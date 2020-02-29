Rapid Fire Business Q&A with Pat Flynn

Friday afternoon, what better to do than answer your business questions. Great questions coming in today from Team Flynn!
We talked about a lot of things, from finding a business idea, to growing and scaling with podcasts, and even Mars! (yes, the planet, lol)
Thanks for being here, I appreciate you! If you haven't yet subscribed to the channel, click the link below to sub:
-=-=-=-=-
Want to learn more about the smart way to make money online and start a successful online passive income business (without ripping people off or being dishonest)? Then make sure to visit the Smart Passive Income getting started page below:
Hello
I just got approved as a Convertkit affiliate. I know you love that platform
amazingly epic
I just heard a well known YouTuber say a nitche wasn’t necessary. I think Garyvee thinks similarly
Whats up pat!
The mars trip will be a one way suicide trip if they don’t set things up prior to sending pioneers.
There needs to be a minimum of seven space stations between here and mars plus one orbiting mars, with continuous space ships traveling back and forth for there to be a successful colony on mars. It’s the only way to insure the technology can be developed that will enable the pioneers to develop those systems that are necessary for life on mars to exist.
The first equipment needs to be earth moving robots that will dig and build sub terrain dwellings to protect against the excessive hot and cold climate that mars has. Once these dwellings are completed, people can safely land on mars and set up the necessary food production systems using hydroponics and other advanced gardening tech.
I think DeLorean was the only Northern Ireland built car.
I’m in love with that part of the world because of that, and also I’m Irish!
What is the book called for looking for blindspots in niches?
Tampa, Fl
Will It Fly? (Full disclosure, it’s my book)
Enjoyed the show!
hi, son..
Just a couple of notes about the beard.
1) Soap is harsh on the hair. The obvious here is that the beard is hair and needs to be treated as such.
2) When you take a shower, wash your face first, then put hair conditioner in your beard directly and leave it in through the duration of your shower, rinsing it off just before you get out.
3) In addition to the hair conditioner, use a fine tooth comb, a mustache comb is best when you first start growing a beard, and run it through your beard combing it down when it is wet. This will help train the beard to lay flat rather than curl back and stick you in the face which is what typically causes the itching.
4) Take supplements that are specifically designed to feed your hair. Collagen is a good food source for hair. This will aid in softening your beard from the inside out rather than just working to soften it after the fact with hair conditioner. This step however, takes a few months to notice and even after that, you may still want to use conditioner.
Scott, you are the man!
Thanks for showing your lighting setup Pat, always interesting to see the behind the scenes footage. Hope to make it for your next live session