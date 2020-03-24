Remember Who You Are | Bob Proctor

You HAVE an intellect. You LIVE IN a physical Body. You ARE a spiritual being. That's WHO YOU ARE. Your spiritual DNA is perfect. It's the core of who you are. It requires no modification and no improvement. There is absolute perfection within you. Everything that you can imagine, you can do.

And even those things you haven't imagined yet. Remember that!

#BobProctor

**For more visit our website: **

Subscribe for more:

Check out our most popular video series!

1. Search for Meaning Series:

2. The Higher Side of You:

3. Value from the Vault:

Social Media & Website:

Website: