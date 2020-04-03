Proctor Vibes “You Were Born Rich” | Bob Proctor

by | Success

Tune into the frequency of your richness! You can lean all about how to do that at our upcoming Science of Getting Rich virtual seminar! Get your live stream ticket here:

#BobProctor #ProctorVibes

22 Comments

  1. Mieka Fasting Weight Loss
    Mieka Fasting Weight Loss on April 3, 2020 at 4:42 pm

    Thank you I feel like I was born to be rich. Always good advice

  2. mzcocoadiva84
    mzcocoadiva84 on April 3, 2020 at 4:45 pm

    I LOVE THIS!!! PLEASE PUT THIS ON SPOTIFY!!!

  3. Rap Legends Ent
    Rap Legends Ent on April 3, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    Absolutely one hundred percent. True story. 💯✊

  4. GOLDY MACC Gmacc
    GOLDY MACC Gmacc on April 3, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    Yo brilliant idea I can just play this in the background. More of these please.

  5. RedPillsAreGood
    RedPillsAreGood on April 3, 2020 at 4:56 pm

    I love this, the visuals, the music and most importantly the wisdom! Awesome 80s vibe.
    Bob is the man!

  6. VVG 916
    VVG 916 on April 3, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    Why did you miss out the “boys at the stable” excerpt from the presentation, pls upload an improved version with this included, please please.

  7. Alex L.A.
    Alex L.A. on April 3, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    To me the music makes bobs words more intense and inspiring

  8. Proctor Gallagher Institute
    Proctor Gallagher Institute on April 3, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    Register for our upcoming Science of Getting Rich virtual seminar here: http://bit.ly/2vrfXsF

  9. A
    A on April 3, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    This is great!!! Thank you!

  10. Doris Ihetu
    Doris Ihetu on April 3, 2020 at 5:13 pm

    Sir, the background music spoilt the message. It is so distracting. I think the music should be lower than your voice, it drowned your voice.

  11. Sandra M Rivera
    Sandra M Rivera on April 3, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    THIS IS SOOOO DOPEE!! CLASSIC OG BOBBY P!! HELL YEAH!! I’m gettin GTA Vice City vibesss yaaaasss 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🏽 I remember the first time I heard this seminar. *sings* BORN RICH!! HOLDING ONTO THE KEYYYY, READY TO UNLOCK YOURRRR DESTINYYYYY

    BORN RICH!!!

    Abundance is our BIRTHRIGHT!!

  12. Richard Washington
    Richard Washington on April 3, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    Love the music in the background! Great vibe while listening, thinking, and manifesting! ❤💛💚

  13. William Phillips
    William Phillips on April 3, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    Love you Bob.

  14. Korey Niese
    Korey Niese on April 3, 2020 at 6:28 pm

    WOOO HOOO love this seminar!

  15. MAI EVE Gresham
    MAI EVE Gresham on April 3, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    I love and appreciate you, Bob Proctor! Gratitude.

  16. MAI EVE Gresham
    MAI EVE Gresham on April 3, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    Thank you for having faith in my abilities, Mr. Proctor.

  17. ANIKET CHAKRABORTY
    ANIKET CHAKRABORTY on April 3, 2020 at 10:38 pm

    “You were born rich” is how richness is born.

  18. Name Here
    Name Here on April 3, 2020 at 11:03 pm

    These are amazing, my heart leaped when I saw the notification! 😂

  19. Rere Hitomi
    Rere Hitomi on April 3, 2020 at 11:34 pm

    mr bob proctor, thank you.
    i hope you always healthy & stay with us .love u

  20. Sibusiso P Mazibuko
    Sibusiso P Mazibuko on April 4, 2020 at 1:44 am

    ThBk you keep spreading the good music is one of the stimuli that steps up the mind…. 👁️🙏🏾🤯☢️⚠️☣️✨💫💯

  21. Ay J
    Ay J on April 4, 2020 at 7:37 am

    Over play for the Over Play all day and night Baby Boi! Let us get it! Here and now, right now! In this moment, My/Our moment of truth!!! Let us live up to our greatest potential and go even further than we think we can!! I love you all, you are greatness and The masterpiece of all Gods creations!! Wow! Who is man that you are mindful of him Lord?! We are made in HIS image, never doubt yourself loved one! Oh how he Loves us! Wow. I’m on a spiritual high here and now, here on out! 👍🏻✌🏻👌🏻👍🏻✌🏻🙌🙌🙏👐
    He who has 👂👂 let him hear!!
    Wake up and 👁 the truth/light
    Use your 🧠to its maximum capacity

  22. Wayne Donoghue
    Wayne Donoghue on April 4, 2020 at 8:38 am

    I feel the opposite! I think it goes well! Has a VYOB feel to it