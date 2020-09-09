PGI Mastermind | Bob Proctor

by | Success

I ask the mastermind to hear what I really want, my goals, my dreams and my desires…

I believe that combined intelligence of the Mastermind creates a wisdom far beyond my own. Napoleon Hill once said, “A Mastermind is the coordination of knowledge and effort of two or more people, who work toward a definite purpose, in the spirit of harmony."

When you can get in touch with a group of like-minded individuals, operating on an entirely synchronized frequency, you form an energy – each member takes part in creating this combined energy, leaving everyone better.

You offer your talent, your insights, and your connections to help one another level up! We can all be, do, and have much more in life with the help of others – not one of us can do it alone.

25 Comments

  1. Proctor Gallagher Institute
    Proctor Gallagher Institute on September 9, 2020 at 6:49 pm

