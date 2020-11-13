Platos Cave | Bob Proctor

Over the past 50 years, I've had some absolutely phenomenal things happen and they keep getting better. I think better is a nice word. It doesn't matter how good it is. It can get better. Now unfortunately, there's some people, they think it keeps getting worse. And I know what they're like because I lived there for quite a long time and it's not a fun way to live. It's not necessary, but the people that are there don't know that. They really don't know. And I believe it's our obligation to help them understand that. Do you know? Just as I said that, I thought it was something that I haven't really talked about for actually a few years. Some of you are familiar with it. It's Plato's analogy of prisoners in an underground cave. And it's such a beautiful way of explaining why people don't get this.
Build a picture with me. I want you to imagine prisoners in an underground cave. Get the picture in your mind. These prisoners are chained in this cave against a wall. They can't move. They're not even able to turn their head sideways. They're locked in the cave and they're forced to stare at the wall that's in front of them. Now there's a mouth to the cave, so light shines in from the outside. Above and behind the prisoner is a screen like what you would use to show puppets. And beyond the screen, there's a fire burning. And then beyond the fire, there's people walking and they're carrying vessels and statues and objects. The shadows of these prisoners and the vessels and the statues and the objects, the shadows of the flames and the shadows of the prisoner themself is being cast upon the wall of the cave that the prisoner has been forced to stare at since birth. This is all they know.
Now, the sound of the people talking appear to be coming from the wall of the cave. So the truth then to the prisoner would be nothing but shadows on the wall of the cave that are talking. Now, if they were loosened and able to turn, wouldn't the light hurt their eyes? Wouldn't they prefer to look away at the dark? They were told, "Listen, this is real. That's false." They'd say, "No way. That's real. That's false."
If the prisoner were freed, then forced to climb a steep and rugged ascent up out of the cave, wouldn't they first be blinded by the daylight? And when they could see what would they see? Well, they would probably see the shadows of things or the reflection of things in the water. And then standing in the sunlight, beholding the sun, don't you think they'd give anything to keep from returning to their fellow prisoners back in the cave? Now, if they were told there's a contest going on in the cave and the prisoner that can most accurately identify the moving objects on the wall would win, do you think the freed prisoner would care for such honors any longer?
This is why people reject the truth. That was Plato's way of explaining why they can't accept what we're talking about. That's real. This is false. See, when you go out and you tell people, if they can see it in their mind, they can hold it in their hand. They'll say, "You shouldn't go to those places. Did you pay to go there?" I mean, you're going to get really screwed up if you keep going there. And then Harry, come here. Tell them what you just told me. And Harry laughed.
We have to understand why they're laughing. They really think this is nonsense. Now as Plato said, it's our responsibility to return back to the cave and try and educate the prisoners.
imagine you replied, ima kid whatching you everyday thank you for helping me i. life
I have hope and want to help people.
Thank you Bob!!!! I am so happy and grateful now that I am listening to Uncle Bobby P🙏🏼
“If you can see it in your mind, you can hold it in your hand.” 🤚🏽 – so much truth to this.
I’m living by these words (not just this video)! And life is getting better! Thank you!
Love you Bob. I hope to come see you at the next live event. I’m saving my sheckles.
Blessings from NYC Bob. Thank you for your knowledge.
I can listen to Bob Proctor every day and always gain new insights.
Anything you want is within your reach.
Bob Proctor is the modern day Earl Nightingale! I could listen to his voice all day, so calming.
Always love to get enlightenment your 1 of a kind Mr proctor
I love this story Bob Proctor! Even though I pictured it in my mind through my self-image, now I know what I need to work on is the image with myself. Read Ken Wilbers Integral Psychology, I have hidden clues of what comes next after seeing the light. Thank you my friend. Your an inspiration to me! I am richer then belief and going to be even richer later on. It’s takes time to become success. Receiving what I ask for is the most important thing, as well as giving more in return through the value I give.
The briefcase from Sodom and Gomorrah is already prepared for me, means that I won.
I don’t know how I feel about returning to the cave, I feel like I’ve spent way too much time and energy at the cave trying to plant seeds of truth but when the sun shines people put on their sunglasses.
We have one prisoner that dislike this video! Let’s hope he keeps watching your videos so he’s not blinded by the light any longer!!!😀❤🤙
I am happy and greateful now that everything is going great .Day by day I am getting better…..
I agree!!! I love his meditations…
“Those Who Do Not Understand True Pain Can Never Understand True Peace”
-Pain
Absolutely profound illustration of coming into the free beautiful true world for the first time after a lifetime of being imprisoned. Awesome reminder that we can’t be where we have never known or been unless someone can break through our natural resistance and unbelief. Thank you again!!!!!
Just yesterday morning I was re-reading the myth of Plato’s cave …. what a coincidence eh