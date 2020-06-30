One Dimensional Glasses | #PerryDigm Approved!

by | Success

"The Comfort Zone" A Proctor Gallagher Parody

Hey you … yes, you! The one with big dreams, big ambitions, probably a handful of bad habits and hopefully a good sense of humor.

Ever notice how when you're stuck (or maybe just stuck with a bad attitude) you're the last one to realize it? Yep, that's always how it goes.

And while success, paradigms, goals – achieving health, wealth and happiness – can be serious subjects.

We believe a little break in seriousness, a good belly laugh, or a self reflection with a lightness of heart can sometimes be just what the dr ordered.

We hope you'll enjoy this parody with #PerryDigm, we hope it brings a smily to your face and maybe a good reflection.

#BobProctor

29 Comments

  1. Wouter Manders
    Wouter Manders on June 30, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    Bob love your humor! 😂😂, I believe all education should be entertainment as well.

  2. Joe Vogo
    Joe Vogo on June 30, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    Love it had me laughing.

  3. LIfe With Meegs
    LIfe With Meegs on June 30, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    LMMAAOOOO🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ I LOVE THIS!!! Perfect visual of what NOT to be!! Thank you Bob for your revolutionary teachings and wisdom!! My life has dramatically changed since doing TIR💜💜 I am forever grateful!!

  4. Artemis Entreri
    Artemis Entreri on June 30, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    this is hilarious

  5. R.J. Halthon
    R.J. Halthon on June 30, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    Yess lol. Thoroughly enjoyed Bob!

  6. noga 1
    noga 1 on June 30, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    0:46 ” Before 1d glasses , I used to think . now I don’t ” 😂

  7. Nathan Hooks
    Nathan Hooks on June 30, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    lol great laugh for the day!

  8. Snickeres 557
    Snickeres 557 on June 30, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    XD

  9. Andros Greene
    Andros Greene on June 30, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    This is so true omg🙊

  10. Ajay Mathur
    Ajay Mathur on June 30, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    haha loved it.. making my own to use now.. need it to focus 🙂 Bob is the great

  11. Sebastian Kalota
    Sebastian Kalota on June 30, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    1-800 SAME, it’s 1-800 SAME!

  12. Nena Lavonne
    Nena Lavonne on June 30, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    😂😂😂 Priceless ♥️

  13. Nena Lavonne
    Nena Lavonne on June 30, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    Agree!!!

  14. Nena Lavonne
    Nena Lavonne on June 30, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    Me too 😊

  15. Nena Lavonne
    Nena Lavonne on June 30, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    Yes!!!

  16. Nena Lavonne
    Nena Lavonne on June 30, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    😊✨

  17. Nena Lavonne
    Nena Lavonne on June 30, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    😀

  18. Hubert Shitmeyer
    Hubert Shitmeyer on June 30, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    i managed to stay poor and unhappy for 3 decades solid by sticking to one beautiful truth:
    I CAN NOT CHANGE ANYTHING AND THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NEVER EVER ANY CHANCE TO CHANGE ANYTHING IN MY LIFE”.
    100 % success guaranteed!

  19. Beverly D
    Beverly D on June 30, 2020 at 8:45 pm

    LOL….Love it! Excited to see you today with Jenna!!!

  20. Lee Daniels
    Lee Daniels on June 30, 2020 at 10:39 pm

    Hilarious!.🤣😆🤣

  21. Gabriel Saloma Velázquez
    Gabriel Saloma Velázquez on July 1, 2020 at 12:13 am

    I just couldn´t hold the laugh any more with the complacency cap!!! LoL

  22. j en
    j en on July 1, 2020 at 12:24 am

    good one, Bob! you are my business partner, whether you know it or not, but I greet you every morning before we begin working together on my dream and i say goodnight and thank you after we finish working together at the end of each day. Thank you, Bob !

  23. Super Saiyan Jalen
    Super Saiyan Jalen on July 1, 2020 at 1:02 am

    LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

    BOB YOU ARE A DAMN JOKESTER FOR THIS!!!!!! THIS IS SAD BECAUSE ITS SO TRUE!!!!! OMG

  24. Super Saiyan Jalen
    Super Saiyan Jalen on July 1, 2020 at 1:03 am

    THAT PART KILLED ME LMAOOOOOOOOOOO

  25. Miguel Horna
    Miguel Horna on July 1, 2020 at 1:06 am

    Nena Lavonne 😉😉

  26. Otto Mechanic
    Otto Mechanic on July 1, 2020 at 3:42 am

    Omg! this is why am having trouble with my pair of glasses. Thanks! Mr. Bob. 👍

  27. CSFLChampion
    CSFLChampion on July 1, 2020 at 5:25 am

    I’m wearing my ribbon, I’m wearing my ribbon!

  28. Wouter Manders
    Wouter Manders on July 1, 2020 at 7:40 am

    When humor and education get combined, you have an awesome transformation!

  29. Celso Henrique
    Celso Henrique on July 1, 2020 at 7:57 am

    I would like to live life without overthinking. Almost like a lunatic. That would make me acomplish a lot of great things