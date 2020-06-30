One Dimensional Glasses | #PerryDigm Approved!

"The Comfort Zone" A Proctor Gallagher Parody
Hey you … yes, you! The one with big dreams, big ambitions, probably a handful of bad habits and hopefully a good sense of humor.
Ever notice how when you're stuck (or maybe just stuck with a bad attitude) you're the last one to realize it? Yep, that's always how it goes.
And while success, paradigms, goals – achieving health, wealth and happiness – can be serious subjects.
We believe a little break in seriousness, a good belly laugh, or a self reflection with a lightness of heart can sometimes be just what the dr ordered.
We hope you'll enjoy this parody with #PerryDigm, we hope it brings a smily to your face and maybe a good reflection.
Bob love your humor! 😂😂, I believe all education should be entertainment as well.
Love it had me laughing.
LMMAAOOOO🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤦♀️🤦♀️ I LOVE THIS!!! Perfect visual of what NOT to be!! Thank you Bob for your revolutionary teachings and wisdom!! My life has dramatically changed since doing TIR💜💜 I am forever grateful!!
this is hilarious
Yess lol. Thoroughly enjoyed Bob!
0:46 ” Before 1d glasses , I used to think . now I don’t ” 😂
lol great laugh for the day!
XD
This is so true omg🙊
haha loved it.. making my own to use now.. need it to focus 🙂 Bob is the great
1-800 SAME, it’s 1-800 SAME!
😂😂😂 Priceless ♥️
Agree!!!
Me too 😊
Yes!!!
😊✨
😀
i managed to stay poor and unhappy for 3 decades solid by sticking to one beautiful truth:
I CAN NOT CHANGE ANYTHING AND THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NEVER EVER ANY CHANCE TO CHANGE ANYTHING IN MY LIFE”.
100 % success guaranteed!
LOL….Love it! Excited to see you today with Jenna!!!
Hilarious!.🤣😆🤣
I just couldn´t hold the laugh any more with the complacency cap!!! LoL
good one, Bob! you are my business partner, whether you know it or not, but I greet you every morning before we begin working together on my dream and i say goodnight and thank you after we finish working together at the end of each day. Thank you, Bob !
LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
BOB YOU ARE A DAMN JOKESTER FOR THIS!!!!!! THIS IS SAD BECAUSE ITS SO TRUE!!!!! OMG
THAT PART KILLED ME LMAOOOOOOOOOOO
Nena Lavonne 😉😉
Omg! this is why am having trouble with my pair of glasses. Thanks! Mr. Bob. 👍
I’m wearing my ribbon, I’m wearing my ribbon!
When humor and education get combined, you have an awesome transformation!
I would like to live life without overthinking. Almost like a lunatic. That would make me acomplish a lot of great things