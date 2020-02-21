One Simple Thing Big YouTubers Do to Grow (That Most of Us Don’t)

When it comes to building a loyal following and a massive brand, many look to popular YouTubers to see who has done it right. There's a lot to study about these successful creators, but I wanted to highlight one simple thing that many of these successful YouTubers do:
They have a consistent, repeated intro that's the same, in every single video.
Maybe it's just me, but I know I can do a better job of being more consistent with creating a branded, unique intro. What you'll notice is that a lot of these example are short, but they have their own style, and they become a part of the expected brand experience and community language. They aren't high-quality splash intro with animations, it's just themselves, in their own style.
Who do you follow on YouTube that has a consistent intro and branded start that you always remember and can recognize? Let me know in the comment section below, and also if you have any ideas, #TeamFlynn, for my own videos, let me know!
Channels featured in this video:
Peter McKinnon:
iJustine:
Philip DeFranco:
Casey Neistat:
Other items mentioned:
The Smart Passive Income Podcast:
The $100 MBA Show:
-=-=-=-=-
Subscribe to this YouTube channel:
-=-=-=-=-
Want to learn more about the smart way to make money online and start a successful online passive income business (without ripping people off or being dishonest)? Then make sure to visit the Smart Passive Income getting started page below:
-~-~~-~~~-~~-~-
New and updated: "Podcast Marketing in 2020 (Top 5 Podcasting Tips that Get More Downloads and Subscribers)"
-~-~~-~~~-~~-~-
Too many of us are not living our dreams because we are living our fears. I delayed starting my study and meditation music channel for 4 years due to fear of failure. If there is something you want to do, start now.
Great advice. It does add a bit more creative pressure. Hey! Nothing worthwhile is easy. Keep on chugging. Great video!
You could start like you end, with talking to Team Flynn. Or say something about providing value. I have to say you not having a nifty intro doesn’t keep me from watching each time! 🙂
Thank you for this video, Pat! I never thought fully about a consistent intro. Your simple observations are actually highly contextualized, relevant and relatable!
First thing I always say is what the viewer can expect to see in the video and then roll a quick 5 second intro.
Suggested intro: Welcoooooooooome to team Flynn. where I drop value bombs every week, to …..💣 Something like that 😉
“Welcome to the Flynnverse” 😉 Or… Some neat reference to the Back To The Future?
Thank you for this reminder, Pat! Last year I opened up all my videos by saying “Its a BEAUTIFUL day to be alive and today we’re taking about _________”
I’m not sure why I stopped, but now that I’m consistently uploading each week, I’m going to bring that back.
I will day I end each video with this awkward high-pitch “later!!” While throwing the peace sign up. That one just happened organically and people started mentioning it. Now I find it hilarious.
As always, thanks, Pat … something for me to think about as I start! I appreciate how you are always helping us be better!
Here’s a cheese one, but whatever here it is: “Team Flynn Signing In”.
I thought I was the only one who spontaneously broke into the lion king song 😂
Wait, actually, that’s my idea. Every video should start like that. lol
Hearing you try to sing The Lion King just made my entire day. 😂
I feel like you’d benefit from a simple ” hello / and this is Pat Flynn and welcome to this video!” My open is saying “Aye Yo… this is Dash” and then I talk about what I’ll be doing in the video.
I think one important thing to keep in mind, the obnoxious openers really don’t apply to adults. A lot of ‘YouTubers’ do that for kids — their largest demographic of viewers. Consistency is good – I loved watching Arthur as a kid and would sing along with the theme song but that was TV, YouTube with adults and obnoxious intros – applies to children. Openers should be 3-5 seconds max, 10-15 seconds and you lost your viewer
You have recommend having a “discover me” episode on my podcast. Do you have any recommendation examples so that I can hear what you’re talking about?
That’s what I’m trying to think of how to open on my channel that I’m working on. Its hard to find a style when I don’t know what my vibe is.
“Hey Team Flynn, welcome to the dungeon.”
Start every video with post it notes flying. Just kidding. I love the variety. Variety IS Your Signature. I expect something different every time. 🙂
I’m an Aukan,so I will start my videos with a big tribal scream. Lol😂😂🤣🤣
Absolutely agree!!! Congratulations on breaking through.
Great video Pat. Branding and consistency is how my channel gained 100k subscribers in less than a year after spending eight years fighting to hit 50k.
I agree 1000%!!
“HELLO”
Nailed it.