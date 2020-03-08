Live Site Reviews (Submit Your Site!)

by | Digital Marketing

My first impression and honest thoughts on how to improve your website and business.

 

8 Comments

  1. Off Grid Homesteader Cecil E Skinner
    Off Grid Homesteader Cecil E Skinner on March 8, 2020 at 12:54 am

    Hello Pat, Sorry I missed your live show… just came in from the sawmill. Hope you don’t mind I’m going to share this video on my Facebook page. Thanks again. Keep up the great work.

  2. Chris Gorges
    Chris Gorges on March 8, 2020 at 1:34 am

    Thank you so much for all of your valuable feedback on my website!

  3. Everything 80's Podcast
    Everything 80's Podcast on March 8, 2020 at 2:11 am

    This is incredible, sorry that I missed it. This is like having Elon Musk review the electric car you’ve been working on.

  4. Armed Society
    Armed Society on March 8, 2020 at 2:15 am

    Wow! That’s awesome

  5. KV
    KV on March 8, 2020 at 2:42 am

    Hi Pat, looks like I missed the live show… Please review my ecommerce site Fotovilla.in

    Thanks. 🙂

  6. Eric Rounds
    Eric Rounds on March 8, 2020 at 3:08 am

    Hey just wanted to thank you again for your feedback. I made some improvements into the homepage and menu. Was very generous of you to take your time to help people on our websites.

  7. Devan Velo
    Devan Velo on March 8, 2020 at 6:16 am

    That’s shirts cool where’s it from?

  8. Devan Velo
    Devan Velo on March 8, 2020 at 6:23 am

    This is really lily cool, please do more