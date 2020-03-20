Proctor Vibes “We Become What We Think About” | Bob Proctor

What are you thinking about right now? Are you thinking about what you want? or what you don't want? Are your current thoughts serving you? Are you even choosing your thoughts right now? Or are you letting what's going on outside of you dictate your thinking? Do you know that you can choose to think better more productive thoughts? Do you know that your thoughts become things? Do you know that you become what you think about???
We become what we think about most of the time👑
This is really awesome. Well done. Ty.
I remember this full interview.
Please do more of these. I need a playlist like this 🙌👏
Its easy to overtake a city but to rule over yourself thats where the challenge is.
That background music is so pleasant!
Chillstep Bob Proctor 🔥
I’m going to become a regional warlord. Thank you Bob 🏴☠️
The original version of this was my subscription to channel video
I AM SO HAPPY AND GRATEFUL THAT I’M A PART OF BOB PROCTOR AND PGI! THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THESE DAILY REMINDERS, SO HELPFUL!
I absolutely love these, please continue to release them ♡
Thoughts Become what you Think About.. Think About Being Rich single success and happiness and Satisfied since 2005.
Haven’t happen 😉 yet.
I did finally moved into my own Apartment 😁. Visualization of my new Luxury Bentley limited Edition paid for with the Title Deed.
Just for Today a simple Transportation car ( Chrysler 300s)
Silver and pick slip.
Paradigm Shift#2020
Money Cometh for my Business and Personal Life-and use.
1. Money( bring my friend home from Ghana Africa)
2. Car’s
3 Furniture ( z gallery) Rich and Elegantly Design for my Business and Personal use.
4. Book/Movie contract with
New York Times Publishing company and Producers.
Thanks universe ❤️ Miracles for March 😍❤️ Amen
And America Healthy and Wealthy and coast to coast and Around The World ❤️ Thanks Bob Proctor Coaching
Hit Man this one was really good. Nice and short but such a powerful message! I agree with you!
Kevin King Child Of God I couldn’t agree more. This idea is paramount. Dwelling on thoughts of lack will lead us there. Xoxoxo
I’m telling you, with the music it hits so much harder, keep these coming!
Corona Vacation baby! This is the time to THRIVE not survive, work on yourself, learn yourself, and continue to develop!
Tony Stark, I preassume!!!
Value from the vault.. I watched that video over 10 times and when the Corona Pandemic broke out… I remembered what Bob said in that video.
WHAT IF: this will become the first track on my playlist!
You’ve got the vibe Bob! Thank you so much for the uplifting and inspirational teaching. You are the best “Go giver”. Take Care.
Hello Bob proctor, I like when you say “ we are all rich just short of money “ well money loves me and money is my friend and we are creating a better relationship together . Money is welcomed in my Space and I believe money is here to stay with me because I’m always grateful of all sources of money 💴 🥰
My God, I just love listening to Bob Proctor speak, period◇ It doesn’t matter where I’m at or what I maybe doing, I could grab any of his material, a book to read, an affirmation, I take notes. I will never get enough of Bob’s teachings for the rest of my life & I will be passing it on along the way!!!!
I’m Bob’s fan for life. Hands up for whoever put this together. The vibe is just awesome. Please keep on doing these. It’s amazing.