREAT!!! LOVE THIS, LOVE THIS!!! 📣👍👌👍💯👏👏👏💝🌏🙋♀️💐🏅
The most powerful words in any language I AM.
One thing is wrong though. “We exist in our bodies, but we live in our imagination.” – Neville Goddard.
Elizabeth Otis , I totally agree
I do
I was unsubscribed by YouTube. I was missing my notifications so I came here and found out. 🤦🏻♀️
Bob is the best in now days. As great as Earl Nightingale, Napoleon Hill. The true legend . Love him , forever grateful to him.❤