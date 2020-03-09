New ATR 2100x USB-C (Mic Test & Review) – Audiotechnica ATR-2100 Replacement – Podcast Gear

The ATR-2100x USB C microphone replaces the long-standing AudioTechnica ATR-2100, which I've recommended for years. The only surface level difference are the colors (now black), and the newer X model has a USB C connection, versus a USB A connection on the older model.

Additionally, the ATR 2100x model is now $99, versus the $60-70 that it's earlier model was before. Does this earn the additional $30? How do they sound, and what else are the major differences?

Whether you're podcasting, streaming, or recording for YouTube or other videos, check out this mic to see if it's a viable option for you.

