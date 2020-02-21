One Simple Thing Big YouTubers Do to Grow (That Most of Us Don’t)

When it comes to building a loyal following and a massive brand, many look to popular YouTubers to see who has done it right. There's a lot to study about these successful creators, but I wanted to highlight one simple thing that many of these successful YouTubers do:

They have a consistent, repeated intro that's the same, in every single video.

Maybe it's just me, but I know I can do a better job of being more consistent with creating a branded, unique intro. What you'll notice is that a lot of these example are short, but they have their own style, and they become a part of the expected brand experience and community language. They aren't high-quality splash intro with animations, it's just themselves, in their own style.

Who do you follow on YouTube that has a consistent intro and branded start that you always remember and can recognize? Let me know in the comment section below, and also if you have any ideas, #TeamFlynn, for my own videos, let me know!

23 Comments

  1. Chillout Meditation Music
    Chillout Meditation Music on February 21, 2020 at 8:06 pm

    Too many of us are not living our dreams because we are living our fears. I delayed starting my study and meditation music channel for 4 years due to fear of failure. If there is something you want to do, start now.

  2. The Lori Show!
    The Lori Show! on February 21, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    Great advice. It does add a bit more creative pressure. Hey! Nothing worthwhile is easy. Keep on chugging. Great video!

  3. Margaret McLaren
    Margaret McLaren on February 21, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    You could start like you end, with talking to Team Flynn. Or say something about providing value. I have to say you not having a nifty intro doesn’t keep me from watching each time! 🙂

  4. Arf Arf Bark Bark VID Dog Training
    Arf Arf Bark Bark VID Dog Training on February 21, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    Thank you for this video, Pat! I never thought fully about a consistent intro. Your simple observations are actually highly contextualized, relevant and relatable!

  5. Bahama Llama Coral
    Bahama Llama Coral on February 21, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    First thing I always say is what the viewer can expect to see in the video and then roll a quick 5 second intro.

  6. Joy Nicholson
    Joy Nicholson on February 21, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    Suggested intro: Welcoooooooooome to team Flynn. where I drop value bombs every week, to …..💣 Something like that 😉

  7. We Need More Space
    We Need More Space on February 21, 2020 at 8:29 pm

    “Welcome to the Flynnverse” 😉 Or… Some neat reference to the Back To The Future?

  8. Kevin Fremon
    Kevin Fremon on February 21, 2020 at 8:29 pm

    Thank you for this reminder, Pat! Last year I opened up all my videos by saying “Its a BEAUTIFUL day to be alive and today we’re taking about _________”

    I’m not sure why I stopped, but now that I’m consistently uploading each week, I’m going to bring that back.

    I will day I end each video with this awkward high-pitch “later!!” While throwing the peace sign up. That one just happened organically and people started mentioning it. Now I find it hilarious.

  9. Suad Photography
    Suad Photography on February 21, 2020 at 8:41 pm

    As always, thanks, Pat … something for me to think about as I start! I appreciate how you are always helping us be better!

  10. Drew Menck
    Drew Menck on February 21, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    Here’s a cheese one, but whatever here it is: “Team Flynn Signing In”.

  11. Metal For Breakfast
    Metal For Breakfast on February 21, 2020 at 9:01 pm

    I thought I was the only one who spontaneously broke into the lion king song 😂
    Wait, actually, that’s my idea. Every video should start like that. lol

  12. Tara Wagner Coaching
    Tara Wagner Coaching on February 21, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    Hearing you try to sing The Lion King just made my entire day. 😂

  13. SDSBBQ
    SDSBBQ on February 21, 2020 at 9:03 pm

    I feel like you’d benefit from a simple ” hello / and this is Pat Flynn and welcome to this video!” My open is saying “Aye Yo… this is Dash” and then I talk about what I’ll be doing in the video.

  14. McCoy Buck
    McCoy Buck on February 21, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    I think one important thing to keep in mind, the obnoxious openers really don’t apply to adults. A lot of ‘YouTubers’ do that for kids — their largest demographic of viewers. Consistency is good – I loved watching Arthur as a kid and would sing along with the theme song but that was TV, YouTube with adults and obnoxious intros – applies to children. Openers should be 3-5 seconds max, 10-15 seconds and you lost your viewer

  15. Fabiano Pina
    Fabiano Pina on February 21, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    You have recommend having a “discover me” episode on my podcast. Do you have any recommendation examples so that I can hear what you’re talking about?

  16. Amelia B
    Amelia B on February 21, 2020 at 10:20 pm

    That’s what I’m trying to think of how to open on my channel that I’m working on. Its hard to find a style when I don’t know what my vibe is.

    “Hey Team Flynn, welcome to the dungeon.”

  17. Free Spirit
    Free Spirit on February 21, 2020 at 11:10 pm

    Start every video with post it notes flying. Just kidding. I love the variety. Variety IS Your Signature. I expect something different every time. 🙂

  18. Poui Designs
    Poui Designs on February 21, 2020 at 11:22 pm

    I’m an Aukan,so I will start my videos with a big tribal scream. Lol😂😂🤣🤣

  19. Mr. Measure Twice
    Mr. Measure Twice on February 22, 2020 at 12:07 am

    Absolutely agree!!! Congratulations on breaking through.

  20. AdamIvy
    AdamIvy on February 22, 2020 at 1:28 am

    Great video Pat. Branding and consistency is how my channel gained 100k subscribers in less than a year after spending eight years fighting to hit 50k.

  21. TravelingNatural
    TravelingNatural on February 22, 2020 at 3:16 am

    I agree 1000%!!

  22. JUST SAMSON
    JUST SAMSON on February 22, 2020 at 3:39 am

    “HELLO”

  23. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on February 22, 2020 at 4:00 am

    Nailed it.