Podcast Marketing in 2020 (Top 5 Podcasting Tips that Get More Downloads and Subscribers)

Podcast marketing is key because if aren't, you might as well not have a podcast at all. 😬 Let me help you with that. Watch the video to see my Top 5 Podcasting Tips to help you get more downloads and subscribers in 2020. I'll show you examples of how it all works, too.

If you don't have a podcast yet, get my updated "how to start a podcast tutorial" (the #1 most watched tutorial on YouTube! ):

**Time stamps for your convenience for this video:

0:39 – Guest Podcasting

2:53 – Repurposing Your Podcast (and not wasting your time)

5:04 – Send an Email When You Release a New Show

7:05 – Offer to Pay for Ads

8:53 – Have a Call to Action to Subscribe to Your Podcast on Your Website

**Resources and other channels mentioned in this video:

@Thomas Frank :

-5 Surprising Facts about @Marques Brownlee :

-Repurposing tools podcasters use:

–

–

–

-Fusebox (my new company!) can help you with beautiful transcript display plugins and on-site podcast players:

-Start an email list and learn email marketing:

-I recommend ConvertKit to start building your email list (affiliate link):

And #TeamFlynn, shout out your podcast in the comment section below! Lastly, what tip of the 5 was the most valuable for you? Which one are you going to take action on? Let me know below, and if you enjoyed this video, hit that thumbs up to help out!

Thanks and as always Team Flynn for the win!

#podcastmarketing #podcastingtips #podcasttutorial #

-=-=-=-=-

Subscribe to this YouTube channel:

-=-=-=-=-

Want to learn more about the smart way to make money online and start a successful online passive income business (without ripping people off or being dishonest)? Then make sure to visit the Smart Passive Income getting started page below: