Rapid Fire Business Q&A with Pat Flynn

Friday afternoon, what better to do than answer your business questions. Great questions coming in today from Team Flynn!

We talked about a lot of things, from finding a business idea, to growing and scaling with podcasts, and even Mars! (yes, the planet, lol)

Thanks for being here, I appreciate you! If you haven't yet subscribed to the channel, click the link below to sub:

-=-=-=-=-

Want to learn more about the smart way to make money online and start a successful online passive income business (without ripping people off or being dishonest)? Then make sure to visit the Smart Passive Income getting started page below: