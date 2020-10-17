Recite & Receive Money With Affirmations | Visualization | Abundance – I am Affirmations-Mind Movies

Do you have a positive money mindset? Whether your answer is a definite yes or no, did you know that regardless of your current financial status, you can change your money mindset as soon as today? It’s true – which is why I’m excited to share this powerful wealth visualization exercise with you. If you’re still only focusing on the traditional ways to create financial independence, it’s time you also learn how to manifest money. And the powerful money affirmations and images in this video will help you to experience an amazing energetic shift around money. So, don’t hesitate… be sure to watch it now!

Now because I want everyone to be able to easily create wealth, I’ve got another awesome meditation to share with you! It’s called the Human Money Magnet meditation and it’s designed to prime your subconscious mind for greater wealth and success. You can get your FREE digital copy of this powerful guided meditation audio right here!

And anytime you are looking for additional Law of Attraction or self growth videos, you’ve got to check out our playlists. Here’s one I’ve picked out for you all about Wealth and Abundance.

Hi! I’m Natalie Ledwell, personal development teacher, bestselling author and co-founder of Mind Movies. Here, you’ll find powerful Law of Attraction tools, visualization techniques, guided meditations, and the best self-improvement tips to help you manifest your best life.