Podcasting Tutorial – Video 2: My Top 10 Recording Tips

When it comes to creating a great-sounding podcast, there are a few things you’ll need to know. *** Take my Power-Up Podcasting course: .

When it comes to creating a great podcast experience for your listeners, it’s all about the little things—the finer points.

In this video, I give you my top 10 tips for recording, so you can have a stellar show with great sound quality.

I cover mic distance, optimizing sound levels, finding the right show length, and crafting a great intro and outro—plus using show notes, segments, and editing techniques to make your podcast sound as great as possible.

This is the second in a series of 6 podcasting tutorial videos to help you get your podcast up and running, so make sure to watch video 1 if you haven’t already!

Resources Mentioned in this Video:

