NEW* Podcast Hosting & Submission Made Simple (Apple, Google, Stitcher, Spotify)

Note: this was a video that was published in 2019, but was left unlisted by mistake. I linked to it in my courses which is why it has comments from months ago, even though it says it was recently published. Now it's available for everyone 🙂
Podcast hosting and a lot of the other technical aspect of publication can be scary, but it's not hard once you learn.
In this video, you'll learn how to host your podcast on a server, upload your mp3 files to that host, obtain your podcast feed, and submit that feed to Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher (and more!) so the world can hear your show!
Once you get your podcast submitted, it'll take usually 24 hours or less to get approved, and then you're good to go! Best of luck to you!
😭 just signed up for Libsyn as I followed your previous video!.. Oh well still great info for anyone starting a podcast! Thanks Pat
Pat, how many Podcasts can you put on a host? Say I want 4 different shows, can we do that? I’m new to podcasting so I’m learning.
Thank you SOO much Pat for your hard work on this ! I was trying to start a podcast via mobile and was so fed up and confused. Now I understand where to start with my Mac! Love this and your business!
Thanks so much for your help Pat! I really appreciate it.
Thanks for the terrific explanation. I’ve subscribed to Buzzsprout with your affiliate link, and I can only imagine the hours of frustration you’ve saved me. 🙂
I’m so grateful for videos such as these. I have been greatly encouraged by them while I have been launching my YouTube ambient meditation music channel. I’m very grateful for your time and effort.
Can you translate your videos into Arabic if you can please?
Sorry for the late night video “upload” everyone! Just doing some channel clean-up, and I noticed this video was unlisted. I just made it public, and I’m glad I did – it’s the most updated information – but I think it triggered a notification. Thanks for understanding!
Out of interest, how come this video was supposedly only just posted when it sounds like you’re recording in Feb 2019 and some of the comments below are from 10 months ago?
It was left unlisted for a year, and I just made it public. It’s linked to in some of my courses, but for some reason, I had never had it open to everyone. That’s why there are comments from months past.
@Pat Flynn that makes total sense! What are your thoughts on free podcast hosting platforms like Anchor vs paid? Our podcast is on anchor at the moment but considering moving it over to a service like buzzsprout