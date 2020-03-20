Proctor Vibes “We Become What We Think About” | Bob Proctor

What are you thinking about right now? Are you thinking about what you want? or what you don't want? Are your current thoughts serving you? Are you even choosing your thoughts right now? Or are you letting what's going on outside of you dictate your thinking? Do you know that you can choose to think better more productive thoughts? Do you know that your thoughts become things? Do you know that you become what you think about???

