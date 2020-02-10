Manifest Your Wildest Dreams with Visioneering | Sandy Gallagher

Visioneering is based on universal laws, so it’s as effective today as it was 100 years ago. And it will be just as effective 100 years from now.
Start using visioneering today to create something you want. As you practice, keep the answers to the following common questions in mind:
What viewpoint should I use?
When you are creating the vision of what you want, it doesn’t matter whether you are looking at yourself or you are seeing the scenario through your own eyes. Either way will work fine.
However, it is critical that you view things as if your dream has already taken place. Like you already have the good that you desire.
What if I can’t see images in my mind?
No problem. If you have trouble creating an image, create a written statement of your desire including as much detail as you can from all of your senses. Be specific about what you want to be, do or have.
Remember, visioneering is not only visual – experiencing strong positive feelings and emotions can be an even more powerful element of the creative process.
What else can I do to increase my odds of success?
• Don’t worry about how you’ll manifest your desire. Most people fail because they get overwhelmed with thinking they have to figure out how they will get what they want.
Once you’ve implanted and nurtured the image, the Universe will deliver the pieces of the plan in response to your effort. So there’s no need to be concerned with how it’s going to happen. Just prepare yourself to receive by being aware of new impulsive ideas, opportunities and events.
• Act on the thoughts and ideas that come to you. When synchronistic events occur, such as being in the right place or with the right people to move you closer to your dream, don’t ignore or dismiss the opportunities. Act on them.
• Practice monitoring your thoughts. Repetitive thoughts always serve to attract their equivalent from the Universe. So even when you are not actively practicing visioneering, be aware of your thoughts and immediately dismiss all that are negative.
Visioneering always works with persistence, strong desire and action. So remember, use this process to get it working in your favor:
1. Create a vision (or a detailed idea) of what you want in your imagination.
2. Use your will to hold on to the image.
3. Conjure up the feelings you would have if you already had your desire.
When you start to see positive changes occurring, remember the power you’re using was always there. And as you become more effective and efficient with visioneering, share it with others.
Learn more about Visioneering on our blog and download your free visioneering checklist:
#BobProctor #SandyGallagher #Visioneering
**For more visit our website: **
Subscribe for more:
Check out our most popular video series!
1. Search for Meaning Series:
2. The Higher Side of You:
3. Value from the Vault:
Social Media & Website:
Website:
Shifted my vibration listening to this.
Wishing you great souls: Happy speedy manifestation of your desired MONEY and LOVING RELATIONSHIPS
777K subscribers..
congratulations Team💛
*it is our imagination what leads us to great achievement!!! There’s nothing we cannot have or achieve*
Imagination the greatest nation in the world.
Hey you, yes you!
You will become insanely successful one day!
Things maybe tough now, but keep moving forward everyday and focus on improving your mindset.
As Earl Nightingale said, “success is the progressive realization of a worthy ideal”
You got this! 👍
Hey you, yes you!
You will become insanely successful one day!
Things maybe tough now, but keep moving forward everyday and focus on improving your mindset.
As Earl Nightingale said, “success is the progressive realization of a worthy ideal”
You got this! 👍
Thank vou very much!
Thank You, I certainly got this 🙂 I listen audiobook of Earl Nightingale every single day for few hours – it certainly has sunk in me, and keeps sinking every moment. Thanks!
🙏 god is great !
This has got to be the greatest, most concise delivery of The Proctor Gallagher institute’s maessage and material.
Heard this same message about 1000 times, no real results. So simple but that damn paradigm and terror barriers! Really NEED Drill Sargent Bob to blow that whistle and bark orders first thing in the morning and throughout the day 🤬😱
Dangerous~
Thank you Sandy.
@Ira Ivanova Nice! I listen to The Strangest Secret daily. Powerful message!
Hi Bob Thank you this is a blessing 😊.
I have been listening to the old Audio for 1 year and a half. Its the only part I resonate with in your seminar.
I went to the Goal Achiever Seminar live steam 2019. I watched Sandy Gallagher visioneering section on the replay for 3 months. I have dyslexia and its the only thing that I have managed to implement in my life and get changes( trust me i have tried alot)
I emailed your team asking if they could upload the clip last nov they said they don’t have acess to it but they give me an outline.
This year around early February is when the idea has been locked in.
I have been searching for the Video clip all over the net in the group.
And this uploads my heart just sank i felt an inner Peace.
Hopefully you can upload tbe serminar version as it will nice to have the visual. 😇
Powerful ! Thank you Sandy Gallagher and Bob Proctor❤️❤️❤️🦋
Thank you very much! 🙏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
👏👏👏👏👏👍👌 VERY BEAUTIFULLY EXPLAINED AND VERY GREAT AND ALSO I APPRECIATE YOUR GREAT VOICE MS.SANDY GALLAGHER
Wishing you the best Bob in your final years. Your teachings will live on strongly.
when your thought becomes a dominant thought
If they could publish the longer version of the song being played towards the end, it would be amazing!