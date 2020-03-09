New ATR 2100x USB-C (Mic Test & Review) – Audiotechnica ATR-2100 Replacement – Podcast Gear

The ATR-2100x USB C microphone replaces the long-standing AudioTechnica ATR-2100, which I've recommended for years. The only surface level difference are the colors (now black), and the newer X model has a USB C connection, versus a USB A connection on the older model.
Additionally, the ATR 2100x model is now $99, versus the $60-70 that it's earlier model was before. Does this earn the additional $30? How do they sound, and what else are the major differences?
Whether you're podcasting, streaming, or recording for YouTube or other videos, check out this mic to see if it's a viable option for you.
Get the ATR-2100x here:
Boom Arm attachment:
Shock Mount attachment:
-=-=-=-=-
Subscribe to this YouTube channel:
-=-=-=-=-
Want to learn more about the smart way to make money online and start a successful online passive income business (without ripping people off or being dishonest)? Then make sure to visit the Smart Passive Income getting started page below:
Hey Pat! Loved the video. But yesterday’s streaming was superb. Super helpful! I submitted my wife’s blog (it’s only 3 months old: carpetandrugworld dot com) but I was unlucky and you didn’t review it. When will you do something similar? Thanks so much! You’re such a nice guy
Should I do more reviews like that? Would they still hold value if they were not live?
@Pat Flynn Absolutely! Live or not live, it’s super helpful. Sometimes learning what NOT to do is just as important as what to do (especially for newbies). And when you review other people’s sites you get a little bit of both. Besides, the idea of having your site reviewed by Pat Flynn gave me an adrenaline rush. I personally like the live version better, but both would be great. I ran to my computer when I got the notification and I only missed the first 3 minutes.
I also thought the “new” had a slightly richer sound. I also like the fact that it doesn’t pick up stray noise that’s off-mike.
Yeah the old one did that too really well.
I was so happy with the old microphone and actually managed to find it while traveling in South America for $80. Still holds up! Almost 1 million downloads thanks to that little mic. Sadly, the on/off switch got stuck and sank into the “on” position. Are they really not making it anymore?!
I’m a recent podcaster, just using headphone mic and uploading audio into a video to YouTube, so my experience is severely limited. I’ve really enjoyed your videos and I appreciate learning more about podcasting and mics like in this video. Thanks for sharing and offering a mic drawing – that’s really cool!
Great video! The look on your face when the stand broke was PRICELESS!!! Hope to start my podcast this year, wish me luck! Thanks again for all your helpful advice, reviews, and crucial information.
The old ATR is available in Australia
Definitely a worthy review about the new one!
I’m starting to write my content but haven’t got my microphone yet precisely cause of the price increase.
I loved this video as always. I’m happy to see honest reviews of products. They both sounded good, but I don’t know if I’d pay the extra $30 to stay with that brand for just about the same mic.
Thanks John! I always appreciate your comments 🙏🏼
That poor stand never stood a chance… This is great timing as I’m looking for a new mic for my show. This sounded really good in the review and I feel there’s a real improvement on the 2100
Pat its a nice simple video that had me laughing. Not only did you show how to work things, you also showed how things Break….Literally. Love the podcast but with Youtube we get to see more of you and how serious…..and not so serious you take yourself. Keep it up #TeamFlynn for the win!
Thanks Nick! That means a lot!
Based only on hearing the mic’s output (through YouTube) on your video as my sole basis of comparison, I prefer the 2100X. I like that it naturally came through with a hotter signal than the original, and it sounded overall just “better” me (so subjective). I also have to think that while the older model was very definitely tried and true, etc, my hope is that the updated internal components only improve on that reputation while offering overall better quality. I hadn’t even heard this one was coming out, so thanks for the first impression and introduction. 🙂
I really like your review very informative and I agree with you that the sound was a little bit better on the newer one. Thanks for all the content you put out.
Thanks for the review! I bought the ATR2100 recently and had planned to get a second. Really looking forward to your Rode PodMic review! If I’m going to pay $100 for a microphone, it would be great to see your take on it vs this new Audio Technica. Appreciate all you do!
The ATR 2100X did seem to have a deeper sound quality to it. From the test it would seem to be worth the money. 👍
Great review, Pat! Actually LOL’d when you broke the cheap stand.
Thanks for the review! I couldn’t get the ATR2100 in Madagascar, so we use the Q2U and a Zoom H6. Totally does the job. By the way: The Q2U stand is not really convincing either. If we can manage to grow we’d probably upgrade to the Shure SM7B one day. Take care people.
Thanks for there review, Pat. I have a RE-20 that I use but it requires my Scarlett 2i2 and MacBook Pro. I was doing some research to find out which mic might work with an iPad (and future iPhone with USB-C) so your review of the new 2100x is perfect timing. So sad about the crap stand–they shouldn’t have even bothered lol
Hey Pat! First of all, thanks for doing what you do. You helped me a ton when I launched my own podcast in November 2018 & I’ve been coming to your channel ever since when I get stuck 😂 I appreciate the help!
Second, you asked for our thoughts on the new mic! Personally, I really loved the sound and look of the new one. I also have a macbook pro with the usb type c inputs so that would be very helpful not having to use the adapters!
Again, thanks for doing what you do!
Sounded amazing when used with the iPad Pro – I’d use it as a mobile podcast set up with my iPad – perfect! 🙂 Keep up the good work, Pat!
‘usually when there’s an X on something that means it’s good, unless it’s your girlfriend!!!’ 😂😂😂
Great show Pat, and thanks for your service.