Proctor Vibes “Dreamers of the Day” | Bob Proctor

by | Success

Are you a DREAMER? A BELIEVER?

It starts with YOU. Self-confidence is the first requirement of any undertaking, and when you believe in your capabilities and put in the work, you can do more than you have ever thought was possible.

Fortunately, if you believe or feel you’re not good enough for something, you can change it.

You can develop the confidence, on an emotional level, to accomplish your desire… and much more. You have it within you to achieve anything you set your mind to.

#BobProctor #ProctorVibes

**For more visit our website: **

Subscribe for more:

Check out our most popular video series!
1. Search for Meaning Series:
2. The Higher Side of You:
3. Value from the Vault:

Social Media & Website:

Website:

 

35 Comments

  1. Kevin King Child Of God
    Kevin King Child Of God on March 9, 2020 at 9:22 pm

    Much LOVE We Are 1❤️

  2. sonya creel
    sonya creel on March 9, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    This needs to played daily💞

  3. Plovdiv Girl
    Plovdiv Girl on March 9, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    Благодаря 🤩🙏

  4. Daniel Russo
    Daniel Russo on March 9, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    Bobs dropping the new mixtape huh?

  5. Megi Bulku
    Megi Bulku on March 9, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    0:50 i didn’t expect that.😅❤

  6. John-Michael Williams Jr.
    John-Michael Williams Jr. on March 9, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    This new format is fantastic!!!

  7. Reema Rao
    Reema Rao on March 9, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    Lol after reading your comment…. I waited until 0.50 to see what’s going to happen 😜

  8. Florim Krasniqi
    Florim Krasniqi on March 9, 2020 at 9:56 pm

    Love this…im doing this to reprogram myself,recording my voice saying affirmations that i want to operate from and putting a music that makes me exicted in background…that how it worksss….clear intention(a clear image pictured in words)+exictment(elevated emotion)=MAGIC

  9. Elton Carlos
    Elton Carlos on March 9, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    Me neither, Loved it.

  10. matchamochii
    matchamochii on March 9, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    We need more of these! Like a whole mixtape hahaha

  11. Mavis Adu
    Mavis Adu on March 9, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    Same here 😀

  12. Amina Daniel
    Amina Daniel on March 9, 2020 at 10:20 pm

    This is so deep true amazing..I love the new format

  13. Stephen Searles II
    Stephen Searles II on March 9, 2020 at 10:49 pm

    I was waiting for a smooth r&b voice to come in lol

  14. Gustavo Lara
    Gustavo Lara on March 9, 2020 at 11:03 pm

    I recommend you “Akira the Don”. He’s really good with these “good vibes”

  15. Gustavo Lara
    Gustavo Lara on March 9, 2020 at 11:05 pm

    hey, who’s gonna become millionaire this or next year?

  16. Monnaojang Senye
    Monnaojang Senye on March 9, 2020 at 11:06 pm

    Day dreamer of the day are dangerous, those are people who light fire with spirit.

  17. Kinqzbitz
    Kinqzbitz on March 9, 2020 at 11:09 pm

    I feel like freestyling on this beat

  18. Lucius ColdStone
    Lucius ColdStone on March 9, 2020 at 11:23 pm

    Hell yea

  19. Erika Slim
    Erika Slim on March 10, 2020 at 12:27 am

    Loving this vibe, Proctor! 🔥

  20. Gustavo Kim
    Gustavo Kim on March 10, 2020 at 12:36 am

    Bob went full berserk in these lines… Murdered the beat 🔥🔥

  21. The Cameron Brothers
    The Cameron Brothers on March 10, 2020 at 12:54 am

    He was the inspiration👌

  22. Huy Truong
    Huy Truong on March 10, 2020 at 1:07 am

    Love this format. Has a new school twist to the presentation. I really enjoy these tidbits, but for some reason, the hiphop beats really gives it another level of resonance.

  23. Make Out Bars
    Make Out Bars on March 10, 2020 at 1:12 am

    lmao

  24. Michelle Roundtree
    Michelle Roundtree on March 10, 2020 at 2:56 am

    lol 😂 yes

  25. Michelle Roundtree
    Michelle Roundtree on March 10, 2020 at 2:58 am

    Megi Bulku this was amazing 😉

  26. LaKeisha Michelle
    LaKeisha Michelle on March 10, 2020 at 3:06 am

    hahaha right

  27. LaKeisha Michelle
    LaKeisha Michelle on March 10, 2020 at 3:07 am

    im over here writing barsss

  28. I will quit my job
    I will quit my job on March 10, 2020 at 3:50 am

    Why not come on with it

  29. I will quit my job
    I will quit my job on March 10, 2020 at 3:51 am

    sonya creel for real

  30. I will quit my job
    I will quit my job on March 10, 2020 at 3:51 am

    Gustavo Lara right here on my way what bout you

  31. Raquel Mental
    Raquel Mental on March 10, 2020 at 3:55 am

    Hi.. Am from Kenya.. Am an artist and also an entrepreneur. I want to say thank you for always giving us food for thought and encouragement. “Everything is in us. We just have to believe in ourselves.” Your words. I carry them with me always. Thank you very much.

  32. Farel Billy Honvoh
    Farel Billy Honvoh on March 10, 2020 at 5:00 am

    Man, this put me in an incredible Vibe indeed. Thanks Bob

    All men dream: but not equally. Those who dream by night in the dusty recesses of their minds wake in the day to find that it was vanity: but the dreamers of the day are dangerous men, for they may act their dreams with open eyes, to make it possible.

  33. Jonathan McGee
    Jonathan McGee on March 10, 2020 at 10:10 am

    his doesn’t sound as good as this .

  34. Gustavo Lara
    Gustavo Lara on March 10, 2020 at 10:35 am

    @I will quit my job developing my faith. way to go!

  35. Phase Into It
    Phase Into It on March 10, 2020 at 10:43 am

    😂😂😂