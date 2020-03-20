Locked down, but locked in. The Daily FlynnCast at 8am PT

by | Digital Marketing

Join me as I answer your questions about business, staying sane, and more during these crazy times. Team Flynn for the win!

 

17 Comments

  1. Cesar Jimenez
    Cesar Jimenez on March 20, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    hi Pat, thanks for sharing.
    What do you use for live streaming and going back and fort with your camera and your screen?

  2. Flamenco4U
    Flamenco4U on March 20, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    The one dislike in this video was most likely a very sleepy viewer whose finger wandered. Ha ha.

  3. Jasmin Casumpang
    Jasmin Casumpang on March 20, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    He uses Ecamm Live with Elgato’s Stream Deck, Cesar.

  4. Jasmin Casumpang
    Jasmin Casumpang on March 20, 2020 at 4:27 pm

    Lol! That’s what I thought. Hope they realise and change to a Like ;D

  5. Cesar Jimenez
    Cesar Jimenez on March 20, 2020 at 4:49 pm

    Never mind, I just saw it was answered in your video, thank you again, lol

  6. Michael D
    Michael D on March 20, 2020 at 5:01 pm

    Love your story about the board! Thank you for sharing!

  7. Visit RetroSetup dot com
    Visit RetroSetup dot com on March 20, 2020 at 5:01 pm

    Even in Denmark you have fans that you inspire to do big things 😁

  8. BoostLeekd Media
    BoostLeekd Media on March 20, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    Great video! This video has amazing tips! Hope you do more when you can. Will be listening to this on the drive home again as well! Thanks again!
    Also, thanks for answering my question at @55:34! I appreciate it!

  9. Zhenya & Vlada
    Zhenya & Vlada on March 20, 2020 at 8:18 pm

    Dude the Board! Sensei Flynn 😄🙏

  10. JUST SAMSON
    JUST SAMSON on March 20, 2020 at 9:29 pm

    Yet again another great morning with #TeamFlynn. Thanks Pat and thanks to everyone that joined today. 💪🏼

  11. mrhobbeys
    mrhobbeys on March 20, 2020 at 9:32 pm

    I agree!

  12. Helen Bennett
    Helen Bennett on March 21, 2020 at 12:47 am

    Pat have to say you have developed a very natural relaxed vibe while you are doing the podcast. I remembered that was one of your goals. You are nailing it. Love from Ireland

  13. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on March 21, 2020 at 1:12 am

    Thank you Helen!

  14. Gary Ebels
    Gary Ebels on March 21, 2020 at 1:59 am

    Hi Pat! I am enjoying the show! Unfortunately, I am not able to watch it live. But I do have an occasional question. If I were on the live feed I would ask how you put the transparent overlay numbers and words in your video “10 Tips For Working At Home”. Is this a good place to ask questions “off-air” ?

  15. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on March 21, 2020 at 3:00 am

    Look up “Levi Allen iPad Pro Life Hack Animated Titles” 🙌🏼

  16. Maggie Sajez
    Maggie Sajez on March 21, 2020 at 3:17 am

    What or which program do you use for your streams????

  17. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on March 21, 2020 at 4:23 am

    ECamm Live 🙌🏼