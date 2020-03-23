Quaranteam Morning Session (Day 7) – Q&A with Pat Flynn

Start of the week Q&A / AMA with me, let's do this!

 

  1. Geeks Life
    Geeks Life on March 23, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    DUDE! That beard is on POINT!!!!

  2. JUST SAMSON
    JUST SAMSON on March 23, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    Another great morning Pat. Thanks

  3. EVERYTHING BYJOHN
    EVERYTHING BYJOHN on March 23, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    Bro what’s the cheapest setup you recommend, like the one you have here? Under $200 or anywhere around there. From the small mic you put on your shirt, to the camera.

  4. Tem
    Tem on March 23, 2020 at 4:36 pm

    great video keep it up bro

  5. Love Rule
    Love Rule on March 23, 2020 at 4:43 pm

    What came first the beard or the quarantine?

  6. PodcastLaunchLab
    PodcastLaunchLab on March 23, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    That set looks AWESOME!!

  7. Ben from BrilliantSide
    Ben from BrilliantSide on March 23, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    This is great pat. Seriously inspiring. I’ve been going through a bit of a struggle trying to figure out what I want to do with my side hustle and these morning livestreams are helping. Thank you!

  8. DBAN Chronicles
    DBAN Chronicles on March 23, 2020 at 7:59 pm

    Still Inspiring the ‘Greater Good’…Thanks for sharing Pat!

  9. Ursula Szeles
    Ursula Szeles on March 23, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    Thank you for bringing this Quaranteam together!

  10. Success Gifts
    Success Gifts on March 24, 2020 at 3:25 am

    Hey Pat. Followed you for years, love your sincerity, but I’ve NEVER heard you talk so fast . . . you’re stumbling over your own responses🙃🙃🙃😄

  11. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on March 24, 2020 at 3:45 am

    It’s early, and it’s live. Can’t be perfect!