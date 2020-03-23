Quarantined Entrepreneur? 5 KEY Things to Lean Into RIGHT NOW for Your Online Business

Times are tough for business owners and entrepreneurs right now, but let me help you discover 5 things you can actually lean into right now to make the best of a terrible situation, take advantage of new time you might have, and come out much better on the other end.
These are 5 things I'm personally doing, too.
Also, during this quarantine and crisis, join me live every morning here on YouTube at 8am PT (11am ET) so I can answer your questions and give you something regular you can look forward to each day.
Team Flynn, I'm there for you. I'm doing my best to keep my family well, my team happy, and you super solid during all of this. There are some things that we can't control, but there is plenty that we can. Let's make the best of it.
Timeline / Timestamps for your convenience:
1. Content Creation (0:54)
2. Updating Products, Courses and Old Content (2:55)
3. Cutting Expenditures (3:56)
4. Transparency (5:35)
5. Showing Up (8:33)
Resources referenced in this video:
SPI Resource Guide and Emergency Podcast:
10 Work from Home Productivity Tips:
How to Start a Podcast in 2020:
Ramit's article about saving money calling cable / phone companies:
Live stream got me fired up this morning – back from lunch to see this video published – had to watch immediately. Keep up all the great inspiration Pat
Watching your videos makes quarantine a little less painful! Keep up the awesome work man!
Thanks for the great advices and motivation, Pat!
Take advantage of the situation guys, you can do it!! 💪
“What does this make possible?” great question. I appreciate all of the value you and your team are providing during this time!
Thanks you 🙂
Dear Pat Flynn and Team Flynn:
I feel you do a great job to try to help the community of online entrepreneurs to keep a positive thinking even though we start to see the hard times comming. I´m located in Norway, where I think we are one to two weeks ahead of USA when it comes to corona contamination. More or less the whole country are locked down, and people either dont work or work from home.
Today I was made aware of your offer to join the «Smart from Scratch-cource» for free through the Ross @podcast insight (Podcast: «Podcast Made Simple») who has made a «free recources list» for the community.
Well, my point: I hope you, and everyone else who care for others, and offer something during this hard times, will be rewarded. – At least, you have my loyality!
Thanx for everything you have shared so far and thank you for showing your empathy!
Greetings from Oslo/Norway!
In such situation, knowing that we (junior entrepreneur) just started and facing a potential crash, your videos are a big unburdening to us! THANK YOU
Thanks for this and for the daily livestream.
Thank you!! 🙏🙏
Great video! And love the beard!!
Appreciate this. 👍🏻💗 Balancing growing the biz & mommy life juggling at home school while keeping my communities healthy via digital platforms.
The live streams have been a great source of inspiration. The advice. The community. The showing up. Thanks for all this. Proactive all the way!
I can’t pick just one. All of the above have merit and I’m already addressing points within each of them. So grateful for you and for the community you have built and are building now in these trying times.
Great stuff, Pat….as usual. I’m off to shoot a review for my Crony Community! 🤓🖖
Dang, another amazing video! Thanks Pat. Right now, I’ll be creating more valuable content. I feel like in my videos, I am a bit more transparent and with the on going crisis, we’ve cut out a few expenses already. Your videos are quite inspirational as well. Thanks for doing these kinds of videos!
Content Creation and Transparency are a big one for me. I have been spending the past 2 weeks learning about aspects for my business that I could be doing better (website, email marketing, learning OBS for potential LIVE podcasts, etc).
This has left the content creation and engaging with my audience as an after thought. I will 100% reach out to them today and let them know what’s on the way. SHOWING UP!
Love the Morning Inspiration. Thanks Pat! Two days of slide production for the Course! Yay!👍🏼
Nothing but genuine love and respect for this guy named Pat Flynn! Thank you for being a light!
Stay blessed. It was a pleasure to be a part of the Book Launch Team for Will It Fly!
You’re amazing, Pat! This was so helpful. Thank you for all the great free resources you’re providing. Such wonderful content! You’re an inspiration. Thanks for always being so generous.