Never Settle | Bob Proctor

by | Success

I believe when a person sets a goal to get something they know they can get, they have sold themselves short, because I think the picture in their mind of what they want coming through their mind, but they don't grasp it, they don't grab a hold of it because they don't know how to get it. And it's so automatic when we don't know how to get it to let it go. We've been trained to do that since we were little kids. We would go, "Mommy, daddy, I want …" "You always want things. How are you going to get that? Now, just forget it. You always want." Parents should be hoping they do all we want. They stop wanting, you start dying.

But the parent's saying, "How are you going to get it?" The kid doesn't know how to get it, and so they forget it. "Mommy, daddy, I want …" "How are you going to get that?" They don't know, so they forget it. But you do that just a few times and the kid becomes a grownup and she stops thinking of what she really wants, and she starts to settle. Or he stops thinking of what he wants, and he starts to set. Settling is a bad deal. That is a bad deal that you're cutting with yourself. Don't do it. Don't settle.

33 Comments

  1. Anastasia Hill
    Anastasia Hill on September 29, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    Love this!!!

  2. Veronica Valencia
    Veronica Valencia on September 29, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    Same here Anastasia!!

  3. Proctor Gallagher Institute
    Proctor Gallagher Institute on September 29, 2020 at 8:38 pm

  4. Lizzy Toj
    Lizzy Toj on September 29, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    Absolutely right, UNTIL an Awakening happens or a Mentor like you comes along to motivate and inspire that person who is listening. XOXO🦋🐚🦅

  5. Owning Purpose
    Owning Purpose on September 29, 2020 at 8:39 pm

    Always remember that you have the power to change your situation. You are the creator of your own life. Keep learning ♥️

  6. Owning Purpose
    Owning Purpose on September 29, 2020 at 8:40 pm

    Lizzy Toj yes keep listening to other uplifting things as well

  7. Veronica Valencia
    Veronica Valencia on September 29, 2020 at 8:41 pm

    Very true Lizzy!

  8. Veronica Valencia
    Veronica Valencia on September 29, 2020 at 8:41 pm

    🙌🏼

  9. Talking life
    Talking life on September 29, 2020 at 8:50 pm

    REFUSING TO SETTLE

  10. Subie P
    Subie P on September 29, 2020 at 8:52 pm

    I’m 58 yrs old. Crying on the inside watching this. Resonates to the core! Thank you so much 🙏😇💜😘

  11. Miss East Africa The Netherlands
    Miss East Africa The Netherlands on September 29, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    Totally agreeing with that is a powerful message!

  12. Neo Strat
    Neo Strat on September 29, 2020 at 9:01 pm

    Wow this was perfect ! 🙏 Thanks PGI ❤️❤️❤️

  13. P.M.B
    P.M.B on September 29, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    A tear fell from my eye while watching this video due to the familiarity I felt. I’m grateful I’ve overcome this self detrimental thinking. 🦋 🌹

  14. Trending With Wogy
    Trending With Wogy on September 29, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    Bob Proctor knows so much because of one thing

    He is chosen one(what does IT mean ? ) To help people and live his best life

  15. Wagner Alves de Oliveira
    Wagner Alves de Oliveira on September 29, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    Verdade! Sempre podemos melhorar! Sucessos a todos!

  16. Ivonne Lopez
    Ivonne Lopez on September 29, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    Wow. This is the first time I think I got it. We’re trained, conditioned, brain-washed, wired unnecessarily to not p after what we want. We’re taught disempowerment.

  17. Personal Growth Now
    Personal Growth Now on September 29, 2020 at 9:45 pm

    Phenomenal.

  18. mosese matanisiga
    mosese matanisiga on September 29, 2020 at 9:45 pm

    Thank you

  19. Habit Called Success
    Habit Called Success on September 29, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    Whatever the mind can conceive and believe, the mind can achieve.

    Hold the image/vision of the new you as you go through the day.

    Practice the Visioneering Exercice for 25 minutes for a minimum of 3 times daily. As you do this repeatedly, you alter your self-image…and consequently your results.

  20. Wojtek Nie Wiem
    Wojtek Nie Wiem on September 29, 2020 at 9:48 pm

    Glad you did, keep it up.

  21. SilverM1y
    SilverM1y on September 29, 2020 at 10:18 pm

    The Light of the Divine shines brightly in and through Bob Proctor.

  22. rtkl13
    rtkl13 on September 29, 2020 at 10:48 pm

    Subie P Boy you said it…58 here too

  23. Adya Monologues
    Adya Monologues on September 29, 2020 at 11:30 pm

    Till now u must be knowing how closely I follow your material from the last 2-3 years… It’s almost like a miracle that I’m able to watch this video now, as my Data was over n I had no internet connection also there wasn’t anyone around who could have recharged my phone..then an I idea came to my mind to go out in my balcony n maybe I’ll find a Wifi resource..n I did the same, Got free Wifi, recharged my Phone…n got your Message through this Video at perfect Time. Thank u so much Sir ❤️

  24. Lehasa Moloi
    Lehasa Moloi on September 30, 2020 at 12:19 am

    Every time i think the previous video cannot be topped, the following one tops its.

    We perish the wrong thought by letting go of what we want but don’t know how to get selling for what we know 😢🤞🏽 never settle

    My word, thank you for blessing us with your thoughts Bob

  25. Percy Robinson
    Percy Robinson on September 30, 2020 at 12:31 am

    We need more people like this in the world . .Many thanks 🙂

  26. Who is John Galt?
    Who is John Galt? on September 30, 2020 at 12:52 am

    this needs to be add-ended onto another

  27. AltonTorres
    AltonTorres on September 30, 2020 at 2:51 am

    I’ve been thinking of getting a new car. A mustang to be specific and then I watch this video and there’s a mustang. Is this a sign? 🤯

  28. Raul Garcia
    Raul Garcia on September 30, 2020 at 3:29 am

    WOW the first thing that I remembered was my Junior High School teacher telling me that I would never amount to anything it’s the first time i’ve ever spoken about it and he was so very wrong because you will never ever beat a man or woman who is tired of being poor and tired barely getting by

  29. The power of Books
    The power of Books on September 30, 2020 at 4:01 am

    TRUE

  30. The power of Books
    The power of Books on September 30, 2020 at 4:01 am

    YES ME TOO

  31. The power of Books
    The power of Books on September 30, 2020 at 4:02 am

    LOVE THIS QUOTE

  32. Mio Angel
    Mio Angel on September 30, 2020 at 4:09 am

    Absolutely! You’re in the right track. Just believe it!

  33. SteffanSalon Hollywood
    SteffanSalon Hollywood on September 30, 2020 at 7:13 am

    Thank you so much for this video!!! Two minutes and twelve seconds that will NEVER leave me!!! I’m 45, have had an extremely traumatic childhood, that lead into a lifetime of trauma. I am healing, forgiving, and realizing who I really am. Thank you for helping me , and ALL of us, along the way!💛