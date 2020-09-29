Never Settle | Bob Proctor

I believe when a person sets a goal to get something they know they can get, they have sold themselves short, because I think the picture in their mind of what they want coming through their mind, but they don't grasp it, they don't grab a hold of it because they don't know how to get it. And it's so automatic when we don't know how to get it to let it go. We've been trained to do that since we were little kids. We would go, "Mommy, daddy, I want …" "You always want things. How are you going to get that? Now, just forget it. You always want." Parents should be hoping they do all we want. They stop wanting, you start dying.
But the parent's saying, "How are you going to get it?" The kid doesn't know how to get it, and so they forget it. "Mommy, daddy, I want …" "How are you going to get that?" They don't know, so they forget it. But you do that just a few times and the kid becomes a grownup and she stops thinking of what she really wants, and she starts to settle. Or he stops thinking of what he wants, and he starts to set. Settling is a bad deal. That is a bad deal that you're cutting with yourself. Don't do it. Don't settle.
Absolutely right, UNTIL an Awakening happens or a Mentor like you comes along to motivate and inspire that person who is listening. XOXO🦋🐚🦅
Always remember that you have the power to change your situation. You are the creator of your own life. Keep learning ♥️
REFUSING TO SETTLE
I’m 58 yrs old. Crying on the inside watching this. Resonates to the core! Thank you so much 🙏😇💜😘
Wow this was perfect ! 🙏 Thanks PGI ❤️❤️❤️
A tear fell from my eye while watching this video due to the familiarity I felt. I’m grateful I’ve overcome this self detrimental thinking. 🦋 🌹
Verdade! Sempre podemos melhorar! Sucessos a todos!
Wow. This is the first time I think I got it. We’re trained, conditioned, brain-washed, wired unnecessarily to not p after what we want. We’re taught disempowerment.
Whatever the mind can conceive and believe, the mind can achieve.
Hold the image/vision of the new you as you go through the day.
Practice the Visioneering Exercice for 25 minutes for a minimum of 3 times daily. As you do this repeatedly, you alter your self-image…and consequently your results.
The Light of the Divine shines brightly in and through Bob Proctor.
Till now u must be knowing how closely I follow your material from the last 2-3 years… It’s almost like a miracle that I’m able to watch this video now, as my Data was over n I had no internet connection also there wasn’t anyone around who could have recharged my phone..then an I idea came to my mind to go out in my balcony n maybe I’ll find a Wifi resource..n I did the same, Got free Wifi, recharged my Phone…n got your Message through this Video at perfect Time. Thank u so much Sir ❤️
We perish the wrong thought by letting go of what we want but don’t know how to get selling for what we know 😢🤞🏽 never settle
My word, thank you for blessing us with your thoughts Bob
I’ve been thinking of getting a new car. A mustang to be specific and then I watch this video and there’s a mustang. Is this a sign? 🤯
WOW the first thing that I remembered was my Junior High School teacher telling me that I would never amount to anything it’s the first time i’ve ever spoken about it and he was so very wrong because you will never ever beat a man or woman who is tired of being poor and tired barely getting by
Thank you so much for this video!!! Two minutes and twelve seconds that will NEVER leave me!!! I’m 45, have had an extremely traumatic childhood, that lead into a lifetime of trauma. I am healing, forgiving, and realizing who I really am. Thank you for helping me , and ALL of us, along the way!💛