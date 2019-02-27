NEW* Podcast Hosting & Submission Made Simple (Apple, Google, Stitcher, Spotify)

Note: this was a video that was published in 2019, but was left unlisted by mistake. I linked to it in my courses which is why it has comments from months ago, even though it says it was recently published. Now it's available for everyone 🙂

Podcast hosting and a lot of the other technical aspect of publication can be scary, but it's not hard once you learn.

In this video, you'll learn how to host your podcast on a server, upload your mp3 files to that host, obtain your podcast feed, and submit that feed to Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher (and more!) so the world can hear your show!

Once you get your podcast submitted, it'll take usually 24 hours or less to get approved, and then you're good to go! Best of luck to you!

