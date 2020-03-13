Raise Your Vibration with Gratitude | Sandy Gallagher

by | Success

Gratitude can transform any situation. It can pull us from the vortex of fear and negativity that is sucking the life out of us and give us a renewed sense of hope, faith, and joy.

Many people struggle with their gratitude practice. They treat it as an intellectual exercise where they write the same things down every day. So, they don’t receive the greatest benefits of practicing gratitude.

If you haven’t noticed a positive shift in your life from writing down what you’re grateful for, here are 30 ways to supercharge your gratitude practice:

1. Appreciate something you see in nature. Take a few moments to notice the majesty of nature. The strength of the mountain. The miracle of a single flower. The beauty and resiliency of a tree. When you appreciate nature, you feel awe and joy and are whole again.

2. Think of three wonderful teachers you’ve had. Even if you can’t remember their names, you had teachers and mentors who have made your life significantly better. People who taught you how to read or made you feel smart and capable or encouraged you to pursue a dream.

3. Remember three of the best days of your life. Most people immediately think of big milestone events, such as the days their children were born or the day they got married. Go beyond the obvious days to the “ordinary” days that were quite extraordinary: days spent with family and friends, doing enjoyable, yet average things, or a day you launched a business or got a new job or puppy.

21 Comments

  1. Zenperial
    Zenperial on March 13, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    Being grateful has allowed Romero completely elevate my happiness levels! I stopped being afraid of judgement and began doing what I truly love and am passionate about🤗✨Hard work will pay off❤️

  2. Battle For Better
    Battle For Better on March 13, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    I am so happy and grateful now that the Universe blesses me with happiness, health, wealth, and abundance. Sending shiny gratitude towards everyone now 🙂🌻⭐️💫

  3. Intra Lifestyle Coaching
    Intra Lifestyle Coaching on March 13, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    Gratitude is available to all of us at any moment. A simple life-changing shift 🙏

  4. Buda
    Buda on March 13, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    Grateful really grateful for you Proctor Gallagher ❣

  5. R Fetter
    R Fetter on March 13, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    Wonderful! Thank you Sandy Gallagher

  6. Simba Denis
    Simba Denis on March 13, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    Thank you Sandy and Bob….

  7. corey taylor
    corey taylor on March 13, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    I Love Everyone names in the comments I awfully read comments a lot so there u have it. I Also Love this video I needed to hear this message I’ve been wholing back alot in life it’s time for me to let go but it seems like I’m in a trap and can’t free myself I Truely need help it hurts 😢 I sometimes cry to myself alone so know one can see me cry. I come to far in My Life to live this way with any of my family members helping me

  8. Lil Lilly
    Lil Lilly on March 13, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    Loved it! Gratitude explained so shortly and in such beautiful words… Thank you!!

  9. Prasanjit Dhar
    Prasanjit Dhar on March 13, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    Thank you for this wonderful video

  10. Nicolas Caron
    Nicolas Caron on March 13, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    Always good to hear Sandy! Thanks Bob 🤙🏻❤️

  11. Mindset For Greatness #paradigmshift
    Mindset For Greatness #paradigmshift on March 13, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    So shall my word be that goeth forth out of my mouth: it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it.

  12. Filip Rac
    Filip Rac on March 13, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    I am so happy and grateful now that i follow your teachings!

  13. Felicitas Reyes
    Felicitas Reyes on March 13, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    Yes being grateful makes us feel good and we make our Grand Creator. Thank you Sandy.

  14. Erika K
    Erika K on March 13, 2020 at 11:02 pm

    *Grateful for all that I have and receive in abundance, GRATEFUL for all that I have and excited for what’s coming*

  15. Ajay Amte
    Ajay Amte on March 14, 2020 at 1:56 am

    Definitely this is great information.

  16. Light Unto Oneself
    Light Unto Oneself on March 14, 2020 at 2:31 am

    Next 30 days, I will repeat this video watching again and again, and another video by Sandy about visualization! Short but powerful videos!

  17. A Klop
    A Klop on March 14, 2020 at 3:41 am

    Do not give ur coaching a fancy new name. Use the hindu vocabulary for it. Christians always put new etiwuettes on old hindu and budist knowledge.

  18. steven w. foster
    steven w. foster on March 14, 2020 at 4:56 am

    My daughter, Chelsea, loves me and wants me in her life.

  19. Srijan Sharma
    Srijan Sharma on March 14, 2020 at 6:33 am

    Thankyou:)

  20. Sonof Osiris
    Sonof Osiris on March 14, 2020 at 6:56 am

    I’m happy and grateful for corona virus.. 😶🙄

  21. Jamsheed Begum
    Jamsheed Begum on March 14, 2020 at 9:50 am

    GREAT 👍