Powerful I Am Affirmations Of Gratitude And Thanks – I Am Affirmations – Mind Movies

With Thanksgiving around the corner, it’s a great time to pause and reflect on all that we have to be thankful for. I know it’s been a challenging year for many of us, which makes practicing gratitude even more important. Gratitude is one of the most powerful tools to turn to when the going gets tough. If you’re finding it hard to find things to feel thankful for right now, then I highly recommend you watch the video I made for you today. Inside, I provide some morning affirmations that will help reignite your thankfulness and remind you of things that you can continue to draw comfort from. These gratitude affirmations will help center your heart and soul, which is why I recommend you watch this and recite these gratitude affirmations daily. Push play to get started right now!

I truly hope those positive affirmations helped you reconnect to all the goodness in your life. And what better way to use that feel-good vibration than to manifest even more of what you desire? Here’s a little something from me to you, to help you stay in an abundant mindset and attract your dream life. These 3 pre-made Mind Movies are designed to help you manifest more success and wealth into your life, and they are completely free! You can find them right here.

At Mind Movies we are dedicated to helping you achieve your fullest potential and most audacious dreams! One of the ways we do that is by offering you a variety of awesome Law of Attraction and self improvement playlists. Here’s one that will help you discover what might be getting in the way of achieving your dreams! It’s all about Limiting Beliefs. Go ahead and check it out.

Hi! I’m Natalie Ledwell, personal development teacher, bestselling author and co-founder of Mind Movies. Here, you’ll find powerful Law of Attraction tools, visualization techniques, guided meditations, and the best self-improvement tips to help you manifest your best life.