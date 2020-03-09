Proctor Vibes “Dreamers of the Day” | Bob Proctor

Are you a DREAMER? A BELIEVER?
It starts with YOU. Self-confidence is the first requirement of any undertaking, and when you believe in your capabilities and put in the work, you can do more than you have ever thought was possible.
Fortunately, if you believe or feel you’re not good enough for something, you can change it.
You can develop the confidence, on an emotional level, to accomplish your desire… and much more. You have it within you to achieve anything you set your mind to.
Love this…im doing this to reprogram myself,recording my voice saying affirmations that i want to operate from and putting a music that makes me exicted in background…that how it worksss….clear intention(a clear image pictured in words)+exictment(elevated emotion)=MAGIC
Hi.. Am from Kenya.. Am an artist and also an entrepreneur. I want to say thank you for always giving us food for thought and encouragement. “Everything is in us. We just have to believe in ourselves.” Your words. I carry them with me always. Thank you very much.
All men dream: but not equally. Those who dream by night in the dusty recesses of their minds wake in the day to find that it was vanity: but the dreamers of the day are dangerous men, for they may act their dreams with open eyes, to make it possible.
