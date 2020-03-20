Proctor Vibes “We Become What We Think About” | Bob Proctor

by | Success

What are you thinking about right now? Are you thinking about what you want? or what you don't want? Are your current thoughts serving you? Are you even choosing your thoughts right now? Or are you letting what's going on outside of you dictate your thinking? Do you know that you can choose to think better more productive thoughts? Do you know that your thoughts become things? Do you know that you become what you think about???

#BobProctor #ProctorVibes

**For more visit our website: **

Subscribe for more:

Check out our most popular video series!
1. Search for Meaning Series:
2. The Higher Side of You:
3. Value from the Vault:

Social Media & Website:

Website:

 

22 Comments

  1. Kevin King Child Of God
    Kevin King Child Of God on March 20, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    We become what we think about most of the time👑

  2. Steven Bullock
    Steven Bullock on March 20, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    This is really awesome. Well done. Ty.
    I remember this full interview.

  3. Hit Man
    Hit Man on March 20, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    Please do more of these. I need a playlist like this 🙌👏

  4. Andros Greene
    Andros Greene on March 20, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    Its easy to overtake a city but to rule over yourself thats where the challenge is.

  5. 4TH 19TH
    4TH 19TH on March 20, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    That background music is so pleasant!

  6. Sky Horizon
    Sky Horizon on March 20, 2020 at 7:17 pm

    Chillstep Bob Proctor 🔥

  7. Jesse Miller at The Crow's Nest
    Jesse Miller at The Crow's Nest on March 20, 2020 at 7:18 pm

    I’m going to become a regional warlord. Thank you Bob 🏴‍☠️

  8. Jesse Miller at The Crow's Nest
    Jesse Miller at The Crow's Nest on March 20, 2020 at 7:21 pm

    The original version of this was my subscription to channel video

  9. R Fetter
    R Fetter on March 20, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    I AM SO HAPPY AND GRATEFUL THAT I’M A PART OF BOB PROCTOR AND PGI! THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THESE DAILY REMINDERS, SO HELPFUL!

  10. Summer Jasmine
    Summer Jasmine on March 20, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    I absolutely love these, please continue to release them ♡

  11. Edith hall
    Edith hall on March 20, 2020 at 8:23 pm

    Thoughts Become what you Think About.. Think About Being Rich single success and happiness and Satisfied since 2005.
    Haven’t happen 😉 yet.
    I did finally moved into my own Apartment 😁. Visualization of my new Luxury Bentley limited Edition paid for with the Title Deed.
    Just for Today a simple Transportation car ( Chrysler 300s)
    Silver and pick slip.
    Paradigm Shift#2020
    Money Cometh for my Business and Personal Life-and use.
    1. Money( bring my friend home from Ghana Africa)
    2. Car’s
    3 Furniture ( z gallery) Rich and Elegantly Design for my Business and Personal use.
    4. Book/Movie contract with
    New York Times Publishing company and Producers.
    Thanks universe ❤️ Miracles for March 😍❤️ Amen
    And America Healthy and Wealthy and coast to coast and Around The World ❤️ Thanks Bob Proctor Coaching

  12. The Lori Show!
    The Lori Show! on March 20, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    Hit Man this one was really good. Nice and short but such a powerful message! I agree with you!

  13. The Lori Show!
    The Lori Show! on March 20, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    Kevin King Child Of God I couldn’t agree more. This idea is paramount. Dwelling on thoughts of lack will lead us there. Xoxoxo

  14. GenCloud Superior Marketing
    GenCloud Superior Marketing on March 20, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    I’m telling you, with the music it hits so much harder, keep these coming!

  15. GenCloud Superior Marketing
    GenCloud Superior Marketing on March 20, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    Corona Vacation baby! This is the time to THRIVE not survive, work on yourself, learn yourself, and continue to develop!

  16. Abhishek Jadhav
    Abhishek Jadhav on March 20, 2020 at 9:39 pm

    Tony Stark, I preassume!!!

  17. Kage M.
    Kage M. on March 20, 2020 at 10:07 pm

    Value from the vault.. I watched that video over 10 times and when the Corona Pandemic broke out… I remembered what Bob said in that video.

  18. Hamza Sabir
    Hamza Sabir on March 20, 2020 at 11:22 pm

    WHAT IF: this will become the first track on my playlist!

  19. Julie Rainville
    Julie Rainville on March 21, 2020 at 12:35 am

    You’ve got the vibe Bob! Thank you so much for the uplifting and inspirational teaching. You are the best “Go giver”. Take Care.

  20. Michelle Roundtree
    Michelle Roundtree on March 21, 2020 at 3:00 am

    Hello Bob proctor, I like when you say “ we are all rich just short of money “ well money loves me and money is my friend and we are creating a better relationship together . Money is welcomed in my Space and I believe money is here to stay with me because I’m always grateful of all sources of money 💴 🥰

  21. Violet Frankson
    Violet Frankson on March 21, 2020 at 6:50 am

    My God, I just love listening to Bob Proctor speak, period◇ It doesn’t matter where I’m at or what I maybe doing, I could grab any of his material, a book to read, an affirmation, I take notes. I will never get enough of Bob’s teachings for the rest of my life & I will be passing it on along the way!!!!

  22. Farel Billy Honvoh
    Farel Billy Honvoh on March 21, 2020 at 10:15 am

    I’m Bob’s fan for life. Hands up for whoever put this together. The vibe is just awesome. Please keep on doing these. It’s amazing.