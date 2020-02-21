One Simple Thing Big YouTubers Do to Grow (That Most of Us Don’t)

When it comes to building a loyal following and a massive brand, many look to popular YouTubers to see who has done it right. There's a lot to study about these successful creators, but I wanted to highlight one simple thing that many of these successful YouTubers do:

They have a consistent, repeated intro that's the same, in every single video.

Maybe it's just me, but I know I can do a better job of being more consistent with creating a branded, unique intro. What you'll notice is that a lot of these example are short, but they have their own style, and they become a part of the expected brand experience and community language. They aren't high-quality splash intro with animations, it's just themselves, in their own style.

Who do you follow on YouTube that has a consistent intro and branded start that you always remember and can recognize? Let me know in the comment section below, and also if you have any ideas, #TeamFlynn, for my own videos, let me know!

Channels featured in this video:

Peter McKinnon:

iJustine:

Philip DeFranco:

Casey Neistat:

Other items mentioned:

The Smart Passive Income Podcast:

The $100 MBA Show:

